PVAL: Putnam's Large Cap Value ETF Ranked 2nd For Its Investment Style

Richard Drury

Introduction

Until recently, Large-Cap Growth stocks, driven by the huge technology companies, were leaving Large-Cap Value stocks in the dust.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

That said, there have been times over the past three years when that has not been the case and since 1975, Large-Cap Value is still the better performer. This article will review a lesser-known player in the Large-Cap Value space, the Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL). After that review, I will compare it three-year history against the giants in that investment space. Those results have me giving the PVAL ETF a Buy rating as the top performer over the last three years. That said, investors should check out one of the others in the comparison too.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF was launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of large cap companies within the range of the Russell 1000 Value Index. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 1000 Value Index. The ETF was formed on May 25, 2021.

PVAL has $505m in AUM and comes with 56bps in fees, inline which other actively managed equity ETFs. The TTM Yield is only 1.5%. It is important to note that on January 1, 2024, Franklin Resources, Inc., a leading global asset management firm, acquired Putnam Investments.

ETF strategy as explained by the managers

These high-level guides were found either the ETF's Factsheet or Prospectus.

The fund is "non-diversified," which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a "diversified" fund.

At least 80% of the fund's net assets in large-cap companies, which, for purposes of this policy, are of a size similar to those in the Russell 1000 Value Index.

The team combines fundamental research and quantitative tools to pursue multiple alpha sources, with a strong overlay of risk control.

The fund focuses on companies with strong cash flows and the ability to generate and grow dividends for investors.

PVAL holds stocks currently undervalued by the market, as determined by Putnam. If Putnam Management is correct and other investors ultimately recognize the value of the company, the price of its stock may rise.

Putnam Management may consider, among other factors, a company's valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.

The fund may also invest in midsize companies.

The active strategy is what makes PVAL worth examining in detail as that is where any potential Alpha will be generated compared to a R1000 Value Index ETF, one of which is used in the comparison section later. While the non-diversified strategy adds risks compared to a diversified ETF, again, that is what could generate Alpha too.

Holdings review

This ETF, as I have found with other actively managed ones, reports holdings based on the following description:

The Tracking Basket methodology maintains confidentiality of a portfolio's securities and trading strategies by disclosing a "tracking basket" composed of select recently disclosed portfolio holdings, liquid U.S. ETFs that convey information about the types of instruments in which the fund invests, and cash and cash equivalents. This Tracking Basket is disclosed daily and is used to facilitate the creation and redemption process with Authorized Participants (APs). Actual portfolio holdings for the Putnam ETFs will be disclosed on Putnam.com within eight business days following calendar quarter-end.

Source: putnam.com Tracking basket

On this date, the tracking baskets had an 81% overlap with the actual holdings. This also results in posted data being dated: sectors are from 3/31/24.

putnam.com sectors

The Top three sectors account for over 40% of the portfolio, add the fourth largest and that percentage tops 50%. Looking at the top three sectors, we see one from each of the three groupings used by Morningstar: Cyclical (Financials), Sensitive (Industrials), and Defensive (Health care).

Using the Tracking Basket data as it's more recent, the top holdings are roughly these:

Tracking basket; compiled by Author

PVAL follows what seems to be a minimalist's strategy as they hold just over 40 positions. The Top 20 are just under 60%, with the smallest position, with one exception, is still over 1% of the weight. One odd thing I found was despite being a LCV ETF, it holds both a LCG & MCG ETF (why?).

Distributions review

seekingalpha.com DVDs

Not sure what value I can discern from this pattern of payouts, but then investors are not holding this ETF for its income generation.

Comparing ETFs

I included the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) since PVAL states they measure themselves against the index IWD invests upon. As a note, none of PVAL holdings are held by IWD. A second competitor chosen was the Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV), a top performer over the past three years, and the Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC), the Quant's #1 rated LCV ETF.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Compared to the IWD ETF, which invests based on the tracking index used by PVAL, we see that the active strategy used by PVAL is working very well, having generated almost 3X the CAGR since its inception almost three years ago. Before placing that PVAL ETF buy order though, interested investors need to investigate the FFLC ETF (article link) as its CAGR closely matches PVAL's.

Final thoughts

Regular readers know I like to classify funds as either "Core" and "Alpha", which I define as such:

Core ETF: An ETF based on an index without special factors (like Value, momentum) that is passively managed and is a Buy/Hold ETF as a base building ETF.

Non-Core ETF: Either Index based with factor selection rules, dynamically managed, or non-indexed and actively managed. While these could also be Buy/Hold, trading might be their best strategy. Regardless, their sole purpose is to add Alpha by outperforming the equivalent Core ETF.

For LCV funds, the IWD ETF would be the Core; the others, Alpha funds due to their limited holdings and active management.