The Party Is Over For FANG+ Stocks - Are You Prepared?

Introduction

If there's one thing I have discussed in countless articles since last year, it's my focus on value stocks, as I expect a rotation from "growth" to "value" stocks.

One of the (frequently updated) charts I often use is the one from JPMorgan (JPM) below, which shows that value stocks are very attractive relative to growth stocks.

As we can see, value stocks have underperformed growth stocks since the end of the Great Financial Crisis, with some periods of temporary outperformance.

JPMorgan

In fact, almost everyone my age (late millennials and younger generations) has never experienced a period of lasting above-average inflation.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

That's great. After all, the years between the Great Financial Crisis and 2021 were fantastic for investors. In general, that is.

The problem is that a lot of people may have developed a bias, or at least the assumption that what we have seen over the past 10-20 years is "normal."

Between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2023, the S&P 500 returned 14.9% per year, turning every $1.00 into $7.15, including dividends.

Money Chimp

While I'm far from bearish - I have no shorts and almost 100% of my net worth in long-term dividend investments - I believe investors need to be aware of a few very important developments that could have a major impact on future returns and give investors with the right assets a major benefit.

As obvious as that may sound, I believe picking the right assets is tricky.

In this article, I'll give my take on the FANG+/Magnificent 7 stocks, which may be the ultimate growth stocks on the market, and explain why I do not believe that this is the place to be going forward.

So, let's get to it!

The Poor Risk/Reward Of The FANG+ Basket

In the introduction, I used a chart I often use in articles to show how low inflation was between the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic. This was truly a phenomenal period to own growth stocks.

It allowed countless people to retire early, and I have little doubt that this also applies to many people reading this.

The problem is that the tailwinds that provided us with low inflation are now turning into headwinds that make prolonged above-average inflation more likely.

The quote below is from a recent article on a very similar topic (emphasis added):

Globalization is suffering, pressured by ongoing supply chain re-shoring and new geopolitical tensions.

is suffering, pressured by ongoing supply chain re-shoring and new geopolitical tensions. The shale revolution has ended. Natural gas, oil, and coal supply growth is much slower compared to pre-pandemic years.

has ended. Natural gas, oil, and coal supply growth is much slower compared to pre-pandemic years. Labor market dynamics have become less favorable.

have become less favorable. High inflation in 2021 and 2022 has worked its way through the economy, causing sticky wage inflation (supported by the aforementioned labor market changes).

With that said, this article is not supposed to be a way to trash the FANG+ stocks or to get anyone to sell their tech stocks.

After all, we may be dealing with some of the strongest stocks in modern history.

Even the latest expectations of higher-for-longer rates/inflation did not hurt the Mag 7 stocks, which are NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Apple (AAPL).

These stocks have a combined weighting of roughly 30% in the S&P 500!

Going back to interest rates, the chart below shows the implied probability the Federal funds rate on December 18 is above 4.75%, with the current rate being in the 5.25-5.50% range.

Until early February, the market expected the probability of a Fed funds rate over 4.75% on December 18 to be 0%. Now, that number is at 80%.

CME Group

All it took was four consecutive higher-than-expected inflation readings with upside momentum in the last report.

While expectations of higher rates are usually bearish for tech/growth stocks, the Mag 7 did not care.

In fact, the Mag 7 stocks have outperformed the other 493 S&P 500 holdings on a very consistent basis since early 2023, including the recent inflation upswing.

Bloomberg

The TradingView chart below shows the ratio between the FANG+ future and the S&P 500. I'm using the FANG+ future as a proxy for the Mag 7/growth stocks, as it's a basket of the largest growth stocks, including the Mag 7 components.

Intercontinental Exchange

A rising black line means FANG+ stocks have outperformed the S&P 500. I also added the average all-item inflation rate in the United States, which is the inverted(!) red line.

TradingView (FANG+/S&P 500 Ratio, Inverted Inflation)

The outperformance of growth stocks is highly unusual in a situation where inflation is bottoming.

However, it's not entirely unwarranted.

After all, the Mag 7 selection has become somewhat of the "only game in town," as the earnings expectations for 1Q24 below show.

That said, the profits made by the non-Magnificents remain more than 15% below what was expected two years ago, while the Seven’s profits are coming in 20% above their level from then. - Via Bloomberg

Bloomberg

In general, companies with improving margins (like big tech) are doing very well, with American companies beating margin expectations even more than their global peers.

Deutsche Bank

In other words, market participants are simply buying the best stocks in the best country, to put it bluntly.

There's more evidence that the market is targeting specific growth stocks.

Remember 2020 and 2021?

Back then, inflation was extremely low due to the pandemic. Central banks were engaged in aggressive QE, and most governments fueled the expansion even more through fiscal stimulus.

