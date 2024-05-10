Vector Group: A Stable Market Share And An Attractive Multiple

mariusFM77

The Thesis

The Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) has experienced negative returns over the last two years due to a notable decline in the company's bottom line. Currently, the bottom-line stands at approximately 19.5% on a trailing twelve-month ('TTM') basis, compared to 27.9% at the end of FY21. In my opinion, the company's market position looks strong, primarily in the deep discount business category, which continues to outperform the overall U.S. market, which should drive the company's sales in the coming quarters. Along with this, the company holds a stable market position and benefits from strategic price increases and operational improvements, which should support the company's margins in the coming years. The company's stock is currently at an attractive discount and considering the company's position in the tobacco sector and favorable outlook, I would recommend buying this stock at the current price.

VGR’s Business Overview

Vector Group is primarily engaged in the business of cigarette manufacturing and sales across the United States through its subsidiaries. The company mainly operates through two segments:

Tobacco: Under this segment, the company owns Liggett Group, one of the largest tobacco companies in the United States that manufactures and markets cigarettes under brand names such as Pyramid, Grand Prix, Eve, and Eagle 20s. The company markets and sells its products to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco, and chains of grocery, drug, and convenience stores.

Real Estate: Under this segment, the company invests in real estate in the form of planned communities, apartment buildings, hotels as well as commercial properties.

Q1 2024 Performance and Outlook

After a negative end to 2023, the company entered 2024 with a topline contraction of 2.9% as the company reported revenue of $324.5 million during the last quarter as compared to $334.1 million a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to a year-on-year decline of 8.7% in Liggett's retail shipments during the quarter, while the industry retail shipments were down 8.9% as compared to the prior year. The company’s wholesale shipments, on the other hand, also decline in low double-digits during Q1’24. However, benefits from an 8.6% increase in pricing partially offset the impact of lower shipments.

VGR's historical sales (Research Wise)

While the topline declined during the quarter, margins saw positive growth as the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 210 bps to 25.5% in the first quarter of 2024. The bottom line, on the other hand, grew as compared to $0.22, a year ago, reaching $0.24 during the quarter, however, missed the consensus estimates by $0.01.

Going forward, In my opinion, the continued market strength of Montego should continue to support the demand for the company's products across the region in the coming quarters. In addition to this, Montego’s national retail market share grew to 4% from 3.4% a year ago even after the strategic price increases, which reflects the strength of this brand. Apart from this, Montego’s distribution expanded during the quarter, reaching over 97,000 stores as compared to 82,500 stores a year ago, which should also fuel sales in the coming quarters.

Domestic Market share growth historically (Company Presentation)

Talking about the deep discount category, it remains strong as it continues to outperform the US cigarette market and also grew by approximately 6%, while the industry volume was declining. The deep discount segment currently comprises 15.9% of the overall market. In my opinion, this segment should benefit the company’s sales in the coming quarters due to its attractive price options for the consumers. Along with this, a value-focused brand portfolio and large footprint provide Liggett a competitive advantage as the migration of consumers to deep discounts continues, which should further fuel the company’s sales in the coming years.

Overall, I expect the company’s strong leading position mainly in the growing deep discount segment due to VGR’s expertise in it should continue to support the company’s sales going forward. At the same time, operational efficiency and strong pricing with a stable market share should benefit the overall margin.

Valuation

Currently, the company's stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 8.97 based on FY24 EPS estimates of $1.16 representing a discount to its five-year average. While compared to its sector median as well, the stock appears to be at a notable discount of approximately 49%.

VGR valuation grade (Seeking Alpha)

The sector median forward P/E ratio is currently at 17.79, which includes two of VGR's closest peers, RLX Technology (RLX) and Turning Point Brands (TPB). Looking at the estimates, both the RLX and TPB are expected to experience a revenue decline in the coming quarters, while the VGR revenue outlook looks good with an expected positive growth in 2024. Currently, both of these VGR's peer companies are valued higher than VGR, as we can see in the chart below:

Company Forward P/E Forward EV/EBITDA VGR 8.97 6.89 RLX 20.85 26.75 TPB 10.58 8.47 Click to enlarge

As of now, the EPS estimates are representing a decline as compared to the year-ago EPS, however, In my opinion, the company's strong market position and stable market share should support the company in its topline growth in 2024. On the other hand, VGR is strongly positioned as compared to its peers, which are expected to experience topline line contraction in the coming quarters. VGR's margin prospects also look good due to operational improvement and strategic pricing in Montego, which should support bottom-line growth in the coming year, further enhancing the company's valuation. However, the current valuation of the company looks reasonable to me as compared to its peers considering promising prospects, making VGR a decent investment option for now.

Risk

When talking about companies like VGR, which are engaged in the tobacco business, the major concern is related to regulatory changes that could potentially impact the company's business. My thesis is to build upon the expected benefit from the company's strong market position and stable market share that could support the company in its margin expansion in the coming quarters. However, any regulatory changes unfavorable to the company could potentially impact the company's earnings, leading to poor stock performance in the future.

Conclusion

As we discussed above, the company stock is currently at a discount to its sector median and historical average. The company's topline should benefit from its strong market position as well as distribution expansion. The margins, on the other hand, should benefit from strategic price increases and operation improvements. Considering these factors, I believe, the stock is at a decent valuation at current levels. Hence, I recommend to "BUY" this stock.