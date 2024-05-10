Stanislaw Pytel

Ginkgo Bioworks' (NYSE:DNA) first quarter earnings were concerning for a number of reasons. Revenue and guidance were both weak, but perhaps more importantly, Ginkgo is pivoting its business model, indicating serious issues. Ginkgo is shifting away from ownership of IP and participation in downstream value, which completely undermines the primary reasons for investing in the company. This was always a risk, particularly with Ginkgo shifting its focus towards more mature pharma and biotech customers.

The shift in strategy appears to have been driven by a recognition that customers do not like giving away IP and downstream value, limiting the growth of Ginkgo's business. Of particular concern is the fact that Ginkgo hasn’t recognized meaningful downstream value in over 18 months, and Cell Engineering services revenue has been fairly flat over the past two years.

This breaks the Ginkgo narrative for two reasons. An argument was made that Ginkgo's business model would provide a royalty on a large amount of economic activity. It was also suggested that Ginkgo's business would improve with scale as it generated data. Both of these features are now potentially no longer relevant.

The last time I wrote about Ginkgo, I noted that there were signs of problems and that its valuation was still fairly high given the company's cash burn and modest growth. The stock is now down around 30% since then.

Ginkgo Bioworks Business Updates

Ginkgo continues to build out the capabilities of its platform through acquisitions. The company recently acquired AgBiome’s platform assets and development pipeline and Modulus Therapeutics’ cell therapy assets to support next-gen CAR designs.

Pharma and biotech remain areas of strength for Ginkgo, with the company continuing to add programs at a healthy pace. Ginkgo and Novo Nordisk recently expanded their R&D collaboration partnership, which is expected to run over five years. The partnership aims to improve the manufacturing of medicines for serious chronic diseases, including diabetes and obesity medications.

Ginkgo is also working with Prozomix to develop enzymes for API manufacturing. The partnership combines Ginkgo's AI/ML and enzyme engineering expertise with Prozomix's wealth of enzyme sequence data to create best-in-class enzymes for API manufacturing

Ginkgo has also recently announced a number of partnerships related to proteins and sweeteners. Ginkgo and Imagindairy are developing animal-free non-whey dairy proteins together for the food industry. Ginkgo is also working with AQUA Cultured Foods to optimize the production of products that replicate fresh seafood using fermentation technology. In the alternative sweetener space, Ginkgo has partnered with GreenLab to enable the production of brazzein, a sweet-tasting protein found in the Oubli plant.

While this all sounds positive, Ginkgo’s problems are actually mounting. Growth in customers and programs is slowing, and the company isn’t recognizing meaningful downstream revenue.

Ginkgo has announced a number of initiatives in recent months that have suggested its prior approach hasn't been working. This includes the Ginkgo Technology Network, a partnership program where Ginkgo is integrating the capabilities (AI, genetic medicines, biologics and manufacturing) of a range of companies into its platform to help drive success in customer R&D programs.

Ginkgo also recently announced Lab Data as a Service, where Ginkgo's Foundry is made directly available to customers. The company is now also open to making data available to customers, both of which appear to be attempts to capitalize on the interest in AI.

Figure 1: Ginkgo Cell Engineering Highlights (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo has suggested that poor Cell Engineering services revenue is due to the time needed to achieve large scale data generation. The company believes that it can address this with its Reconfigurable Automation Carts (RACs). These are modular and standardized automation units that can reduce resource requirements and increase productivity (80-90% reduction in labor time and up to a 60% reduction in cycle time). RACs come from the acquisition of Zymergen.

Figure 2: Reconfigurable Automation Cart (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Perhaps most importantly, Ginkgo appears to be abandoning deal structures where it controls IP and receives a downstream value share. Ginkgo has suggested that this introduces friction into the sales process, with IP a particular issue for biopharma customers and downstream value share causing problems in most other segments. Ginkgo will now likely receive more revenue per program with improved margins, but the change cuts at the heart of Ginkgo's business.

The argument has always been that control over IP would drive increasing returns with scale, and that participation in downstream value would eventually lead to large streams of high margin revenue. With the change, Ginkgo now appears to be a typical CRO with a greater focus on automation.

Financial Analysis

Ginkgo generated approximately $38 million revenue in the first quarter, with $28 million coming from Cell Engineering and $10 million from Biosecurity. Both segments of the business were down by a double-digit percentage YoY.

While Ginkgo hadn't broken out guidance by quarter, Q1 revenue appears to have fallen well short of expectations. Ginkgo had previously been guiding to $165-$185 million Cell Engineering revenue in 2024 and $50 million Biosecurity revenue. The company is now expecting $120-$140 million Cell Engineering revenue and $50 million Biosecurity revenue.

Ginkgo had also previously suggested that downstream value recognition in 2024 could be an order of magnitude higher than previous years. This presumably would mean up to $1 billion. While this would likely provide an enormous boost to the stock, Ginkgo now appears to be more cautious about any upcoming downstream value.

Figure 3: Ginkgo Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo)

The number of new Cell Engineering programs was also somewhat soft, although Q1 2023 was also poor. Ginkgo is no longer giving guidance regarding the number of new programs expected in 2024 due to the shift in business model.

Figure 4: Ginkgo New Programs (source: Created by author using data from Gingko)

While Ginkgo has reduced its operating expenses significantly over the past year, losses remain elevated due to the coincident drop in revenue. Even ignoring SBC, Ginkgo's losses are enormous, and the company is a long way from achieving breakeven.

Figure 5: Ginkgo Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Gingko)

Ginkgo has a goal of reducing operating expenses by $200 million on an annualized basis, driven by site consolidation and headcount reductions. As a result, the company expects adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026, but even if the company achieves its cost cutting targets, it will still need to generate significant growth (~25% CAGR).

Figure 6: Ginkgo Planned Cost Reductions (source: Gingko Bioworks)

Ginkgo still has $840 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt, providing it with substantial room to work. The company's market capitalization is also still relatively high, meaning the company can probably still raise substantial capital by issuing equity.

Conclusion

Ginkgo's business has struggled in recent quarters, and while the demand environment is tough, there are obviously underlying problems. For customers to forgo IP and give up downstream value, Ginkgo was going to have to provide enormous value, and it is not clear the company has delivered on this.

Ginkgo now appears to be morphing into a CRO and should be valued as such. Unless growth accelerates considerably in coming quarters, I expect Ginkgo's revenue multiple to compress significantly. I would not be surprised to see the share price move under $0.50 as the reality of the current situation begins to set in.

Ginkgo is probably a poor short at this point though, due to its relatively large cash position and the potential for downstream value from past projects which could be recognized at any point. While the shift in business model basically cuts down the bull case, it should increase near-term revenue and improve project economics. Ginkgo now also appears to be serious about controlling costs for the first time.

Figure 7: Ginkgo Bioworks EV/S Ratio (source: Seeking Alpha)

