Investment Overview

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) announced its first quarter earnings for quarter one, 2024 yesterday. Boulder, Colorado-based Edgewise is focused on rare muscle disorders, and its IPO in April 2021 raised ~$150m at ~$15 per share. Current traded share price is ~$20.

According to Edgewise's quarterly report / Q1 2024 10Q submission:

We are advancing two clinical-stage programs and a number of preclinical programs. Sevasemten (EDG-5506) is an orally administered skeletal myosin inhibitor in a pivotal stage trial for Becker muscular dystrophy as well as ongoing phase 2 programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. EDG-7500, currently in a Phase 1 and Phase 2 trial, is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy ("HCM") and other disorders of diastolic dysfunction.

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association ("MDA"), Becker Disease is one of nine types of muscular dystrophies and is similar to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, albeit with later onset and milder symptoms, and a longer life-expectancy into mid-to-late adulthood. Edgewise estimates there are ~12k Becker patients in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

During Q1, Edgewise reports it spent $27.7m on R&D, $7.1m on G&A, and recorded a net loss of $(28.5m), or $(0.33) per share, after a $(30.1m) loss or $(0.47) per share, in the preceding quarter. The company enjoys a strong cash position, however, reporting $532m of cash as of the end of the quarter, against liabilities of just $(19m).

Analysis - Edging Closer To Approval In Becker - Summarizing The Data

With funding apparently not a concern for Edgewise, attention turns to the product pipeline, led by sevasemten, which is involved in several different studies.

In April, Edgewise reported positive two-year results from its ARCH open label study of sevasemten in adults with Becker. According to the company:

ARCH is an open label, single-center study assessing safety, tolerability, impact on muscle damage biomarkers, pharmacokinetics ("PK") and functional measures with sevasemten (EDG-5506) in adults with Becker.

According to a press release, the drug was "well-tolerated in all 12 participants with no discontinuations or dose reductions due to adverse events," and from an efficacy perspective, the company says patients' North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) scores (a 17-item rating scale that is used to measure functional motor abilities in ambulant children with forms of DMD):

stabilized and continued to diverge relative to functional declines reported across multiple Becker natural history studies, in which two-year mean decreases of 2.4 NSAA points were reported."

In the ARCH study, patient's scores improved by 0.2 points. Management's conclusion was that:

The positive results from the two-year ARCH trial further support the hypothesis that a reduction in contraction-induced muscle damage has the potential to preserve and improve muscle function and disease progression in Becker.

Meanwhile, CANYON is a Phase 2 study of 40 adults and 29 adolescents over a treatment period of 12 months. The company says:

The primary endpoint of CANYON is change in creatine kinase ("CK") over the treatment period with additional measures collected, including NSAA, 100-meter timed test, biomarkers of muscle damage and MRI. The Company expects to report CANYON data in the fourth quarter of 2024.

There is additionally a pivotal cohort of the CANYON study, GRAND CANYON, which has an endpoint of change in NSAA. GRAND CANYON is:

an 18-month cohort anticipated to recruit approximately 120 individuals with Becker, aged between 18 and 50 years old and a NSAA score between 5 and 32, at up to 50 sites in 10 countries.

Finally, Edgewise is running its DUNE study, which is a Phase 2 exercise challenge, conducted over 16 weeks, with an open label extension to 78 weeks, and also includes patients with muscular dystrophy type 2I ("LGMD2I") and McArdle disease - a genetic disorder that affects skeletal muscles.

After 12 weeks, data showed that sevasemten was well-tolerated across all 21 trial participants, which included nine with Becker, nine with LGMD2I, and three with McArdle. While the LGMD2I and McArdle cohort was "inconclusive," which management put down to the small patient population, the Becker cohort supported the ARCH data - management summarizes it as follows:

Biomarker reductions in the Becker cohort were consistent with results observed in the ARCH trial, including statistically significant decreases in TNNI2 and CK versus patients on placebo; sevasemten treatment significantly reduced mean CK by 45% (p<0.05 vs placebo) and TNNI2 by 89% (p<0.05 vs placebo). Over the 24 hours post-exercise, sevasemten treatment also significantly reduced biomarkers of muscle damage associated with exercise with a mean post-exercise reduction of CK of 49% (p<0.001 vs placebo) and TNNI2 of 75% (p=0.07 vs placebo).

Based on the ARCH study data, the conclusion could be drawn that the GRAND CANYON study is likely to meet its NSAA endpoint, and management says that data, if positive, "could support a marketing application."

The study will seemingly take at least another 12 months to complete, but the CANYON data due at the end of this year may also provide an indication of whether the pivotal study will succeed, given NSAA data will be collected, and should therefore be considered a significant catalyst.

Market Opportunity In Becker Unclear - DMD Market Competitive

At present, there are no approved therapies to treat Becker, although there are several approved to treat DMD.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) has four therapies on the market for DMD, three focused on "exon skipping" - using RNA to help "skip" over faulty or misaligned sections of genetic code - and one gene therapy, Elevidys. Combined, these drugs earned >$1.1bn of revenues in 2023.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) markets and sells Emflaza, a corticosteroid - corticosteroids are thought to slow the course of DMD - which earned ~$255m of revenues in 2023, while prednisone, another corticosteroid - is marketed and sold by numerous companies. Translarna, another PTC product targeting "nonsense mutation DMD", which earned $356m of revenues in 2023, looks set to be withdrawn from the market.

