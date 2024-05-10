Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.65K Followers

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCQX:CTSDF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lorne Gorber - Investor Relations
Shaun Maine - Group Chief Executive Officer
Greg Berard - Chief Executive Officer, Converge
Avjit Kamboj - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Goff - Echelon
John Shao - National Bank
Christian Sgro - VIII Capital
Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins
Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity
Gavin Fairweather - Cormark
Steven Li - Raymond James
Divya Goyal - Scotiabank

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Converge Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2024. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the call, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lorne Gorber, Converge Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lorne Gorber

Thank you, and good morning. Joining me to discuss Converge's Q1 2024 results are Shaun Maine, Group CEO; Greg Berard, Converge's Chief Executive Officer; and Avjit Kamboj, Chief Financial Officer. This call is being recorded live at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2024. The press release we issued earlier this morning is available for download along with our Q1 MD&A, financial statements and accompanying notes, all of which have been filed and are available to investors on SEDAR+.

Please note that, some statements made on this morning's call may be forward looking. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, and Converge disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The complete safe harbor statement is available both in our MD&A and press release. We encourage our investors to read it in

Recommended For You

About CTSDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CTSDF

Trending Analysis

Trending News