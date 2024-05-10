Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

New tariffs on Chinese EVs, other sectors expected next week - report. (00:25) OpenAI to unveil Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) search rival next week - report. (01:26) McDonald's (MCD) beefing up investment in digital marketing. (03:09)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

The Biden administration is expected to announce new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other strategic sectors, including batteries and solar equipment, on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The news dragged Chinese EV stocks lower in early U.S. premarket trade: NIO (NYSE:NIO) -1.9%, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) -1.7%, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) -0.6%, BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares -1%. Chinese shares of battery makers CALB and Contemporary Amperex Technology also fell around 2%.

The fresh levies are a result of the White House's multi-year review of the Trump-era Section 301 tariffs that began in 2022, according to the report.

Last month, Biden had proposed raising tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum products to 25%, more than triple the current levy of 7.5%.

Biden also launched an investigation into Chinese trade practices in the shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors, which may lead to fresh tariffs.

The new tariffs could push Beijing to retaliate at a time when China-U.S. trade ties are already under pressure. China has said the tariffs imposed by the U.S. are counter-productive and inflict harm on the global economy.

Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI is planning to unveil its artificial intelligence-powered search product as soon as Monday to rival Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and AI search startup Perplexity.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the product, which will be added to ChatGPT, will be able to search the web for information and cite sources in its search results, much like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

OpenAI's announcement will likely happen a day before the annual Google I/O conference kicks off on Tuesday, where the search giant is expected to unveil new AI-related products and updates on its AI model Gemini.

While we’re on the topic of AI, you can definitely expect to hear more about AI at the first-ever Seeking Alpha Investing Summit. It’s next month in New York City on Tuesday, June 18. Join us for a full-day conference offering unique insights and actionable ideas to sophisticated investors.

You’ll learn how to navigate volatility from top executives at Amazon Web Services, Invesco, Schwab, Cantor Fitzgerald, and many more; sharpen your investment skills with Seeking Alpha’s most sought-after Investing Group leaders and analysts; and connect with like-minded investors over coffee and cocktails.

The event is open to Seeking Alpha subscribers only. And as a special offer to Seeking Alpha podcast listeners, enter the code PODCAST at checkout for a 30% discount on your pass. Learn more and register today at: Seeking Alpha Investing Summit.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is requiring franchisees to help offset the major cost of investing in digital marketing.

Beginning in 2025, McDonald's (MCD) is requiring franchisees to contribute 1.2% of their current marketing contribution to go towards digital marketing. The contribution will be based on projected digital sales, and will change annually as projections are adjusted.

The company projects a cash flow benefit of $2,600 per year for a typical store.

The company plans to add ordering channels, and enable customers to place orders on the web without the need to download an app.

The most recent industry data shows that McDonald’s (MCD) spends roughly 80% of its ad dollars on television, with digital and radio both at approximately 10% each.

Other articles on Seeking Alpha:

Elon Musk’s Neuralink reports malfunction in first in-human brain implant

Ford tempering pledge to go full-EV in Europe by 2030

BP aims to buy Tesla supercharging sites for U.S. expansion - Bloomberg

Catalyst watch:

The U.S. box office could get a boost with the opening of 20th Century Studios' (DIS) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Through May 1, the U.S. box office is down 22.7% compared to last year's tally for the same period.

U.S. stocks on Thursday ended higher.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) gained 0.27%.

The S&P 500 (SP500) added 0.51%, while the Dow (DJI) notched a seven-day win streak, climbing 0.85%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.7% at nearly $80 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 3.5% at more than $62,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.8% and the DAX is up 0.7%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) is up 16% after the company reported strong Q1 earnings and FY2024 outlook.

On today’s economic calendar:

9:00 am The Fed’s Michelle Bowman will speak on Financial Stability Risks: Resiliency and the Role of Regulators at the Texas Banking Association annual convention.

12:45 pm Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee will participate in a moderate question-and-answer session before an Economic Club of Minnesota luncheon.

And finally, it is the five-year anniversary of the Uber Technologies (UBER) IPO. Uber priced its IPO in 2019 at $45 per share. The stock is currently trading at just under $68.