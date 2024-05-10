Wasan Tita

National Mortgage Insurance Holdings, or NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) keeps firing on all cylinders. After another strong quarter, the stock is now up 40% over the last year, 20% over the last 6 months, and 10% over the last month. Because of the recently reported strong Q1, I believe that the strong momentum is likely to continue. Let's discuss the recent numbers, and what's next for the company.

Profile

NMI operates through its subsidiary National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, providing private mortgage insurance in the United States. Their business model revolves around mitigating risk for mortgage lenders by offering insurance on mortgages with down payments of less than 20% (or loan to value above 80%). As such, NMI enables homeownership for low down payment borrowers, while it safeguards lenders against default risks of those borrowers. This business model is likely to generate a ton of profits... until it doesn't (such as in 2009).

As such, I evaluate businesses in mortgage insurance by their risk/reward: what is the return on equity during favorable times, and what is the probability that the firm goes out of business during bad times? Let's evaluate the firm's most recent quarterly earnings from this perspective.

Q1 2024

Return

Return on equity was a very strong 18.2% (annualized) this quarter, compared to 17.9% in Q1 2023. While stronger than last year, it aligns with NMI's recent history.

Data by YCharts

As I said, this business prints money as long as all goes well.

At the same time, as NMI re-invests some of these profits, earnings are also increasing: revenue was up 7% y/y, while net income was up as much as 20%. Further growth is likely as well, as the amount of insurance-in-force is 6.8% higher than it was at the same time last year. Growth is actually slightly accelerating, as NMI wrote additional insurance policies for $9.4B – which is higher than last quarter and Q1 2023. One reason for the strong growth is the high level of persistency: 85.8% of policies were renewed last quarter. In 2021, this number was only 52%!. This way, NMI Holdings is not really affected by homeowners not moving due to the high interest rates.

Risk

Risk can be split into two groups: on the one hand, the risks that have materialized, while on the other hand, future risks.

Materialized risk

Materialized risk stood at a record low last quarter! NMI incurred only $3.7M of insurance claims expenses – compared to net premiums earned of $136.7M! In other words, for every 100$ in premiums NMI received, it paid out 2.71$ to claims. Compare that to the 21.80$ dollars per 100$ premiums collected that are used for operating expenses.

Q1 24 NMI Holdings presentation

At the moment, even though house prices have been declining, there effectively are no claims at all. As the US economy is as strong as can be, homeowners seemingly have no trouble paying back their mortgages.

Future risk

While there are currently no claims, that does not guarantee that NMI could not be hit by a wave of claims in the (near) future. Let’s examine the likelihood of a significant increase in claims.

One way to do so is by examining the evolution of the insurance portfolio’s average credit score. If it is trending down, the financial status of the house owners insured by NMI is deteriorating – or NMI is increasingly insuring house buyers with poor credit scores.

As such, it is reassuring to note that last quarter's average credit score stood at 757, which is actually higher (!) than last quarter (755). It is also significantly above the national average (717). Note that a score above 740 points to a “very good” credit status. Weighted average loan-to-value remained stable.

Q1 24 presentation NMI Holdings

Next is the default rate - which is a leading indicator of future claims. While the rate increased "sharply" in Q4 2023, this trend has not continued, and the default rate has come down by one basis point. While such a small decrease is not material, it's great to see that the increase in default rates has ended after just one quarter.

Q1 24 earnings presentation NMI Holdings

To conclude

While NMI's return increased in the last quarter, its risks did not - instead, the already very low default rate dropped, and the very high average credit score of the insurance portfolio improved even further. NMI generates a ton of cash, and is likely to keep doing so in the near future.

Besides, the company is able to increase its investment income by rolling over its investments at maturity at higher rates. This, too, is likely to continue for at least the next few quarters.

The firm continues to find opportunities to re-invest its cashflow at high returns (note that return on equity increased to 18.2%), but also used around a quarter of its net profits to buy back shares. Presumably, the management believes that buying its stock has a higher IRR than 18.2% over the coming years - which I tend to agree with.

As such, NMIH still has some growth prospects (now the majority of the business are homeowners renewing their policies, but soon new policies will come online when people start moving again) at high returns, and the risks are very much under control. At the same time, from a quant point of view, it seems to be a great time to pick up the stock:

Seeking Alpha

Momentum is strong, and as I believe, will continue to be strong for the time being given the strong fundamentals. As such, I agree with SA's Quant Rating and deem this stock a strong buy.