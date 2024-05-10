Oaktree Specialty Lending: Credit Issues Continue To Hold Back Performance

Adam Gault

In this article, we catch up on the latest quarterly results of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL). OCSL had another disappointing quarter, though it still eked out a positive total NAV return. Additional writedowns on existing non-accruals and the timing of new investments proved to be key headwinds to both NAV and net income.

OCSL is primarily focused on secured loans, with a low allocation to equity securities. Its sector overweights are software and healthcare - a fairly common combination in the business development company, or BDC, space.

Oaktree

Quarter Update

Adjusted net income ticked lower by a penny to $0.56. Recall that the sharper drop in net income over the previous quarter was due primarily to a number of new on-accruals. The smaller drop this past quarter was due to the timing mismatch in repayments (most at the start of the quarter) and new investments (mostly towards the end of the quarter) as well as a $46m equity raise via the at-the-market program at a 4% premium to NAV, which temporarily diluted existing income.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

A secondary factor, as we discuss below, was a continued up-in-quality push with a rotation into primarily first-lien loans, which shaved off around 0.1% off the portfolio spread.

The dividend was kept unchanged at $0.55 which has pushed distribution coverage to a relatively low level of 102%. This leaves a smaller margin of safety for the eventual likelihood of lower Fed policy rates.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The NAV fell by over 2% due to a combination of net realized losses and unrealized depreciation due to restructurings and additional markdowns.

Oaktree

The company made two management fee related announcements. One, it permanently reduced its base management fee to 1% from 1.5%. And two, it will keep the ongoing OSI2-merger related fee waiver of $1.5m per quarter in place, versus the previous plan of lowering it to 0.75m per quarter in the second year of the transaction.

This is great to see, and the reason for the move could be pressure that is coming from two directions. One, as we discussed in a previous BDC Weekly, recent BDC IPOs have tended to come with management fees of around 1% - at the low end of existing BDCs. And two, the company's middling performance over the past couple of years does not justify an expensive fee structure.

Systematic Income

Income Dynamics

Net new investments were modestly higher through the quarter.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Leverage was unchanged and sits at the lower end of the sector. The company has funded close to $100m in new investments through the quarter, which puts it closer to a leverage level of 1.1x. This leaves significant room relative to the 1.25x upper range of the target.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Asset and liability yields were unchanged, primarily due to the stability in short-term rates. The liability yield is on the higher side for an investment-grade rated BDC, which is due to a primarily floating-rate liability profile - well above the sector-average level. This continues to be a key net income headwind.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The yield level of new commitments has been running below the yield of the broader portfolio, which remains another headwind to overall net income.

Oaktree

As highlighted above, the company cut its base management fee and extended its merger-related fee waiver. At this point, the base management fee is on the low side of the sector. However, the incentive fee and the hurdle start of the incentive fee are not as shareholder friendly, particularly the latter. The company also does not have a total return hurdle. The new fee level will go into effect in the July quarter. OCSL estimates an overall boost to net income of 7%

Oaktree

Portfolio Quality

Non-accruals on both fair-value and at-cost levels fell from the previous quarter. This was due to a combination of restructurings (i.e., debt forgiveness in exchange for equity) and sell downs. One investment filed for bankruptcy during the quarter, which caused a writedown of a preferred position and a markdown of the loan.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

In short, the improvement in non-accrual status is of the unfavorable kind (the favorable kind is one where non-accruals are reduced because they come back on accrual and are written back up) which simply reflects realized losses and additional depreciation on non-accrual assets, although it does leave open the possibility for gains down the road due to additional equity. If there is a bright side is that there were no new investments placed on non-accrual.

The portfolio continues to move up the capital structure with a focus on first-lien loans. This reflects the management's cautious stance given the relatively rich credit market valuations.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

There were additional net realized losses in the quarter due to non-accrual investment restructurings, as highlighted above. This is the seventh quarter in a row of net realized losses.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

PIK remained well-behaved and below the sector average level.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Return And Valuation Profile

With a 0.7% total NAV return for the quarter, OCSL will likely underperform once again. The median total NAV return in the sector has been running about 3% higher than OCSL on an annualized basis, and this is unlikely to change significantly over Q1.

The valuation is trading not far off the top of its 5-year range, except for a couple of blips which were swiftly reversed.

Systematic Income

If we look at the company's valuation relative to the broader sector, we see that it has tended to trade discounted to the average BDC valuation up to around mid-2022, when it moved to trade at a premium to the average valuation. It has now dipped to a discount once again.

Systematic Income

What's interesting about this dynamic is something we tend to see fairly often, which is that companies with fairly strong performance (such as OCSL up to around mid-2021) without a long track record tend to trade at a cheap valuation. At some point, they become accepted by the market as a strong BDC - this was around 2022 for OCSL. However, if they happen to falter, like OCSL did after mid-2021, the market continues to treat them as strong BDCs and only catches up to reality after a long while. This is the phase of the pattern we are in now where the market is beginning to treat OCSL as an average performer.

Currently, there are two valuation factors pulling in different directions. One is the company's underperformance which, all else equal, should require a valuation discount of at least 10%, in our view. The other is the company's base management fee cut, which should push the valuation higher by around 5% or so. Net, net we would expect a valuation discount of around 5-10% for OCSL so at this point it is trading slightly expensive.

Stance And Takeaways

We fully exited OCSL before the latest earnings release, as we were worried about the persistence of credit issues in the portfolio. The chart below shows our allocations in the company, with green lines marking opened positions and red lines marking closed positions. The blue line is the valuation of OCSL relative to the sector average (e.g., latest data point is -4%, i.e., 104% OCSL valuation - 108% average BDC valuation in our coverage).

Systematic Income

On the Q1 earnings release, the stock dipped around 3.5% but made up half of the fall in the following day. We would wait for a valuation discount of 5-10% before reentering the stock.