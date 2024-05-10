XFLT: Understanding How To Benefit From High-Yield CLO Funds

Klaus Vedfelt

Overview

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) offers the opportunity to capture a high 14% dividend yield that's distributed out on a monthly basis. The fund operates as a closed end fund and has an objective to provide a total return that's mostly made up from income generation. More specifically, the fund invests in a portfolio of floating rate credit instruments within the private market. Typically, these instruments are either CLO Debt (collateralized loan obligation) or CLO Equity. The fund's inception dates back to 2017.

So what kind of investor should these funds appeal to? Well, to answer that, we have to shift our attention to what the main focus of the fund is: income. If you are an investor who is nearing the part of your life where you now depend on the income produced from your investments to fund your lifestyle, XFLT may be for you. However, if you are still in the accumulation phase of your journey and do not need your portfolio to produce income, then you are likely better off elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

We can see that the total return over the past 5 years manages to still be quite solid at above 50%, despite the falling share price over the same time period. The high distribution can effectively offset the falling share price in combination with the dividend reinvestment discount, which I will cover later on in this article. In addition, we must also cover the risks associated with a closed end fund like this that leans heavily on CLO equity to generate the high yield.

Fund Strategy

The fund generates such a generous yield by investing in below investment-grade credit investments. This includes things such as senior secured first lien debt, collateralized debt and equity, as well as any other opportunities to capitalize on credit.

So what does this mean exactly? Well, let's break this down one by one.

Senior secured first lien debt is commonly used by corporations as a form of financing for different growth initiatives. This debt can be used for funding different capital expenditures, acquisitions, funding operations, or even just refinancing existing debt. Even though this debt is taken out by below investment grade businesses, the senior secured first lien aspect offers a layer of protection. This is because senior secured debt sits the highest on the capital structure in terms of repayment priority. In any cases of bankruptcy or liquidation, this debt must be the first to be repaid. Therefore, holders of senior debt, like XFLT, will receive repayment before other creditors.

Valuation Research

On the other hand, CLO equity is a bit different where this represents the most bottom section of the structure, known as a tranche. I really like this visual and explanation of the structure provided by Valuation Research. This means that CLO equity has the highest level of risk, since this has the least priority for repayment. A collateralized loan obligation is not one loan, but rather a pool of different loans that have been grouped together. These loans are usually below investment grade and also most commonly include corporate debt. Since the CLO equity tranche has the highest debt, investors are typically rewarded with a higher return compared to the other tranches.

XA Investments

As we can see, XFLT's portfolio is mostly composed of senior secured first lien debt and CLO equity, accounting for approximately 78% of the total assets. CLO debt comprises the majority of the remaining allocation at 15.13%. In essence, XFLT has an active portfolio of debt where they both collect interest payments and maintain equity where they can either grow their portfolio through increased valuations or sell of positions at a gain.

There are currently 537 individual holdings within XFLT's portfolio, with an average effective maturity of 8.1 years. As a percentage of net assets, the fund's management expense sits at 2.86%. However, the fund's total annual expense comes out to 8.64% with the inclusion of the 4.76% leverage fee and other expenses making up 1.02%.

Interest Rates & Dividend

The "floating rate" part of XFLT's name references the fact that XFLT mostly focuses on floating rate debt. As a result of the rapid interest rate increases of 2022, XFLT has really benefited since then. We can see the inverse relationship of the price; when rates hit near zero after the 2020 pandemic crash, the price started to take off. Conversely, when rates rapidly rose around the mid-point of 2022, the price came back down and sort of stabilized around the $6.50 - $7 per share range for some time. Even though the price retreated a bit, the income received from XFLY grew as the fund was able to better capitalize from higher interest income on their debt investments.

Data by YCharts

When rates dropped to near zero levels in 2020, the dividend was reduced down to $0.06 per share. Since then, we've seen it slowly grow back above and surpass its pre-pandemic levels now. As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.085 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 14.3%. The Fed continues to keep rates unchanged as they await for economic data to roll in as the year goes on. With inflation still higher than expected and the job market remaining strong, I, personally, think that rates are very likely to remain higher for longer. In fact, even when rate cuts inevitably do take place, I believe that we may see light cuts anywhere between -0.25 to -0.50 basis points.

This means that I believe we can still expect a higher level of income for now with rates remaining elevated. Taking a look at the 2023 annual report, we can see the NII (net investment income) breakdown, as well as what the distribution consists of. We can see that NII for the year was $0.92 per share, but the total distribution was $0.94 per share. The difference of $0.02 per share was fully covered by the net realized gains for 2023, totaling $0.30 per share. This means that the total distribution for 2023 was fully covered with a total income of $1.22 per share. This represents distribution coverage of 138% when including the realized gains.

