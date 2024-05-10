Edgewise: Intriguing Drug Candidate, But Consider Selling After Recent Run

Summary

  • Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. reported its first quarter earnings, revealing a strong cash position of $532m and a net loss of $(28.5m).
  • The company is advancing two clinical-stage programs, including a pivotal trial for Becker muscular dystrophy and a Phase 1 trial for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy for a second candidate.
  • Sevasemten, the lead drug candidate, showed positive results in a two-year study for Becker muscular dystrophy, supporting the hypothesis that it can preserve and improve muscle function.
  • An FDA Fast Track designation for sevasemten has triggered a bull run that has seen the share price gain by >250%.
  • A lack of genuinely meaningful catalysts in 2024, and a lengthy wait until an application for approval can be made, make this a good time to sell, in my view, although long-term, there are signs the drug is approvable.

Investment Overview

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) announced its first quarter earnings for quarter one, 2024 yesterday. Boulder, Colorado-based Edgewise is focused on rare muscle disorders, and its IPO in April 2021 raised ~$150m at ~$15 per

