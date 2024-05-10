Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZRIF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCPK:PZRIF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christine D'Sylva - Chief Financial Officer
Paul Goddard - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derek Lessard - TD Cowen

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Pizza Pizza Royalty Corporation's Earnings Call for the first quarter of 2024. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded on May 10 2024.

I will now turn the call over to Christine D'Sylva, CFO. Please go ahead.

Christine D'Sylva

Thank you. Good morning everyone and welcome to the Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp's earnings call for the first quarter of 2024. Joining me on the call today is Pizza Pizza Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goddard. Just a quick note, our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements that may involve risks relating to future events. Actual events may differ materially from the projections discussed today. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language in our earnings press release and with the risk factors included in our annual information form.

Please refer to our earnings press release and the MD&A in the Investor Relations section of our website for a reconciliation and other disclosures relating to non-IFRS financials mentioned on the call. As a reminder, analysts are welcome to ask questions after the prepared remarks. Portfolio managers', media and shareholders can contact us after the call.

I'll now turn the call over to Paul Goddard to provide a business update.

Paul Goddard

Thanks, Christine and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining our first quarter investor conference call. Today, I will discuss our first quarter results and will share a brief outlook for what's ahead in 2024. Christine will then summarize our key financial highlights before the Q&A at the end.

