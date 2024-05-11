joonseok heo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In a recent article, I took a look at Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) which invests in the BBB-BB tranches of collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") debt. I like the risk reward of those tranches, while I was also very impressed with the returns on the term preferred shares issued by EIC. I have started to build a sizeable long position in the EIC preferred (EICA) shares, which have a definitive maturity date in the final quarter of 2026.

As I would like to continue to build out my portfolio with fixed rate income securities and perhaps add some duration, I wanted to take a look at the Series D preferred shares issued by Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (NYSE:ECC) which focuses on the equity tranches of CLO issues. To get a better understanding of the different CLO tranches, I’d like to refer you to Steven Bavaria, who I consider to be the CLO authority here on Seeking Alpha, and this recent article from fellow author The Gaming Dividend.

Data by YCharts

Investing in CLO Equity is riskier than the more senior tranches, but rewards are higher

Eagle Point Credit focuses on the equity portion of CLO issues, which obviously carries the highest risk as they are all the way at the bottom of the capital stack.

ECC Investor Relations

As you can see below, just under 70% of ECC’s investments consist of CLO Equity, the higher risk class of the CLO stack.

ECC Investor Relations

That’s one of the reasons why I’m not looking at the common shares for now and why I am focusing on the preferred shares and the baby bonds in Eagle Point Credit’s capital stack. An additional feature that attracted me is the mandatory coverage ratio of 200% and 300% for preferred equity and debt securities. This reduces the risk for those types of securities. Of course, that also means the returns on those securities are lower than the current dividend yield on the common shares.

Looking at the FY 2023 net investment income (shown below), you see ECC generated approximately $88.1M in net investment income. Important: this already includes the interest expenses as well as the preferred dividends on the term preferreds. This does NOT include the preferred dividends on the Series D preferred shares, as those have no defined end date (I will explain this later).

ECC Investor Relations

This means that, excluding interest expenses to the tune of $13.6M, the total amount of operating expenses was just around $38M, resulting in a pre-preferred dividend and pre-interest expenses net investment income of just over $100M.

Keep in mind, ECC continued to expand its balance sheet throughout the year as it raised about $200M selling new shares on the open market. Looking at the Q4 net investment income (by comparing the full-year NII with the 9M 2023 NII), we see ECC generated approximately $25M in Q4 net investment income (including interest and preferred dividend expenses, but excluding the preferred dividend payments on the Series D preferred shares).

This means all preferred dividends and interest payments are very well-covered.

Looking at the balance sheet, ECC had about $955M in assets at the end of the financial year, with just $218M in liabilities including the notes and term preferred shares. This means the total amount of net assets came in at $708M after also deducting the $27.4M in Series D preferred shares.

ECC Investor Relations

The very robust amount of common equity definitely protects the notes, term preferreds, and Series D preferred shares, which are perpetual in nature.

ECC has several baby bonds and preferred shares outstanding

As shown above, the issuer has several different notes and [term] preferred shares outstanding. As I wanted to add some duration to my portfolio, I wanted to take a closer look at the Series D preferred shares, trading with (ECC.PR.D) as ticker symbol. They rank junior on the balance sheet to the notes, but given the very strong asset coverage ratio, I’m not too worried. Additionally, the total issue size is just around $29M (1.156M preferred shares outstanding multiplied by the $25 principal value).

Seeking Alpha

The Series D preferred shares are currently trading at $19.74 (shown above) which means the current yield is approximately 8.55%. As these are perpetual preferred shares without a firm maturity date, it’s pretty useless to calculate a yield to call. 6.75% is a pretty low cost of capital for Eagle Point Credit, so I’m not counting on these preferred shares being retired anytime soon.

These preferred shares pay an annual distribution of $1.6875 per share, payable in monthly tranches of just over $0.14 per month.

Investment thesis

I don’t mind the perpetual nature of the Series D preferred shares as I am locking in a desired yield on cost for a longer-term period (assuming ECC doesn’t call these preferred shares) but I may add either term preferred shares and/or the baby bonds to the mix. I’m leaning towards the baby bonds due to the more senior ranking in the capital stack and because investing in debt is slightly more tax advantageous for me than investing in preferred shares, so the fiscal regime also plays a role in my decision-making process.

Furthermore, I am also keeping an eye out for the Series AA and AB convertible preferred stocks, which are currently being marketed with a 7% annual preferred dividend rate. I’ll keep an eye on the final terms and the "gray market" trading before it gets its official ticker symbol, as this type of new issue tends to trade discounted to par in the initial days of the over-the-counter trading.

I currently have no position in any of ECC’s securities, but I will likely initiate a long position in the Series D preferred shares soon as part of the portfolio focusing on fixed income.