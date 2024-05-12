Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Introduction:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that was incepted in Feb. 2004. The fund's main objective is to provide high current income to its shareholders. Capital appreciation is the secondary objective. The fund's mandate requires it to invest at least 80% of the total assets in real estate companies such as REITs. The fund is global in nature and invests all over the world. That said, it has roughly 2/3rd of investments in the U.S. market, with Europe and Japan coming in second and third place. Other countries in which it is invested are Australia, the U.K., Hong Kong, Singapore, and Canada.

As per the fund's literature:

"The Trust’s primary investment objective is high current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Trust has a policy of concentrating its investments in the real estate industry and not in any other industry. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest substantially all but no less than 80% of its total assets in income-producing global “Real Estate Equity Securities.” Real Estate Equity Securities include common stocks, preferred securities, warrants, and convertible securities issued by real estate companies, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Trust, under normal market conditions, will invest in Real Estate Equity Securities of companies domiciled primarily in developed countries. However, the Trust may invest up to 15% of its total assets in Real Estate Equity Securities of companies domiciled in emerging market countries. Under normal market conditions, the Trust expects to have investments in at least three countries, including the United States.”

Other salient features of this fund are as follows:

The fund is managed by the CBRE Group, one of the well-recognized real asset management groups. It has nearly $144B of assets under management.

The fund IGR uses leverage. As of 03/31/2024, its leverage stood at 29.35%. Obviously, leverage can enhance the returns in a bull market, but it can also hurt the performance in a down market. Clearly, the past two years have shown us what damage leverage can do. It is a double whammy. First, their investments are down more than if they did not have leverage, and second, the heavy interest burden that these funds are incurring at the current time.

The funds' mandate allows it to invest globally. As of Mar.31, 2024, 68% of the investment was in the U.S. market, and the rest was 32% in other countries.

It is a globally diversified real-estate equity and preferred fund; however, preferred is a tiny part of it. It currently has 90 holdings (as of Mar. 31, 2024), but so many of its holdings are REITs, which themselves are diversified. Also, it is diversified in the various sectors of the real estate market, with the largest allocation to the Retail and Residential sectors. Some of the top sub-sectors are Retail, Residential, Self-storage, healthcare, and Industrial.

The fund pays a monthly distribution. It also follows a 'managed' distribution policy, which can mean that the fund may not always earn enough in investment income and realized capital gains to pay for the distributions. In such cases, it may pay the distributions as ROC (Return of Capital).

As of Mar. 31, 2024, the fund under its management had roughly $1.142 billion in total assets with nearly 29.35% leverage. The net assets accounted for $807 million.

The fund is an actively managed fund, and as of Mar.31, 2024, it had a total expense ratio of 3.86%, including the interest on the leverage and the management fee of 0.85%. The expenses, excluding the interest, were 1.40%.

As of May 7, 2024, its distribution yield on the market price was 14.15% and 13.07% on the NAV.

As of May 07, 2024, IGR's market price offered a discount of -7.62% to its NAV. The 5-year average discount is -10.27%, while the 12-month average is -10.43%.

The fund's NAV, as of May 07, 2024, stood at $5.51, which has deteriorated by -11.12% from its NAV (of $6.20) as of the last annual report (Dec. 31, 2023).

Financial Outlook:

Let's look at the fund's financial health to see if the fund is earning enough to pay for the distributions. The most recent detailed report that is available to investors is the annual report for the period of Jan. 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023.

Here is what it looks like in terms of NII, Distributions, and Net Assets at the beginning and end of the statement period.

(all amounts are in US $ (except Shares Outstanding)); negative amounts are shown inside parentheses, per the Annual report, 12 months ending Dec.31, 2023. Also, we will provide the per-share data and comparison with the year 2022.

Table-1:

Author (Data source: IGR's 2023 Annual report, 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023.)

Table-1B:

Source: IGR's 2023 Annual report, 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023.)

Net Investment Income:

The net investment income (or NII in short) is the net income that a fund earns from its investment in the form of dividends, distributions, and interests or derivatives like options, minus all the fund's expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, commissions, and interest on leverage, etc. For equity-based funds, especially in high-growth sectors like technology, the NII is not very relevant. However, for fixed-income or bond funds, it is quite relevant.

For real-estate funds like IGR, the importance of NII lies somewhere in the middle, as the distributions are met by a combination of NII and capital gains. IGR invests in equities of REITs, which generate more generous income than usual dividend companies. As we see in the table below, IGR generated roughly $43 million of investment income against $96 million of distributions. However, IGR's expenses are very high at this time due to the heavy interest burden, and it consumed nearly $30 million of income in 2023, leaving only $12 million as NII. However, it is more concerning that the NII per share declined by 50% compared to earlier years, such as 2022 and 2021. This is probably the direct result of two factors: first, the issuance of rights offerings and the increase in outstanding shares without the corresponding increase in investment income. Second, of course, is the high interest rates with no hedges in place.

