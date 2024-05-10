Matteo Colombo

Today's article examines the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), an S&P 500 tracking vehicle managed by State Street. We have covered the SPY ETF on numerous occasions during our tenure on Seeking Alpha, with our latest coverage taking place in September 2023. In that article, we argued in favor of a Hold rating based on uncertain economic growth and unaligned valuation multiples. Our analysis today revises that outlook; herewith are our latest findings.

Real Economic Factors

GDPNow is a quarterly GDP estimate released by the Atlanta Federal Reserve, which forecasts economic output by assessing factors such as net exports, consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment, residential investment, and government spending. Although not completely accurate, it provides a solid guidepost. As shown by the GDPNow data below, economic growth forecasts have gradually picked up in the past months, adding optimism to SPY ETF's prospects from a real economic perspective.

GDPNow is a parsimonious indicator. Therefore, other factors must be intertwined. There are a host of economic variables to consider, but we collated the ones we think are most important at the moment. A discussion follows the panel.

Firstly, as shown, U.S. unemployment has risen moderately in the past year. Anecdotally, we have realized more employee dissatisfaction. Factors such as lower application feedback, higher burnout rates, and a loss of confidence in unions indicate worries in the labor market. Although we don't foresee a catastrophe, we think it's clear that corporations are finding it difficult to satisfy their employees, which reflects economic uncertainty.

Furthermore, interest rates remain a key talking point. The U.S. Federal Reserve recently announced it would soften its tightening program starting in June. This probably suggests that the Federal Reserve anticipates the economy slowing, but evidence remains shallow, as tangible concerns of a slowdown would've been met with a series of interest rate cuts by now. Moreover, a look at inflation shows that core inflation remains resilient, suggesting consumers continue to absorb input costs.

We have no doubt that interest rates will eventually settle lower. However, we think a series of abrupt rate cuts is unlikely.

Lastly, U.S. disposable income continues to grow, which is supported by consumer sentiment. Sure, these metrics can be countercyclical. However, as with interest rates, we think a sudden obliteration of consumer sentiment is unlikely because due to a lack of catalysts.

Our analysis of key economic metrics suggests the U.S. economy isn't faced with tail risk. As mentioned, we think moderate softening might occur, leading to lower bond yields and a modest rise in credit and equity risk premiums (discussed later). As such, we think the economy is firm enough to provide the market with fundamental support.

Market-Based Variables

The U.S. yield curve communicates expected short-term interest rates and, therefore, influences the financial markets to a large extent. The 10-year yield opened the month at 4.682% but dipped by 18.4 basis points ever since (recorded on 09 May), likely due to the Fed's ex-tightening announcement.

The 10-year yield's slide contributed to the SPY ETF gain of approximately 100 basis points in the past five trading days. We anticipate additional decreases in the curve's level due to lower expected interest rates. However, as mentioned earlier, we do not expect a sudden capitulation in interest rates.

The yield curve usually has a contra influence on credit spreads and the equity risk premium. In a basic sense, this is due to investors associating lower interest rates with a slower economy. We think credit spreads will see a moderate rise if the curve resumes its descent. Moreover, we believe the equity risk premium will increase due to lower yields, but not by much, as corporate investment-grade and non-investment-grade interest coverage ratios are stable.

Below is a diagram showing the current ERP.

Here's a diagram showcasing interest coverage ratios.

In essence, we think a lower yield curve will dominate a potential increase in the credit risk premium and the equity risk premium, which will see risk premiums amalgamate to a positive outcome for the SPY ETF.

Valuations & SPY ETF's Dividend

Shiller's P/E or CAPE is an adjusted P/E ratio that accounts for inflation and cyclicality. Thus, presenting a more true valuation than a traditional P/E Ratio. The S&P 500's CAPE communicates a P/E ratio of 34.04x, which is above the median value of 15.94x but below the record value of 40.2x.

At face value, one could say that the index, and therefore, SPY ETF, is overvalued due to its elevated CAPE. However, contextualizing the matter tells a different story. The index's secular-growth technology stock representation has grown to 30%, which we believe gave a natural rise to the index's PE multiple. The S&P 500 and the SPY ETF alike have an estimated 3-5-year earnings-per-share growth forecast of around 14.45%, which somewhat justifies a higher P/E multiple. As such, although we think SPY ETF has concentration risk, we do not consider its elevated CAPE a risk factor.

The SPY ETF has a secondary return component, namely carry or dividend. The ETF has a dividend yield of 1.3%, a 14-year dividend growth streak, and a minimum 10-year dividend yield of 1.28% (measured on its distribution date). Due to the ETF's sectoral diversification, we foresee stable dividend growth with little cyclicality.

Risks: Options Market/ Technical Factors

We examined the SPY ETF's risk factors and noticed that most are embedded in its technical features. For example, the ETF has a put/call ratio of 2.30, showing pessimism from the options market. Although the put activity can be due to hedging instead of naked short positions, the fact remains that investors are buying put options on the SPY ETF. Sure, a countercyclical event can result in a tailwind; however, we see this as a risk factor instead of a contrarian indicator.

Furthermore, the VIX is a concern. The VIX, or volatility index, measures the S&P 500's implied volatility and holds an inverse relationship with stock prices. Moreover, the VIX is mean-reverting, meaning its current level (13) can be problematic. The VIX's long-run average is 21; however, the chart art below communicates a more realistic 5-year level of 16. Either way, the VIX's current level is unappealing to us.

Final Word

Skepticism is natural, especially after an asset with a market-level beta coefficient surged by more than 20% year over year. However, we urge readers to stay calm, as the SPY ETF, which tracks the S&P 500, is well-placed.

Economic activity is uncertain, but a tail risk event seems highly unlikely. In our view, moderate softening might occur, leading to a lower yield curve. However, we do not think credit risk premiums or the equity risk premium will exacerbate in such an event, which provides the S&P 500 and the SPY ETF alike with market-based support.

Furthermore, the CAPE model suggests that the S&P 500 and, thus, the SPY ETF are grossly overvalued. However, most analysts fail to recognize the growing representation of secular technology stocks within the index, which likely justifies the model's output, especially given the vehicle's robust earnings-per-share outlook.

Although we recognize the VIX's level and options activity as noteworthy risk factors, we assign a bullish rating to the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust due to the reasons mentioned above.

