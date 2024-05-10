ER Productions Limited/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Back in November, I concluded that Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) was still not having my back. A focus on growth, rather than margin improvements, made me cautious, resulting in continued losses. In fact, the stubbornness of focusing on growth, rather than shareholder value, was a major negative for me.

The same trends continue here and with growth having a real focus over profitable growth, it remains very tough to be upbeat on Alphatec, despite a relatively modest sales multiple. This is certainly the case, as a lower share price here does not provide the option to raise more capital at acceptable terms through the issuance of shares.

All About The Spine

Alphatec is a medtech player which focuses on the spine, a huge market in which it competes against many larger, more established, but often time less focused players which include the likes of Medtronic (MDT), Stryker (SYK), Globus Medical (GMED), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Zimmer (ZBH). The company specially focuses on the design and development of surgical treatment of spinal disorders.

The company went public at $9 per share back in 2006, at the time generating some $200 million in revenues, but it faced continued losses, as falling sales resulted in shares even falling below the $1 mark in the 2010s.

A reset and some commercial traction pre-pandemic made that shares rose to the $7 mark, and to a high of $18 in the spring of 2021. By this point in time, sales had recovered to a quarter of a billion, although accompanied by a huge $128 million operating loss.

The company has a long-term goal to expand its share of the spine market to a billion plus in revenues, a revenue level hoped to be achieved in 2027. At that point in time it targets 18% EBITDA margins, but given the stock-based compensation component and other items, that does not say too much about real profitability.

Further Growth, Continued Losses

2022 revenues rose by 44% to $351 million, as operating losses increased in dollar terms to $147 million, marking very modest progress on a relative basis, as the continuation of losses made that shares came down to the $10 mark by year-end.

The company guided for 2023 sales growth to continue, guiding for sales to advance to $438 million. After a couple of guidance hikes, shares rose to the $19 mark in the summer of last year, after which shares fell back (again) to the $10 mark in the fall. This fall coincided with the release of the third quarter results of Alphatec, as the company posted a 32% increase in third quarter sales to $118 million, although still accompanied by a GAAP operating loss of $38 million.

The 122 million shares outstanding traded at $10, for a $1.2 billion equity valuation, although that this excluded a $400 million net debt load. With a $1.6 billion net debt load, the company traded at less than 4 times (fast-growing) sales, but the issue was that of profitability (or better said, the lack thereof). This was really the nature of the business, the willingness into incur continued dilution for the sake of growth, implying that management might be more focused on growth rather than growth (or value creation) on a per-share basis.

Recovering, And Coming Down

A $10 stock in November recovered to the $16 mark in February and after trading in the mid-teens, shares have fallen to $11 and change following the first quarter results being released.

In January, the company announced preliminary 2023 sales results to be up 37% to $482 million, but moreover, the company guided for 2024 sales to advance further to $595 million. The company guided for adjusted EBITDA of $22 million in 2024, which compares to a negative $9 million number in 2023, yielding painfully slow progress on this front.

In February, the company reported 2023 sales at those levels, as operating losses rose in dollar terms to $173 million, for negative margins of 35% and change, marking a modest improvement from a 42% loss rate in 2022. This came despite stock-based compensation expenses doubling to $81 million in all of 2023.

I am not happy to adjust for these expenses, but I am happy to adjust for a $14 million amortization charges, a $22 million litigation expense, and $3 million in restructuring/transaction expenses. Even if we factor these out, losses were still quite substantial.

This is very important as a $327 million net debt load and continued losses make that continued dilution of the shareholder base is expected. In fact, the share count stood at over 133 million shares already. With these shares trading in the mid-teens, the market value of Alphatec has recovered to $2.0 billion in February, for a $2.3 billion enterprise valuation, equal to a near 4 times forward sales multiple.

Shares fell back to the $11 mark in the wake of the first quarter earnings release. First quarter sales were up 27% to $138 million, as GAAP operating losses rose slightly (on an annual basis) to $43 million, marking some modest relative operating leverage here. The company subsequently hiked the full year sales guidance to $601 million, seeing EBITDA at $23 million (after the company posted a negative $3 million number in the first quarter of the year. That suggest that the average for the coming three quarters improves by about $9 million from an operating profitability point of view, as the hole to dig out of remains very high, stubbornly high.

In fact, net debt ticked up to $402 million again, as the company saw the share count dilute further to 141 million shares. This means that even back at $11, the enterprise valuation still comes in close to $2 billion. Based on a $600 million forward revenue number, sales multiples are down to 3 times (and change) but the losses remain the issue.

And Now?

The reality is that Alphatec continues to face the same continued trade-off which it has seen for years, as it incurs continued dilution in order to finance growth. For this, we only have to look at the 2027 guidance, as the company targets $180 million in EBITDA on a billion revenue base.

While the company is halfway the revenue base already (or even a bit further), the company posts GAAP operating losses at a run rate of $170 million amidst modest positive EBITDA expected. This suggests that by 2027, realistic operating losses might only break-even or be positive in a small manner on a revenue base of a billion!

This makes me continuously disappointed with the company and its shares as the low sales multiples are still accompanied by heavy losses and continued dilution, all of which makes me very cautious here, with the pace of operating leverage being painfully slow, too slow to have Alphatec's back here.