So, it is clear to us that IGR has been overpaying the distributions, which are unsustainable even if the real estate market turns positive. We do not see much justification for increasing the distributions in 2022. The current rate of distributions will continue to be destructive to NAV.

All that said, things can change tomorrow if the Fed starts cutting the interest rates. Not only will it reduce the interest burden for IGR, but the underlying assets will suddenly become much more valuable. However, IGR is not a buy-and-hold type of investment, so it becomes critical when you enter and when you exit the trade.

Distributions:

The fund follows a 'managed' distribution policy and provides a monthly distribution of $0.06 per share, which comes out to be a yield of 14.15% at current prices (as of 05/07/2024) and 13.07% on the NAV basis. It has paid fairly consistent dividends since 2009 and has actually increased the payout in 2022. However, the question is not about consistency here, but whether it is paying such a high yield and if it is sustainable.

So, is the distribution covered?

Unfortunately, we only have the tax distribution details for 2023. We don’t have accurate details for the prior years, so we are not including them here.

Table-2: Distribution (from 2023)

Total Distribution Income and Dividends Return of Capital Year 2023 $0.72 88.56% 11.44% Click to enlarge

The current regular distribution amount is $0.72 per share on an annual basis. We can see in the above table that in 2023, only 11% of the distributions were paid as ROC. So, that does not look bad. But if we look at its NII (net investment income) in 2023 versus 2022, it has gone down by 50%. The fund's distribution yield on NAV is 13% plus. Once we add its expenses of nearly 3.8%, the fund has to earn nearly 17% to be able to pay all expenses and distributions. Sure, mostly all real-estate funds depend on capital gains to cover the gap between the NII and the distributions. However, in the current environment of the last two years, it is difficult to see capital gains covering this gap. Back in 2023, the fund completed a "Rights Offering," raising $117 million of additional capital. We can’t be sure how much of this capital was used to buy assets at cheaper valuations that will be accretive to investment income, or if any of it got used to cover the distribution gap.

We know that the last two years have been very difficult, not just for IGR, but for the entire real estate sector. However, the question that we need to ask is whether IGR can recover to the pre-2019 NAV level once the Fed finally starts cutting interest rates. Though it is difficult to predict anything that lies in the future, IGR’s NAV has to rise nearly 40% from the current levels to get to 2019 levels.

However, the new investors do not have to shoot for pre-2019 levels. For new investors, with a 14% yield, even if there is a modest rise in NAV, it will be great. The biggest risk for a new investor is a prolonged regime of higher interest rates and a dividend cut in such a scenario.

Discount/Premium:

The fund is currently trading at a decent discount of -7.62% (to its NAV, as of May 7, 2024), but the average discount during the last year, as well as the last five years, has been at least 30% greater. We also see that the Z-score for the last six months and one year is positive, which means the fund discount is less attractive currently.

Below is the five-year history of premium/discount. As visible in the chart, this fund has always been in the discount area. More recently, the discount has narrowed to some extent.

Chart-1: IGR – Premium/Discount Chart (over five years)

Courtesy: CEFConnect.com

Fund's Holdings:

The fund is mostly invested in the equities of REITs and other real estate companies. U.S. based companies constitute nearly 66% of the holdings. The number of holdings stood at 90 as of Mar. 31, 2024. The top 10 holdings constitute about 49% of the assets. The top 10 holdings as of Mar. 31, 2024, and sector composition are presented below. Some of the top holdings are well-known names, for example, Realty Income (O), Equinix (EQIX), Simon Property (SPG), Public Storage (PSA), Invitation Homes (INVH), Crown Castle (CCI), Sun Communities (SUI), Rexford Industrial (REXR), and AvalonBay (AVB).

Table-3: (Data as of 03/31/2024)

Source: IGR's Factsheet

Chart-2: Sector and Country Diversification

Source: IGR's Factsheet

Performance and Valuation:

In the table below, we will compare several performance-related metrics with several other real-estate-focused funds/ETFs. We will also include the S&P500 for the sake of comparison. The following funds are included:

(IGR)

(AWP) abrdn Global Premier Property Fund

(RQI) Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

(RFI) Cohen & Steers Total Return

(VNQ) Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

(SPY) SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust.

