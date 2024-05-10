Alfa Laval: Why I Believe The Upside Is Sub-10% Per Year

Baloncici

Dear readers/followers,

Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) remains an unfortunately premiumized business, seeing growth upside, but not as much as I would consider being relevant given the valuation multiple and the likely returns that investors are likely to see. There's also the ongoing misconception that Alfa Laval is "all safe", which really isn't the case when you consider the company's somewhat troubled Marine division, which is experiencing volatility. Also, the Food and Water segment faces some challenges reflected also in other companies I review in adjacent spaces, such as my recent review of the Norwegian recycling business Tomra (OTCPK:TMRAY).

It's time to update on Alfa Laval, a company I last reviewed roughly 5 months ago - and which in that time has slightly outperformed the S&P500, but without dividends is more or less in line with the index. I believe that this has to do with the company's lack of outperformance potential at the current valuation.

You can find my last article on the business here - and I continue holding my view in this article, that this company is somewhat overvalued - and I'll show you why that is, and at what price I would be interested in buying the company here.

Alfa Laval - Upside is so-so, and I would continue to be careful here

At one point, the company was at a high stake in my portfolio. By high stake for me, I mean above 2% - in this case, it was slightly above 3%, which is very high for me (even though it might not sound this way to you).

Alfa Laval is a company that very rarely goes on anything that can be likened to "a sale". Alfa Laval is simply, usually "too good" for this, despite what I have been saying as of late. The company's recent presentations, including the 1Q24, provided nothing in terms of surprises. The direction, based on those presentations and IR, continues to be in the direction of green technology and a focus on continued profitability.

The company's leadership in heat transfer, fluid separation, and similar processes, is unassailed. Alfa Laval remains one of the most significant businesses in this field on the planet.

The 1Q24 was released in 2024, and that's what we'll approach here.

On a high level, the quarterly was fairly good. Sales were up, and order intake was slightly down/flat, with an adjusted EBITDA growth of 2%, but due to volumes, not margins. Margins were down around 60 bps year-over-year.

The company continues to see high demand in what other analysts are sometimes calling the "legacy" segment. Oil, Gas, and refineries are seeing good demand, and only HVAC is pushing the company's energy segment down. With record-high service order demand, what seems like a "bad" quarter for Energy is one I would actually characterize as fairly good.

Food and water, on the other hand, as mentioned, saw some challenges that the company has as of yet failed to overcome. Transactional business volumes were low, and the profitability dropped significantly, due to delayed invoicing related to project business trends.

Meanwhile, the Marine business has seen some slow recovery - lower than the last quarter in 2023, but still at a good level, and margin recovery here is ongoing. This was based on good demand for pumping systems, and again, strong growth in Alfa Laval's service-oriented business.

Service is really the business segment where the company is growing significantly, and where I see the company growing in the future as well.

A higher mix of services is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it increases stability, based on revenue tied to previous sales with a high degree of future certainty and security. On the other hand, as this segment and these sales take over in favor of new revenue and new business, the company's growth rate is likely to moderate or go down because service sales obviously has a high correlation to previous product sales. This is also what we see in the company's EPS growth rates over time, which have moderated.

Also, the company remains very exposed to both China and the US. The US might not be that big of an issue in terms of longer-term risk - but I view China as a different ballgame, given everything that's going on in its economy.

So the picture I want to convey of Alfa Laval and its near-term and medium-term future is good, but not as much growth as you may be used to. We've already seen this growth moderation in the last few quarters since the end of 2022 - and it's likely going to continue here, with negative order intake growth, both due to structure but also FX. The backlog, compared to the growth rate between the late 2010s and early 2020s, has already moderated, even though it has shown impressive trends and a continued book-to-bill of 1.23x.

The telling trends and why I argue that Alfa Laval should not be premiumized as much as it has been for the past few years are significant moderation and/or decline in its EBITDA and profit margins. From a margin high of almost 19% on an adjusted EBITDA base back in 2021, we're now down to below 17% and close to 16% this year - and this is despite significantly higher sales volumes.

In layman's terms, the company is not making as much money per dollar of revenue any longer. This is not surprising, nor is it necessarily a problem - except if you argue that the company should be at the same multiple that it was several years ago, when it grew far differently.

Fundamentally speaking, Alfa Laval remains very conservative. The company has low debt at 1.17x to EBITDA, with a very conservative liquidity and maturity profile, over 8B SEK worth of liquidity.

