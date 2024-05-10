ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Exponent, Inc. is a leading engineering & scientific consulting firm. Around half of the business is reactive work where the company gets brought in to determine the root cause of an event such as car recalls, oil spills, and wildfires; and the remainder is proactive work where clients engage Exponent before an issue arises to help with risk management and product design. Exponent is a business that we have admired from the sidelines for a while, and we finally saw an opportunity to initiate a position at an attractive price due to a rare pause in annual growth, which we believe to be temporary.

Exponent has a strong competitive position. The company has been around for over 50 years and has developed a well-known brand; it is the go-to consultant in the engineering & scientific space. Additionally, Exponent has a unique combination of scale and premium service orientation. The company has more than 1,000 consulting staff (including 740 doctoral-level professionals) across 90 technical disciplines in over 30 offices around the globe. We estimate that even the biggest competitor is only 15% to 20% of Exponent's size. No competitors can match the capabilities that Exponent brings to the table, especially as it relates to multi-disciplinary and highly complex matters.

Despite the near-term growth pause, we believe Exponent is well positioned to drive high single-digit or greater revenue growth over time through a combination of 6% to 8% net headcount growth, low/mid-70s utilization, and 2% to 4% realized price increases. From a market demand perspective, the business is driven by several secular trends, including an increasing focus on safety, health, and the environment, a faster pace of innovation, higher complexity of new technologies, amplified brand risk when product launches go wrong, and an increased risk of litigation. Exponent is not immune from the macro, as evidenced by the recent softness in consumer electronics, but its business model has held up well across economic cycles and key demand drivers are not impacted as much by the economy compared to most other consulting firms.

Exponent has a robust financial model. Given its superior capabilities, the company is a premium priced provider. Bill rates for each consultant are set at the beginning of the year, and the company does not discount for any client. This drives strong adjusted EBITDA margins in the high-20s to low-30s and free-cash-flow generation, which the company deploys for internal investments and capital allocation (both dividends and share repurchase). The company also has a strong balance sheet with ample cash and no debt. We believe that Exponent is a high-quality business and will be a solid earnings compounder, which should drive good returns for the stock over a multi-year period.

