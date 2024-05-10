Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

We initiated a position in CoStar Group, Inc., the leading provider of information, analytics, and marketing services to the real estate industry. CoStar initially focused on serving the domestic commercial real estate industry and built a comprehensive proprietary database of essential data to help participants buy, sell, and lease properties. The company has since expanded its focus to offer products and services to multi-family, industrial, commercial land, mixed-use, and hospitality end-markets across North America and Western Europe.

Today, the company's non-residential operations generate over $2 billion of recurring revenue with EBITDA margins in excess of 40%. We expect this business to compound its revenue at a low to mid-teens rate as the company launches new products, upsells existing customers, raises prices, and diversifies its customer base to owners, lenders, and tenants. We see profit and cash flow growing at an even faster rate given the low marginal costs inherent in CoStar's business model. We think that free cash flow from this business can double over the next five years, which implies a similar return for the stock.

The company undertook an audacious expansion plan in 2021 when it committed to invest $300 million to enter the domestic residential real estate market. This level of spending has increased significantly since then and will approach $1 billion of investment in 2024. CoStar sees an opportunity to disrupt existing players whose business model primarily relies on serving buy-side brokers.

We think buy-side commissions may be pressured following the DOJ lawsuits against the NAR (National Association of Realtors) challenging the status quo of agent compensation policies. CoStar's Homes.com: Homes for Sale, Homes for Rent, Real Estate portal takes a different approach by focusing on sellside agents (as opposed to buy-side), offering a better experience for the end customers (connecting them with the sell-side agent who is knowledgeable about the property instead of the highest bidder buy-side agent as is currently the industry norm), and an attractive value proposition for sell-side agents, who get business leads at an attractive cost.

We think that the residential market is vast, and that CoStar is well positioned to build a compelling and differentiated business serving this market. Early data points are positive; CoStar is able to reach 160 million visitors with its Homes.com and Apartments.com: Apartments and Homes for Rent portals in February (after launching its marketing campaign during the Super Bowl).

If successful, we think that CoStar could generate over $2 billion of incremental revenue over the next 5 to 10 years, leading to a significant positive optionality for the stock. If unsuccessful, CoStar can throttle back on its investment and redeploy the resources towards other markets or return cash to shareholders.