Table 4: (Data - period as specified, otherwise as of Mar. 31, 2024)

Item Desc. IGR AWP RQI RFI VNQ S&P 500 Dividend Yield% (as of 05/07/2024) 14.15% 12.63% 8.52% 8.39% 4.21% 1.30% Discount/Premium -7.62% -3.31% -6.08% +2.51% n/a n/a Annualized Return [CAGR] From 2008-2023 (mkt-prc) 2.78% 2.64% 7.80% 8.21% 6.64% 9.69% Max. Drawdown (2008-2023) -80.2% -76.1% -86.5% -65.7% -62.5% -48.5% Std. Deviation (2008-2023) 30.6% 27.9% 38.2% 24.7% 23.2% 16.2% 10-Year CAGR (NAV, 2014-2023) 3.83% 2.41% 9.79% 8.24% 7.36% 11.88% 5-Year CAGR (NAV, 2019-2023) 4.81% 2.84% 10.0% 8.60% 7.31% 15.53% 3-Year CAGR (NAV, 2021-2023) 0.38% -1.58% 7.49% 5.68% 5.03% 9.85% 1-Year CAGR (NAV, 2023-2023) 11.04% 12.05% 15.11% 12.17% 11.79% 26.11% Fees (excluding interest) 1.40% 1.22% 1.42% 0.94% 0.12% 0.09% Leverage 29% 20% 31% 0% 0% 0% No of holdings 90 72 196 171 162 504 Assets (total) $1.142 Billion $406 Million $2.29 Billion $292 Million $64.9 Billion $508 Billion Allocation Real-estate leveraged CEF, 94% Equity, 66% US Domestic Real-estate leveraged CEF, 99% Equity, 60% US Domestic Real-estate leveraged CEF, 80% Equity, 20% Pref/Bonds, 80% Domestic Real-estate CEF, 80% Equity, 20% Pref/Bonds, 80% Domestic Diversified Real Estate ETF Largest 500 US companies Click to enlarge

Note: Some of the data (e.g., number of holdings and leverage) may not be current.

To start with, we would like to point out that none of these funds are the same in all aspects. Each one of them has their specific attributes and flavors. Besides IGR, AWP and RQI use leverage to varying degrees. We also include funds like RFI (using zero leverage) for comparison and providing an alternative to risk-averse investors. In overall comparison, IGR’s past performance looks awful, whichever time period you choose. Similar is the case with abrdn’s fund, AWP, which is even worse (slightly) than IGR.

So, does it have anything to do with international exposure? It is possible to a certain extent because some of the RE markets, like Hong Kong, are discounted by nearly 50%. Even European countries have fared much worse in the last few years compared to the U.S. But what about the long-term record, like 15 or 20 years? They still look equally bad for IGR and AWP. We also know that since 2019, there have been many headwinds for the real estate sector, and every other fund has faced a similar situation. So, it is not fair to compare the performance of a real estate fund with the S&P 500 (SP500).

However, even if we look at the most diversified real-estate benchmark ETF, VNQ, it has outperformed IGR by a wide margin for every period except the year 2023, which is almost at par. In our table above, three funds (IGR, AWP, and RQI) use leverage; however, RQI's performance has been much better, even though RQI uses the highest leverage. However, we must keep in mind that RQI (as well as IGR and AWP) had a nearly 80% drawdown in 2008-09.

Risk Factors:

Investors need to be aware of certain risk factors that are associated with this fund and CEFs in general. Risk factors could be summarized as follows:

IGR fund carries nearly 30% leverage, and there is a substantial interest burden that it has to pay. Moreover, its underlying holdings are highly sensitive to the direction of interest rates. However, this is not unique to IGR. As of now, the Fed has been indicating higher rates for a longer time.

The fund has nearly 33% exposure to international real-estate stocks. Overall, it is supposed to be a good thing in terms of diversification. But at the same time, it exposes it to country-specific risks. In addition, it adds the risk due to fluctuations in exchange rates of foreign currency with the U.S. dollar.

The general risks due to the worsening geopolitical situation.

Market risks: There is still some possibility of a recession in 2024 or 2025, though most market participants expect a soft landing or no landing at all, but the risk cannot be ruled out. If a recession does happen, it will impact the underlying securities of this fund as well.

Concluding Thoughts:

As stated earlier, IGR's past performance has been unimpressive (if not awful) for most of the time frames that we covered. At the same time, we must keep in mind that it is in the midst of a down cycle, and things may be at or near the bottom. However, when compared to other real-estate funds (including the ones with leverage), funds like RFI (no leverage) and RQI (high leverage) seem to have fared much better in the short, medium, and long term. Sure, RQI does not have much international exposure, which may be a factor. International exposure may be a good thing as well as a bad thing, depending upon the economic conditions in various countries.

More worrisome is the fact that IGR appears to have adopted a policy of overpaying a distribution rate that it can’t afford and, at times, funding it (at least partially) by offering new shares (like rights offerings). Eventually, this is highly destructive to NAV, and it shows in its performance. Will they have a dividend cut in the future? It seems unlikely. They will get lucky if the Fed does embark upon interest rate cuts in the latter half of 2024.

However, what we see under the hood is that CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund is not a suitable buy-and-hold type of investment. One can still make a profit by buying and selling opportunistically and being a contrarian. If your risk appetite is low, but you still want to play the real-estate sector, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty is a safer choice as it uses no leverage and is likely to benefit equally when the real-estate sector bounces back. Please use your due diligence.