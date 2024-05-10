IAMGOLD (IAG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Renaud Adams - President, Chief Executive Officer
Maarten Theunissen - Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Lemelin - Chief Operating Officer
Graeme Jennings - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Anita Soni - CIBC World Markets
Mike Parkin - National Bank Financial
Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Operator

Welcome to the IAMGOLD first quarter 2024 operating and financial results conference call and webcast.

As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To join the question queue, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. Should you need assistance during the conference call, you may signal an Operator by pressing star and zero.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Graeme Jennings, VP Investor Relations for IAMGOLD. Please go ahead, Mr. Jennings.

Graeme Jennings

Thank you Operator and welcome everyone to our first quarter 2024 operating and financial results conference call.

Joining me today on the call are Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer; Maarten Theunissen, Chief Financial Officer; Bruno Lemelin, Chief Operating Officer; and Tim Bradburn, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

We are joining today from IAMGOLD’s Toronto office, which is located on Treaty 13 territory on the traditional lands of many nations, including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, Chippewa, Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat peoples. At IAMGOLD, we believe respecting and upholding Indigenous rights is founded upon relationships that foster trust, transparency and mutual respect.

Please note that our remarks in this call will include forward-looking statements and refer to non-IFRS measures. We encourage you to refer to the cautionary statements and disclosures on non-IFRS measures, including