It caused growth stocks to fly. However, it was a very broad rally, as investors bought "everything" that had a promising growth story. Investors even bought pictures of rocks for millions of dollars and every cryptocurrency with a funny name.

One of the biggest winners was Cathy Woods' ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), as its stock price went from $50 before the pandemic to more than $150!

However, unlike in 2020/2021, the ARKK ETF is performing horribly, which is a clear indication that this is not a broad-based tech/growth rally, but a trend mainly relying on the Mag 7, who come with AI and similar benefits.

Data by YCharts

Hence, I truly believe the growth to value rotation started in 2020/2021.

Although it's based on speculation, I only believe that growth is outperforming again due to the benefits of AI and because the Mag 7 stocks have such a huge weight in the S&P 500.

It also needs to be said that the market has enjoyed higher liquidity despite the Fed tightening financial conditions.

As we can see in the chart below, higher liquidity from the Treasury General Account ("TGA") and the Reverse Repos has more than offset balance sheet reduction from the Fed.

X/Twitter (@KobeissiLetter)

In other words, despite the Fed's attempt to tighten financial conditions, the Treasury has increased liquidity, which tremendously benefitted growth stocks fueled by AI headlines and good earnings.

Going forward, odds are the TGA will turn into a headwind for the market.

Like a checking account, the TGA can vary dramatically, and in the last four years it has twice been drawn down (boosting liquidity in the process) to give the government more time to thrash out a deal with Congress on the debt limit. After swelling in April, the plan is that it will expand by only another $100 billion by the end of September — more than offset by changes by the Fed. - Via Bloomberg (emphasis added)

On top of that, there's more data that could point at headwinds for big tech - at least on a relative basis.

This year, the tech and telecom sectors are expected to have elevated EPS growth, but next year, other sectors will likely catch up, as we can see in the chart below.

SocGen

On a side note, be aware that while these EPS growth expectations are elevated, they need to be high to justify the market's valuation of 20x forward earnings (see the overview below).

JPMorgan

Speaking of earnings, the massive advantage the Mag 7 enjoyed last year is slowly fading, with S&P 500 (ex-Mag 7) stocks expected to see equal earnings growth going into the end of this year.

Bank of America

This is a big deal, as it makes non-growth stocks much more attractive.

As the initial AI growth trend is fading, we now get non-growth stocks with the same growth rates at a cheaper price.

I'm obviously painting with a broad brush here, but I think you get the idea.

What I'm Buying

I'm keeping this part somewhat short, as I recently wrote an article on six dividend stocks I'm buying for what could be a "generational" rotation.

In that article, I highlighted a wide range of commodity stocks, including energy.

In that sector, I like beaten-down energy producers, midstream companies, and companies that make money from royalties.

My view on inflation and interest rates aligns with the "higher-for-longer" camp, driven by shifting dynamics in globalization, energy markets, and labor. This shift favors value stocks with the ability to protect investors against inflation and elevated economic risks. In light of uncertainties, I make the case for long-term plays like Texas Pacific Land Corporation, Deere & Company (DE), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Nutrien (NTR), Antero Midstream (AM), and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ).

When I invest in companies, I'm not necessarily looking for high-dividend yield bangers, but companies with some (preferably all) of the following qualities:

A fair valuation (in light of an expensive market).

A healthy balance sheet (higher-for-longer will be an issue for weak balance sheets).

A wide-moat business. Generally speaking, it's always good to look for companies with a strong competitive advantage.

Some form of secular growth.

In energy, for example, secular growth comes from falling supply growth (end of the shale revolution) and strong long-term demand.

Nonetheless, I include some high-yield plays, as I believe that dividends will play a much bigger role in the years ahead due to the market's lofty valuation.

Whenever the market is valued at 20x earnings or higher, odds are the returns of the next 5-10 years are subdued, which means a bigger part of the total return will likely come from dividends.

JPMorgan

Going forward, I will continue to focus on companies that - I believe - are great picks for long-term outperformance.

For now, my key point is that the Mag 7/FANG+ stocks are not as great as one might think.

While their recent outperformance is fully warranted, tailwinds are eroding, shifting the favorable risk/reward to value stocks.

Although I may be wrong, I believe the majority of market participants are not prepared for a prolonged period of elevated inflation and underperformance of high-growth stocks.

Takeaway

While the allure of tech giants like the Mag 7/FANG+ stocks may be strong, the shifting winds of the market suggest a pivot towards value stocks may be prudent.

With inflationary pressures mounting and the era of low inflation potentially waning, the risk/reward balance favors companies with strong balance sheets, wide-moat businesses, and potential for secular growth.

My investment strategy reflects this shift, as I focus on value stocks capable of thriving in high-inflation environments with the ability to deliver substantial alpha when it matters most.