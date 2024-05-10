Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCPK:MMTOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 5:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Kentaro Matsuoka - EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Representative Executive Officer
Takao Kato - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kentaro Matsuoka

This is Matsuoka speaking. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to attend our FY ‘23 Full-Year Earnings Call Today.

In the second half of fiscal year 2023, inventory shortages caused by the shortages of semiconductors and ships have almost been resolved and the competition in our sales environment has been normalized.

Due to a sharp decline in the total demand for automobiles in some ASEAN countries, our overall business environment was challenging. Under such circumstances, we reviewed every cost and focused on improving the quality of sales and the net revenue strategy. However, the results fell slightly short of the revised full-year operating profit forecast.

The net sales increased 13% year-on-year to JPY2.789 trillion. The operating profit was JPY190.1 billion, and the operating margin was 6.8%. The ordinary profit was JPY209 billion, and the net income was JPY154 billion. The retail sales were 815,000 units, mainly due to the impact of stagnant total automobile and demand.

Please turn to Page 4. In this slide, you can see the factors behind year-on-year changes in the operating profit for the FY 2023. The volume and mix selling price improved by JPY76.1 billion year-on-year. The volume increased JPY9 billion due to the growth in North America and Latin America and the Middle East, Africa and the domestic sales.

Also, the mix selling price contributed JPY67.1 billion in profit due to the contribution of the net revenue strategy. Regarding the sales expenses, the incentives increased because, the vehicle supply shortage were resolved, and the advertisement expenses also enhanced as planned. As a result, the sales expenses reduced

