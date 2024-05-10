Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.65K Followers

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Tucunel - VP, Capital Markets
Cameron Goldade - SVP and CFO
Scott Burrows - President and CEO
Jaret Sprott - SVP and COO
Chris Scherman - SVP, Marketing and Strategy Officer
Stuart Taylor - SVP and Corporate Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan
Rob Hope - Scotiabank
Linda Ezergailis - TD Cowen
Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets
Ben Pham - BMO
Zack Van Everen - TPH & Company
Cole Pereira - Stifel
Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets
Patrick Kenny - National Bank

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Pembina Pipeline Corporation First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, May 10th, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Tucunel, Vice President of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dan Tucunel

Thank you, Alan. Good morning everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights for the first quarter of 2024. On the call today we also have Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Cameron Goldade, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; along with other members of Pembina's leadership team including Jaret Sprott, Janet Loduca, Stuart Taylor, and Chris Scherman.

I would like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments, and projections. Forward-looking statements we may express or imply today are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Further, some of the information provided refers to

Recommended For You

About PBA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBA

Trending Analysis

Trending News