The list prices for emflaza and exon skipping drugs are apparently in the region of ~$175k and $725k annually, respectively, with the gene therapy elevidys costing ~$3m for a one-time treatment. With Becker being a less severe form of DMD, I would lean towards a lower list price for sevasemten in this indication, and with its smaller population of 12k patients globally, the maximum market opportunity may not exceed $2.5bn, I estimate, based on a list price of ~$200k multiplied by 12k patients.

Naturally, sevasemten won't be used in every patient with Becker, so if we assume that the therapy could reach 25% of all patients, we have a peak revenue opportunity that may be unlikely to exceed ~$600m.

Other Opportunities - Can Sevasemten Make Grade In DMD? - Prospects For EDG-7500

Edgewise is testing Sevasemten in DMD, in the hopes of developing a "new disease modifying approach" that "could become the new standard of care in Duchenne" - according to a presentation given at the JPMorgan (JPM) Healthcare conference in January.

Its Phase 2 LYNX study has enrolled 50 patients at different dose levels, with Part A of the study lasting 12 weeks and treatment effect measured against placebo, and Part B being a 21-month open label study, i.e., no placebo. The primary endpoint is safety and tolerability, although additional endpoints include NSAA, and biomarkers of muscle damage.

A second study, FOX, has a target enrollment of 24 patients, with a Part A 16-week study of treatment effect versus placebo, and a 40-week subsequent open label study.

Meanwhile, EDG-7500 is being developed to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy ("HCM"), a commonly inherited heart disease that affects ~1 in 200–500 people in the U.S. - a market that is worth $600m today, and could rise to >$5bn over time, Edgewise management believes, based on ~900k HCM patients in the U.S. alone.

A Phase 1 study has been initiated, with a target enrollment of 60 patients. Data from a single-dose, open-label section of the study, from three cohorts treated with a low, medium and high dose respectively is expected in Q3 2024, with more data from a 28-day repeat dosing cohort expected in Q1 2025.

Investment Opportunity - All Things Considered, Is Edgewise Stock A "Buy", "Sell" Or "Hold" At Current Price?

Edgewise stock enjoyed highs of >$30 per share in its early post-IPO days, in 2021, but quickly lost value and generally traded in a range of ~$5 - $10 from mid-2022 to the end of 2023.

In 2024, the stock has rallied impressively, however, and is now up >250% on a 6-month basis, apparently due to an FDA fast-track designation for sevasemten. The designation essentially means that the candidate is considered potentially able to fill an unmet need, i.e. treatment for Becker, or may be superior to current standards of care, i.e. DMD, and entitles management to have more dialogue with the FDA, and potentially, eligibility for accelerated approval, or priority review - when the review period for a marketing application is shortened from 10 months to six.

In many ways, this sums up the investment opportunity for Edgewise, which all comes down to whether the sevasemten - and EDG-7500 unique mechanisms of action ("MoA") can establish themselves as an improvement on current standards of care, or potentially complementary to current standards of care.

According to Edgewise's 2023 annual report / 10K submission:

As a selective fast myosin inhibitor, EDG-5506 presents a novel mechanism of action designed to selectively limit injurious stress caused by lack of dystrophin by moderating fast skeletal muscle myosin force development and thereby compensating for the absence of functional dystrophin. A unique observation from our preclinical work is that EDG-5506 led to pronounced prevention of cardiac fibrosis. This is a highly relevant finding, particularly if replicated in clinical observations, since cardiac myopathy is a major driver of mortality in both Duchenne and Becker.

There is certainly evidence to support the thesis that sevasemten / EDG-5506 can have a positive effect on NSAA, and it is worth noting that Sarepta gene therapy Elevidys missed its NSAA endpoint in its own Phase 3 EMBARK study.

But then again, Santhera Pharmaceuticals recently secured approval in DMD for its candidate vamorolone, whose pivotal study showed patients' NSAA scores improving. Neither Elevidys or vamorolone - to be marketed and sold as Agamree, with peak sales expectations of >$800m - specifically target Becker, but presumably Agamree could be used in that setting, even if Elevidys may be priced out of the Becker market. NS Pharma has also recently gained approval for Viltepso, in DMD.

Personally, I find Edgewise' targeting of Becker, as opposed to all types of muscular dystrophy, slightly unusual, but perhaps management believes sevasemten's MoA is particularly well suited to this milder form of the disease. It does restrict the market opportunity, but conversely, perhaps it gives the company a better chance of securing approval, allowing it to then focus on expanding the label.

There are undoubtedly some intriguing catalysts arriving this year - the CANYON data being the most significant, in my view, but ultimately, my feeling is that, after such a strong bull run, this could be the right time to consider profit taking if you are an Edgewise shareholder.

Typically, biotech valuations drift downward when share price needle moving catalysts are absent, and I think the most important catalysts for Edgewise, that will dictate whether the company has a genuine approval shot, are still some way away. The GRAND CANYON study will collect 18 months of data, and include a placebo arm, making its results significantly more revealing than data gathered to date. A Phase 3 DMD study is planned, but has not yet begun.

I do think Edgewise has an intriguing drug in sevasemten, but based on a limited market opportunity, and with Phase 1 stage EDG-7500 having shared no clinical data to date, I am not sure the potential of these two assets adds up to a market cap of >$1.8bn.

If the price and valuation were to drop <$1bn, as I suspect it might later this year, I would consider picking up some shares, but considering the intense competition in the wider dystrophy markets, and the long wait for data that could support approval, I don't see a "buy" opportunity in play.

Given the recent run-up in share price, there is a chance to sell at a substantial profit, while those who have not invested will have many more opportunities to assess the drug candidates and make more informed decisions - without necessarily having to buy at a higher price - a few months down the line.