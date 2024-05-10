J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has continued to outperform the broader market and most listed alternative asset managers since we last rated the company a "Buy" in January this year. In 1Q24, the company's AUM (assets under management) increased to $428B, which was well ahead of the growth trajectory outlined for the year-end 2025 goal of $500B. Additionally, the company's available capital and AUM Not Yet Paying fees both reached records, up more than 27% Y/Y. We continue to believe that they are very well positioned for strong future growth as the transaction environment further improves.

Data by YCharts

Strong AUM growth

As of 1Q24, ARES' AUM stood at $428.3B, reflecting an impressive 19% Y/Y increase. This $68B increase was primarily driven by strong commitments to the firm's U.S. direct lending funds, its sixth European direct lending fund, and the Pathfinder II fund within the Credit division.

The growth was further bolstered by additional managed assets from the company's insurance platform, as well as the acquisition of Crescent Point and commitments to the firm's seventh corporate private equity fund.

Thus, its FPAUM (fee-paying AUM) reached $267.1B during the quarter, a 14% Y/Y increase of $33.2B.

The company's Available Capital stood at $114.6B, representing a substantial 29% growth from the prior year. This $26.0B increase was mainly driven by strong commitments to the firm's U.S. and European direct lending and alternative credit strategies.

Complementing the growth in Available Capital, the AUM Not Yet Paying Fees also saw a robust 28% Y/Y surge, reaching $77.4B by the end of 1Q24, fueled by significant commitments to the company's credit strategies.

We assess that the significant growths in both its Available Capital and AUM Not Yet Paying Fees are a strong testament to its ability to attract substantial investor interest and capital allocations across its diverse range of investment strategies. This positions the firm exceptionally well to capitalize on future growth opportunities as the overall transaction environment continues to improve.

AUM (Company)

Impressive committed capital pool

We like the diverse pool of committed but not yet deployed capital positions the firm holds. We believe that the low exposure to real estate helps it be more resilient to the turmoil in that sector. The $64.6B in AUM Not Yet Paying Fees available for future deployment is predominantly composed of $27.5B in the company's U.S. direct lending funds, $14.7B in its European direct lending funds, $9.6B in alternative credit funds, $2.7B in APAC credit funds, $2.2B in real estate equity funds, and $2.1B in opportunistic credit funds. This size of committed capital will allow it to generate about $621.5M in potential incremental annual management fees, which is roughly the size of a quarter's management fees.

non-FPAUM (Company)

Private credit outlook offers more momentum

We should still continue to see further sequential and annual growth in private credit in the coming quarters, and ARES has not only defended its market share but possibly gained some. That said, transaction activity has been somewhat muted, particularly in the syndicated loan and high-yield market. Activity leans towards refinancing than new issuance, but the firm's diverse portfolio is defensive in this regard.

The industry is also seeing tightening of credit spreads, which tends to signal confidence in the economy but also reflective of slow new issues. More supply issuance would allow for heightened activity and push yield spreads higher, which may be more attractive to new capital.

The company does think that M&A activity in private equity should pick up and that will help reignite activity.

Verdict

We still believe that ARES is one of the best listed alternative asset managers out there today. We expect the company will grow revenue above 22% Y/Y and about 20% Y/Y for EPS in FY24E. The stock trades at a deserved premium to a forward P/E close to 30x, which is above the S&P 500 (SP500) and that of its peers.

However, we feel that the private credit story still has legs and given that we think rates will continue to stay higher for longer, as opposed to cuts which the market expects later this year, the industry will remain attractive, and that ARES will likely continue to outperform and gain share as it has in the past.