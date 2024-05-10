Sundry Photography

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ: AVGO

We also initiated a new position in Broadcom Inc., a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Its semiconductor solutions focus on complex digital, mixed signal, and analog products across a variety of end-markets while its software products help customers plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across various platforms.

Historically, Broadcom's semiconductor business has been a market-leading franchise with high margins and market-level growth, but the emergence of AI-related demand has spurred stronger growth across its portfolio, specifically in its Networking business unit. Broadcom's AI-related revenue has grown from less than 5% of its semiconductor business to an expected 35% in its fiscal 2024 as its industry-leading Ethernet switch silicon business and, more importantly its custom silicon solutions, primarily the TPU for Google but with two additional customers ramping as well, have grown significantly.

While custom chips tend to be less versatile and flexible than GPUs, their adoption makes sense if customers have large scale workloads with algorithms that are relatively stable, as they allow hyperscale customers to save costs on both upfront capex as well as on energy consumption. Over time, we believe that custom silicon solutions will obtain a noticeable market share of internal AI workloads, with Broadcom as the main beneficiary given its 10-year history of working with its customers, leading to a higher proportion of sales related to AI and an above-market growth in the company's semiconductor solutions business.

Its software business is also now a more significant portion of revenues with its recent acquisition of VMWare (40% of revenues in fiscal 2024). While Broadcom is implementing its usual strategy with software acquisitions in pursuing cost synergies, in VMWare's case, the company is also investing in the product and reducing the hurdles for up-selling customers from the basic VSphere product (server virtualization) to the broader VMWare offering including networking, storage, and a management layer, while transitioning customers from license to subscription models. This, in our view, should drive noticeable growth for the software segment in the coming years.

These tailwinds would lead, in our view, to strong earnings growth and a re-rating in the stock's valuation, creating an attractive opportunity for long-term investors. These tailwinds are supported by a growing stream of free cash flow, an increasing dividend, and a decline in the overall share count as Broadcom continues to repurchase its own stock.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the investment carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Funds. You may obtain them from the Funds' distributor, Baron Capital, Inc., by calling 1-800-99-BARON or visiting Baron Funds - Asset Management for Growth Equity Investments. Please read them carefully before investing. Risks: The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, which are subject to price fluctuations in the stock market. In addition, because the Fund invests primarily in large-cap company securities, it may underperform other funds during periods when the Fund's securities are out of favor. The Fund may not achieve its objectives. Portfolio holdings are subject to change. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The discussions of the companies herein are not intended as advice to any person regarding the advisability of investing in any particular security. The views expressed in this report reflect those of the respective portfolio managers only through the end of the period stated in this report. The portfolio manager's views are not intended as recommendations or investment advice to any person reading this report and are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions and Baron has no obligation to update them. This report does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities of Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund by anyone in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful under the laws of that jurisdiction to make such offer or solicitation. Free cash flow ('FCF') represents the cash that a company generates after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and maintain its capital assets. Return on invested capital ('ROIC') is a calculation used to determine how well a company allocates its capital to profitable projects or investments. BAMCO, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Baron Capital, Inc. is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA). Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.