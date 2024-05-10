Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Keith Ferguson - Investor Relations
George Mattson - Chief Executive Officer
Todd Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to the Wheels Up First Quarter 2024 Webcast. It is my pleasure to introduce Keith Ferguson with Wheels Up. Keith, you may proceed.

Keith Ferguson

Thank you. This morning we announced our first quarter results. The earnings release with its supporting tables, as well as a copy of today’s presentation can be found on our Investor Relations website at wheelsup.com/investors.

Please refer to the slide with our disclaimer. Today’s presentation contains forward-looking statements based on our current forecasts and expectations of future events. These statements should be considered estimates only and actual results may differ materially.

During today’s webcast, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures as outlined by SEC guidelines. Unless otherwise noted, all income statement related financial measures will be non-GAAP other than revenue.

Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and definitions of non-GAAP financial measures are found within the financial tables of our earnings release and appendix of today’s presentation.

With that, I would like to turn it over to Wheels Up’s Chief Executive Officer, George Mattson.

George Mattson

Thank you, Keith, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. Over the course of the last year, Wheels Up has taken significant steps towards delivering on our commitment to lead the industry in operational excellence while driving efficiency, profitability and durability across our business model.

Last year, we made the decision to publicly disclose details on our operational performance in an effort to provide transparency on our journey to being the best-run private aviation company globally. I’m pleased to report that we’ve seen continued operational momentum