XFLT 2023 Annual Report

However, we can see that the performance of NII was not this strong in previous years. For example, 2022's NII was $0.82 per share and XFLT realized losses of ($1.91) per share. This resulted in the need to fund a portion of the distribution using ROC (return of capital). Return of capital was used every year before this as well to fill in the shortage of NII. While this isn't necessarily ideal, as an extended use of ROC can erode the NAV (net asset value) of the fund, it also has some tax benefits as ROC isn't typically taxed at the same rate as ordinary distributions.

Portfolio Visualizer

Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see how an initial investment of $10,000 would have played out over these interest rate changes. This calculation assumes no additional capital being invested, but it does include dividends being reinvested at the market price. In 2018, your initial investment would have netted you an annual dividend income of $917. With rates rising rapid through 2022, your annual dividend total would now be $1,877; essentially doubling your dividend income over a short 5-year window. If you believe that interest rates will remain high and the days of near-zero rates are behind us, then XFLT may be a good choice for you. The best part about this graph is that it does not account for the dividend reinvestment benefit of XFLT where shareholders can reinvest their shares at a slight discount, but I will cover that below.

Risk Profile

While 2023 was undoubtedly a strong year due to the higher interest rate environment, it leaves me wondering how the fund will play out when rates start to come back down? Referencing the same visual from the 2023 annual report, we can see that the NAV decreased in 2020 when rates dropped near zero. XFLT's annual report gets issued out at the end of September every year. Interest rates started rising around the midpoint into Q3 of 2022. I bring this up because looking at the 2022 numbers on the annual report shows us huge realized losses as well as another decrease in NAV. This report likely captures another example of the fund's performance over the course of 2021 when rates are low.

I imagine that years when rates are on a decline will mean that the distribution may get cut, or XFLT will lean on increasing the amount of ROC it takes to fund the dividend every month. While this isn't a definite red flag as it can be more tax efficient, it does, however, limit the growth that XFLT can experience over time. While ROC isn't the root cause for NAV decreases, the continued use of ROC has the ability to contribute to deteriorating of the NAV if NII fails to make up the majority of the distribution.

Data by YCharts

This problem isn't unique to XFLT, however, as we can see other CEFs that have a CLO focus experience the same sort of price and NAV decline. Other closed end funds such as Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit (ECC) also focus on investing in CLO equity and debt. However, NAVs of these funds can decrease for various reasons unrelated to the use of ROC. Some examples are an increase in defaults caused by higher rates, liquidity risk within holdings, expensive fees, and different non-amortizing structures just to name a few.

S&P Global

Another risk would be the rise in defaults due to the high rate environment. A higher rate environment could be more challenging to navigate as credit conditions worsen by rising interest payments that could decrease liquidity of borrowers. The current baseline estimate is that defaults reach 3% by September 2024, with the most aggressive forecast estimating a rate of 5%. XFLT could see more downside since their portfolio has a large exposure to the CLO equity side of things. As defaults increase, the loss of value could be more relevant, as the likelihood of repayment here is minimal.

Valuation In Reinvestment

One additional benefit of XFLT is that the fund implements a dividend reinvestment benefit for shareholders. Laid out on page 77 of the fund's annual report, the dividend reinvestment benefit is this:

Under the Plan, whenever the market price of the Common Shares is equal to or exceeds NAV at the time Common Shares are valued for purposes of determining the number of Common Shares equivalent to the cash dividend or capital gains distribution, participants in the Plan are issued new Common Shares from the Trust, valued at the greater of (i) the NAV as most recently determined or (ii) 95% of the then-current market price of the Common Shares

This means that when you reinvest distributions while the price trades at a premium to NAV, you may be able to get an instant unrealized gain in a sense. For reference, the price currently trades at a slight premium to NAV of 1.86%. However, over the last 3-year period, the price traded at a higher premium to NAV of 5.67%. This means that shares are a bit more attractively priced as the premium has come down. This reinvestment benefit incentivizes shareholders to continue to DRIP their dividends as it will grow income over time but also give you a better position as time goes on.

CEF Data

While we'd ideally want to start a position in discount territory, I believe that the current price remains attractive. Moreover, the price may actually get boosted when rates start to get cut, as this would increase lending activity as well as the number of borrowers in the market. This could increase NAV over time as the portfolio sees more volume.

Takeaway

XFTL has continued to provide positive total returns through changing interest rate environments due to its high yield of over 14%. While I do not have a crystal ball to tell me what interest rates will be 12 months from now, I strongly believe that we are in a "high for longer" scenario here. Therefore, I believe XFLT to be a good choice for those looking to capitalize on the higher rates by pulling in a high level of dividend income. In addition, the current price sits at a more attractive premium to NAV than previously, which makes entry here attractive. The monthly distribution makes this a great choice for investors that are nearing or at retirement and depend on the income generated from their portfolio.

While there are underlying risks from CLOs, the portfolio of XFLT still manages to offer diversity by also including a fair amount of exposure to senior secured debt. In addition, the distribution makeup has previously implemented the use of return of capital to make up for the years when NII wasn't able to fully fund the distribution. However, the negative here can be optimistically offset with the use of ROC being more tax efficient as well as the dividend reinvestment benefit offered to shareholders.