Current company guidance calls for a FY2024 result of 2-2.5B SEK in CapEx, and even higher in 2025, which should weigh on profits at an even higher degree than now.

So as you can see, there are a number of reasons why the company could moderate a bit. Current forecasts do continue to call for a double-digit average EPS growth rate of around 12.6% if we're to believe FactSet analysts, but I would like to point out that there's a decent degree of forecast uncertainty here, with analysts being off more than 20% for both 2020 and 2022 on the negative side, as well as being off negatively by 4% during 2023.

Let me highlight some investment risks (and upsides) here.

Risks & Upside for Alfa Laval

The main risks to this company are completely macro-related. Any sort of weakening in the GDP or global growth is detrimental for Alfa Laval because this lowers the company's sales and orders. Given the current macro that we're in, this is not exactly a "hard" risk to see in the near term. I would also say that the orders for ballast water and exhaust gas cleaning systems which has been driving marine sales is now over. The overall shipping fleets are now mostly compliant with IMO conventions, and this has been part of what's driving actual growth for Alfa Laval for the past few years - and that is now gone, as I see it.

And as I said before, the Service business is a double-edged sword. Growth here is challenging because some end markets where the company is active, including the more critical infrastructure market, have in-house servicing teams and capabilities that Alfa Laval will have trouble duplicating.

The upsides for Alfa Laval here are primarily related to ongoing energy transition boosts and inorganic additions like the recent Desmet M&A. However, I do not see this providing significant growth potential for the company. Even the restructuring program will likely only be what I would consider a "course correction" here, with a comparatively small effect on the bottom line.

This leads me to my current valuation forecast for Alfa Laval, which at this price is not a positive one.

Alfa Laval - The valuation here is too expensive

First off, other analysts are still pretty positive about Alfa Laval. They have a higher than 410 SEK average PT from a low of 325 SEK and a high of 540 (Paywalled TIKR.com Data), with 17 analysts following the company. So on the averages, things still look okay - though most of the analysts, 13 of the 17, are either underperforming or "HOLD" ratings for the company, no longer at a "BUY" here.

But how does the valuation today translate into future potential?

Well, the company currently trades at 28.45x, compared to around 24x P/E for the 5-year average, and 19x P/E for the 20-year average. Given this company's age and long cycles, I would consider the 20-year average more indicative here, and this is where we encounter the problems.

Even if we assume a 20-year average based on relatively positive double-digit growth estimates, including a 27.5% EPS Growth rate this year, this results in negative returns annually based on that 19.6x average. And even if you allow for the more recent, premiumized 24-25x P/E, your returns here are less than 8% per year. (Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs Link)

What this means is that in order for you to beat the market, or manage a double-digit upside over time, you'd have to actually expect a double-digit upside, which here assumes almost 30x P/E, which is not something Alfa Laval has ever actually managed for a long time to be traded at. In short, you're expecting the company to outperform even more than when it actually had fundamental underlying data to do so.

That is not an investment approach, expectation, or strategy that I am interested in engaging in. Instead, I will continue to take my valuation approach that the company is overvalued here. At 477 SEK, which is the price we're seeing today, Alfa Laval would need to drop over 100 SEK to even be considered interesting to me. I hold a PT of 335 SEK, and I am not changing this price target here.

Given lower growth rates, a yield that is below 1.6%, and a macro that continues to show challenges for the company, I find it surprising that the market continues to expect significant positives from Alfa Laval.

If/when it drops, I will be happy to buy - but for now, here is my overall thesis and stance for Alfa Laval.

Thesis

The company is a fundamentally appealing industrial out of Sweden that, to my mind, is a must-own in a conservative dividend stock.

My rotation has been based on both writing medium-dated covered calls, adding 3-5% to my annualized yield, and straight selling of the common equity.

The valuation has made the yield less than 2%, and the upside is around 6-7% even with the dividend growth included, and that's assuming we don't get a cyclical downturn.

I give the company a "HOLD" here, but I am increasing my conservative price target to a level of 335 SEK/share to account for the quality and upside potential I see in the business. That being said, if the company were to drop below 340, I would still look at what else is available on the market prior to investing.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

At the current valuation, the stock lacks meaningful upside to justify a good valuation. For this, I give the company a rating of "HOLD".

