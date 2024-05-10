Vector Group: A Stable Market Share And An Attractive Multiple

May 10, 2024 11:24 AM ETVector Group Ltd. (VGR) Stock
Research Wise profile picture
Research Wise
60 Followers

Summary

  • The company experienced a topline contraction due to a shipment decline during the quarter.
  • The company has a strong market position and a continuously growing market share.
  • The company's stock is available at an attractive discount to its historical levels, and the outlook is good.

An up close view of a package of several cigarettes

mariusFM77

The Thesis

The Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) has experienced negative returns over the last two years due to a notable decline in the company's bottom line. Currently, the bottom-line stands at approximately 19.5% on a trailing twelve-month ('TTM') basis, compared to 27.9% at the end

This article was written by

Research Wise profile picture
Research Wise
60 Followers
As a finance enthusiast with years of experience in research, I am deeply engaged in studying diverse businesses, especially in the technology, industrial, and conglomerate sectors. I really like companies that have strong foundations and see them doing well in the long run. I enjoy writing about these businesses, telling their stories, strategies, and financial details. I use a mix of looking at their finances and writing to give insights into how well companies might do, helping people understand the market better. This focus on both looking at the numbers and explaining things reflects my dedication to both understanding and explaining the details of the financial world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VGR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VGR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News