MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) continues its year-over-year growth, sprouting into full blossoming plants and flowers. This energy distribution company processes assets in some of the most pristine locations, including the Permian and Marcellus. In several other articles, the focus heavily beamed on cash flows above expenses. A list of a few past articles follows:

In each, we estimated the company's ability for increased distributions. We continue that effort, picking up our ruler to measure once again how well the nurturing is affecting growth. Come watch the measuring, if you like.

The Quarter

The 1st quarter, summarized in the next slide, once again shows strong performances, in particular with a 1.6x distribution coverage. Management also noted two new acquisitions within the Permian and Utica regions. Between the two, management expects free cash of almost $300 million per year. Also, distributable cash flow rose 8% year over year. The company repurchased $75 million worth of units. In-spite of growth, crude volume was lower year over year from Marathon's (MPC) heavy maintenance schedule in the early part of 2024.

MPLX

Capital expense estimates for the year remain unchanged at $1.1 billion targeted at the Permian and Marcellus. Beginning in the 2nd quarter, the company intends to spend $30-$40 million above the 1st quarter.

The company enlightened investors with depth. A couple of bullet points help dig up some of the ragged details.

Forecasted outlooks still estimate up to 2 million barrels per day of crude growth year over year.

Expects volume growth at Marcellus and Utica (rich in liquid acreage).

Updates for start-up dates on several important projects follows:

Agua Dulce to Corpus Christi natural gas pipeline joint venture in the 3rd quarter.

BNGL pipeline in the 1st half of 2025.

A gas processing plant at Marcellus, Preakness II in May.

Secretariat processing plant in the second half of 2025.

With growth projects turning operational, the company still targets 6% growth through organic means. This growth target excludes growth from bolt-on purchases.

Of some interest, preferred shareholders converted a really significant number of shares on their own. This doesn't change or alter the company plans for unit repurchases.

Distributions

With the summary finished, an exploration on the distribution follows. From management,

"In each of the last two years, we have increased our quarterly distribution 10%. The business is expected to continue to generate significant annual free cash flow after distribution, placing us in a strong position to continue to consistently grow our distribution."

Mike Hennigan added in answering a question,

As a result of that, we're going to continue to increase the distribution as our primary return of capital."

The question for investors becomes how much. Included next from the call presentation are two very valuable slides.

MPLX

A few comments from the first seem in order. On the next to the bottom line, the cash spent on preferred units drops significantly to $10 million. In prior years, it was in the nearly $150 million per year range. Also, for the quarter, the DCF was over a $100 million higher over last year.

Next, this slide summarizes all of the cash flows for the quarter.

MPLX

Notice the huge amount shown on the investing activity line and the negative adjusted free cash flow of $600 million at the bottom, a result of the two bolt-on purchases. Excluding the $950 million in cash for those purchases, the business generated $400 million in excess cash. For the 4th quarter and 1st quarter, cash generated equaled $87 million and $400 million respectfully. For the half of the year that the company uses to determine distribution changes, the excess cash equals $500 million, or $0.50 per unit. Also, not included thus far is the approximate $300 million in cash from the bolt-on. But for the 2nd and 3rd quarters, most of the $75 million in additional cash will be spent on capital, being that those quarters are the busy time of the year. We need to see one more quarter, but it seems realistic that another $0.10 - $0.15 increase per quarter at a cost of $400 - $600 million is likely in November. Of note, MPLX still processes $375 million in cash.

Risks

MPLX transports fossil-based energy. Stories continue to brew that by 2030, half of the cars will be electric. For this to occur, the world passes reliance to China. We are uncertain if a conversion such as this will ever happen, and we are even completely positive that this is a very unwise path. But still, it is a risk to consider. Also, the company relies on Permian production for growth, in particular natural gas. A recent article places in question this viability. Natural gas prices in the southwest went negative. With natural gas being a very real by-product of fracking, the market is oversupplied. Somehow, production must slow down at least for several months in order to let growth catchup.

Although, we continue to rate MPLX a buy, we aren't convinced that 6% growth will continue past this year. In-spite, the company will generate strong cash flows in which to pay the distribution. The unit price in the $41 range still makes this a compelling investment, with its likely $3.8 - $4.0 per year distribution coming in November. The measures taken revealed a plant still young and growing, at least for now. More warm November rain is likely.