SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.64K Followers

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCPK:SMTGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Barbara Gregor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Guido Hoymann - Metzler
Lasse Stuben - Berenberg
Constantin Hesse - Jefferies
Sebastian Growe - BNP Paribas Exane
Jeff Osborne - TD Cowen
Mengxian Sun - Deutsche Bank
Gunter Greiner - WIWIN
Anis Zgaya - ODDO BHF

Barbara Gregor

Welcome, everyone. We very much appreciate that you are taking the time for this investor and analyst call on our Q1 2024 results. This conference call is scheduled for up to 60 minutes and will be recorded. The replay will be available for seven working days. After the presentation, we will be happy to answer your questions. Today's presentation is available on our Investor Relations website.

Our agenda for today, first, I will start with an overview with some key financial highlights. After that, I will walk you through the figures of the first three months as well as our full-year outlook 2024. I expect my presentation to last about 30 minutes. After the presentation, I'm happy to answer your questions. I refer to our disclaimer on page two. So, let's move to page four, financial highlights for the first quarter 2024.

SMA starts its financial year 2024 as planned. The group sales of €362 million remained at about the same level of the prior year was 30 - €367 million. Large-scale had a strong start to the year in the first quarter, which sets the tone for a big year for this segment. Home and [iSales] (ph) are affected by the high stock levels as distributors and the normalized delivery situation as we expected since the slowed down of incoming orders already in H2 last year.

I will provide more insights on the

Recommended For You

About SMTGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMTGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News