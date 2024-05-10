Our Favorite Recession Indicator: Next Recession Keeps Moving Further Out

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

It's time again to look at the trends in claims for unemployment insurance benefits.

The funnies yesterday morning were the headlines about weekly initial claims for state unemployment insurance benefits. They rose to 231,000 seasonally adjusted, "the highest level since August," Bloomberg's headline exclaimed. So let's see. August was of course in the middle of the infamous Q3 2023, when economic growth boomed 4.9%, more than double the normal rate for the US.

Not seasonally adjusted, initial claims for unemployment insurance inched up to 209,000, the highest in, let's see, three weeks, according to Thursday's data from the Labor Department. Their seasonal high of 318,000 occurred at the beginning of January when the temporary shopping season workers file for unemployment claims.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which the Labor Department also provides, irons out the week-to-week squiggles. It inched up to 215,000, having been essentially flat at historically low levels. We note that now vanished a little hump between February and September 2023 that had possibly been the result of the layoffs in tech and social media:

We pay attention to claims for unemployment insurance benefits because they're fairly raw and unruly data, that gives a good warning about an oncoming recession. The data is not based on surveys, but on actual claims for unemployment benefits, and it reacts a notch more quickly than the huge monthly pile of survey-based data in the jobs report.

This is the long-term view with recessions marked in purple. It shows just how historically low these initial claims for unemployment insurance are, especially when considering that employment and the labor force have increased over those decades, along with the population:

Our recession watch here started shortly after the Fed kicked off its rate hikes in March 2022. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), which calls out the US recessions, has always defined them as broad economic downturns that include downturns in the labor market.

So, we're looking for sharp increases in weekly claims for unemployment insurance benefits (charts above), and we're looking for a surge in continued claims for unemployment insurance (charts below). They are our most immediate measure of the labor market, and they're highly correlated with recessions as defined by the NBER.

Our favorite recession indicator.

The number of people who are still claiming unemployment insurance benefits at least one week after the initial application - people who haven't found a job yet - started rising out of the historic trough from late 2022 through March 2023. But by summer 2023, the number stabilized at what is still a historically low level, currently at 1.78 million.

A higher level of continued claims suggests that it takes a little longer on average for people to find a job after they get laid off.

This "frying pan" pattern, as we have come to call it, has started cropping up in a lot of economic data coming out of the pandemic, formed by an undershoot and then a return to normalization.

Recessions from the Great Recession back through the early 1980s began when continued claims for unemployment insurance spiked through about the 2.6-million mark (black line in the chart below).

Our indicator for an oncoming recession is when the blue line gets close to the black line. Today's level of 1.78 million is far below recessionary levels, pointing instead at a labor market that is still tighter than in nearly all periods of the past 50 years.

What this labor market is telling us recession watchers here is that there is still no recession in sight, and we'll just have to keep watching for it.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.