Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.65K Followers

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Beisler - Investor Relations, Three Part Advisors
Kevin Roycraft - President & Chief Executive Officer
Tracy Ohmart - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Wade Harrison - President, Service Transport Company
Greg Mills - President, GulfMark Energy, Inc.

Conference Call Participants

Liam Burke - B. Riley
Jason Ursaner - Bumbershoot Holdings
Chris Sakai - Singular Research

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Adams Resources & Energy First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Now I will turn the call over to John Beisler, Investor Relations at Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead.

John Beisler

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Adams Resources & Energy first quarter 2020 conference call.

Joining me on the call today are Adams Resources & Energy President and CEO, Kevin Roycraft; and the company's EVP and CFO, Tracy Ohmart. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through the audio link on the Investor Relations page at adamsresources.com. Today's call including the Q&A session will be recorded. Please be advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the date of any replay or transcript reading.

I would also like to remind you that the statements made in today's discussion that are not historical facts, including statements or expectations or future events or future financial performance are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements by their nature are uncertain and outside of the

Recommended For You

About AE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AE

Trending Analysis

Trending News