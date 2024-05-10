Anatomy Of A Recession Update: A Wait-And-See Fed

Summary

  • The ClearBridge Recession Risk Dashboard shows progress as wage growth indicator moves from red to yellow.
  • With this cooling of wage growth, you’ve seen this move from red to yellow, and ultimately this is a positive dynamic that would help company profit margins.
  • For the first time in modern history, you’ve seen the labor market come into equilibrium with lower labor demand and higher labor supply without the Fed having to invoke a recession.

By Jeffrey Schulze, CFA

Continued progress in the ClearBridge Recession Risk Dashboard saw the wage growth indicator move from red to yellow. Jeff Schulze of ClearBridge Investments shares his views on what that move could mean for investors, how many

