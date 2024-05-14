10% Yielding British American Tobacco Is Delivering Stealth 18% Annual Returns

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite being in a seven-year bear market, BTI has shown resilience, delivering nearly 18% annual returns since December. But the 10% yield hides these.
  • BTI's fundamentals, including sales, earnings, and cash flow, have been steadily growing despite the seven-year bear market. This results in the best valuation and highest yield in 25 years.
  • BTI expects to be 50% RRP globally by 2035. Rating agencies, the bond market, management, and analysts are confident in these plans.
  • S&P rates BTI in the top 80 companies in the world in terms of risk management and 93% optimal risk management on over 1,000 metrics.
  • My family fund is 6% BTI, it's my third-largest position, and I'm more confident than ever that buying BTI today is like buying 16% yielding 30-year US Treasuries in 1981, the high-yield buying opportunity of a lifetime.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

Multi-ethnic businesspeople under rain of money

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

British American (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) isn't reporting earnings until late July. However, I wanted to update my readers and members on my third-largest position in my family fund.

I wanted to clarify two things in particular. First, British

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more! 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios
  • my $2 million real-money family hedge fund 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
111.63K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI
--
BTAFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News