Apparently, many other investors are also taking that route, as the Utilities sector has led all others over the past month and quarter, rising 9.78% in the past month, and 17.33% over the past 3 months:

FINVIZ.com

While Utilities are generally thought of as a stodgy sector, the good news for income investors is that Utilities have some attractive dividend yields. Additionally, there are several closed-end funds, or CEFs, with significant Utilities exposure, which offer up very attractive yields.

Fund Profile:

The Reaves Utility Income Trust (NYSE:UTG), is a closed-end fund, or CEF. UTF's objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return, consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. It intends to invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and debt instruments of companies within the utility industry.

The remaining 20% of its assets may be invested in other securities including stocks, money market instruments and debt instruments, as well as certain derivative instruments in the utility industry or other industries. (UTG site.)

UTG is one of the largest Utilities CEF's, with over $2B in net assets. Management uses varying amounts of leverage - it was 19.71% as of 3/31/24. UTG has 63 holdings, and an expense ratio of 2.32%.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Holdings:

After its 58.6% exposure to Utilities, UTG's next largest sector is Communications Services, at 18%. Real Estate is at ~8%, Industrials is at 7%, and Energy is at 7.6%:

UTG site

UTG's top 10 holdings include well-known Utilities, such as Constellation Energy, PPL, and Public Service Enterprise Group, as well as Deutsche Telekom, a large German company.

UTG site

Dividends:

UTG pays monthly dividends and declares the dates and amount before the next quarter. It has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 2.56%.

At $27.76, UTG yields an attractive 8.21%. It goes ex-dividend this week, on 5/16/24, with a 5/31/24 pay date.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

For the fiscal year ending 10/31/23, UTG only covered its distributions by 95.51%, with 77.5% coming from realized gains, and 24% from NII. Coverage was down vs. fiscal year ending 10/31/22, which had 108% total coverage:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Taxes:

For the 6 months ending 4/30/24, UTG's distributions were 71.65% long-term gains, 24.4% NII, and 4% Return of Capital.

UTG site

Peers:

The table below compares UTG to some other funds with high exposure to Utilities, including:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG)

Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF).

As of 3/31/24, UTG had 59% exposure to Utilities, way down vs. 77% at 9/30/23. DPG has the highest Utilities exposure, at 87%, while UTF has the lowest, at 41%.

UTG is the only fund in this group with a positive 5-year dividend growth, at 2.56%. MFD and DPG actually have negative 5-year growth rates of -.7.79% and -3.71%, respectively.

UTG and UTF have the biggest 3-month average daily volume by far, at 295K and 224K respectively, while MFD is at the low end of the scale, with 30K average daily volume.

DPG has the highest relative volume at 1.29X, followed by BUI, at 1.21X, UTG, with 1.14X, and GUT, with 1.09X. MFD and UTF have lower than average relative volume, at .82X and .71X, respectively.

UTG and UTF have the largest market caps of all these funds, at $2.19B and $2.275B, respectively, with MFD being the smallest, at ~$65M.MFD has the highest dividend yield of the group, at 10.5%, while BUI's 6.06% yield is the lowest.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Performance:

UTG has a market price return of 8.96% since inception, a slight discount to its 9.19% NAV return. Its lowest period of returns was for 3 years, when its price return was ~flat, and its NAV return was under 1%:

UTG site

So far in 2024, the Gabelli Utility Trust has the best return of these CEFs, at 11.81%, followed by Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, at 11.16%.

UTG has the 2nd lowest price return YTD, at 3.81%, and MFD has the lowest, at -3.18%. The XLU Utilities ETF is up 11.16% so far in 2024.

Looking back further, UTF's 1-year total return is 5.89%, with UTF having the top mark in the group, at 11%. DPG is at the bottom, with a -11.69% 1 year return.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Valuations:

CEF daily valuations are calculated at the end of each trading day. Buying CEF's at deeper than historic discounts to NAV can be a useful strategy, due to mean reversion.

UTG's modest 0.22% discount to NAV is a bit cheaper than its 1-, 3-, and 5-year discounts. However, laggard DPG wins the deepest discount race, with a 12.94% discount as of the 5/8/24 close. That's considerably deeper than its 3-year premium of 0.25%.

DPG dropped its distribution from $.35 to $.21 in September '23, which resulted in its price to NAV dropping from a premium to a discount after the 6/15/23 announcement.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

UTG, BUI and UTF are the only funds in this group which have higher current prices than their inception NAV's. Their current NAV's are also higher than their inception NAV's, but that's not the whole story, since distributions impact NAV.

For example, GUT, the oldest fund here, which typically trades at a premium to NAV, (currently ~103%), only had a $3.00 NAV/Share on 5/9/24 vs. its 7/9/99 inception NAV of $7.50.

However, GUT has paid out ~$9.50/share in distributions since its inception, for a total return on NAV of ~127%, ~5%/year annualized.

UTG has the highest total return on inception NAV, at ~223%, ~11%/year; followed by UTF, at 159%, ~8%/year.

MFD, which also began in 2004, has an 89% total return on NAV, averaging ~4.5%/year.

BUI and DPG are the newest funds in the group - both began in 2011.

BUI has a ~51% total return on inception NAV, ~4%/year.

DPG has a ~49% total return on inception NAV, ~3.8%/year.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

We rate UTG a Buy, based upon its 8% yield, long-term track record, which indicates good management, and it's deeper than average discount.

While interest rates may not fall as quickly as once thought, they will eventually start to recede, which is a positive for Utilities. Additionally, utilities can ask for higher power rates, based on rising costs.

A long-term tailwind for Utilities could be the rise of electric vehicles.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.