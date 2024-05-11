The Party Is Over For FANG+ Stocks - Are You Prepared?

May 11, 2024 7:00 AM ETAAPL, AM, AMZN, ARKK, CNQ, CNQ:CA, DE, GOOGL, ICE, META, MSFT, NTR, NTR:CA, NVDA, TSLA
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Value stocks have underperformed growth stocks since the Great Financial Crisis, but the era of low inflation may be coming to an end.
  • The FANG+ stocks, including NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple, have a combined weighting of roughly 30% in the S&P 500.
  • The market is targeting specific growth stocks, but the advantage of the Mag 7/FANG+ stocks may be fading as other sectors catch up in terms of earnings growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

If there's one thing I have discussed in countless articles since last year, it's my focus on value stocks, as I expect a rotation from "growth" to "value" stocks.

One of the (frequently updated) charts I often use is the one

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.86K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, CNQ, AM, NTR, DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
AM--
Antero Midstream Corporation
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
CNQ--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News