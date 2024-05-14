Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

British American (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) isn't reporting earnings until late July. However, I wanted to update my readers and members on my third-largest position in my family fund.

I wanted to clarify two things in particular. First, British American is often an "unsung hero" even in bear markets, of which it has had many.

Second, as counterintuitive as it sounds, the slow pace of price recovery is a wonderful thing for which smart long-term investors should be rooting for.

Even Dividend Aristocrats Have Bear Markets (BTI Becomes A Foreign Aristocrat This Year)

Portfolio Visualizer Premium Portfolio Visualizer Premium Portfolio Visualizer Premium

British American is in a seven-year bear market, the second longest in its history, behind only the Great Depression.

With so many dividend aristocrats recently cutting dividends, I understand how many investors' confidence in sleep-at-night aristocrats is shaken.

Walgreens (WBA)

AT&T (T)

3M (MMM)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

V.F. Corp. (VFC)

So let me explain why BTI is the latest company I bought. I remain confident that this unsung ultra-yield hero will keep delivering potentially life-changing returns — returns that no one seems to notice, and that's a wonderful thing.

Sharesight

Here are BTI's returns for me since my family fund bought it in December.

The price is up 3.7%, but two dividend hikes almost double that return to 7.3%, 1.36% per month, or 18% annualized return.

1.0136^12 = 17.6%, that's how the math works out.

But here's why that matters. The past is history, and all profits are derived from the future.

As I'll show you in a second, analysts expect BTI to deliver long-term future returns of 10% yield + 8.6% growth = 18.6%.

In other words, for the last five months, when big tech has been all the rage and value has been left for dead, or so the narrative goes, BTI has been delivering 95% of the returns analysts expect long term.

It's been doing exactly what the analyst consensus expects: Stealth 18% annual returns. No one is talking about it because dividends half hide them.

What kind of long-term returns are reasonable for BTI?

10% yield plus the long-term growth rate is the most accurate long-term forecast model used by large financial institutions, including Vanguard, Schwab, Fidelity, Brookfield Asset Management, and Oak Tree.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

What About The Future?

BTI's total return potential range: 10% yield + 4% to 9% growth = 14% to 19%. Now let me show you the precise math so you know this isn't some pie in the sky "plucked from thin air guess."

What kind of growth rate can BTI investors expect? Management is guiding for 4% to 6% long-term EPS or 5% mid-range growth, courtesy of 1% to 3% sales growth, 1% to 2% margin expansion over time, and modest amounts of buybacks.

That means BTI, at a 10% yield, is offering 14% to 16% long-term total return guidance from management. What about analysts? The 14 experts who cover this company for a living?

FAST Graphs, FactSet

They expect historical 8% to 9% growth long term, with a median consensus of 8.6% and 6.8% annually through 2028, as reduced-risk products or RRPs (vaping, heat sticks, nicotine pouches) ramp up in profitability but require increased investments in the short term.

Sales, dragged down by high cigarette declines, are expected to grow 2.7% annually.

But it's expected to grow. This is not a shrinking company.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Most people will focus on the 33% total return decline during the bear market. I want to draw your attention to two facts that explain the current bear market.

First, BTI's peak valuation was 21X earnings, a 50% historical premium to its 13-year 20-year average.

The S&P was 50% overvalued in March 2000. How many investors believe "the S&P was flat from 2000 to 2013, so US stocks are a bad investment?"

The Nasdaq took 15 years, and some tech stocks, like Cisco (CSCO), took 24 years to break even from absurdly high valuations.

How can you distinguish between a value trap that's "cheap for a reason" and a deep-value blue-chip opportunity? The kind of "fat pitch" that Buffett recommends being "greedy when others are fearful?"

What was the EPS decline during that 50% price crash for BTI? How about its other fundamentals?

The Fundamentals: The Difference Between A Value Trap And A Value Opportunity

The stock price of BTI fell 50% from its peak. Here's what its fundamentals did.

Sales: 4.2% annual growth.

EBITDA: 6.2% annual growth.

Operating Cash Flow: 6.9%

Free Cash Flow: 7.7%

Pre-Tax Earnings: 6.6%

Earnings: 5.1% annual growth.

Dividends: 4.1% annual growth.

Stock prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality.

The intrinsic value of any company is derived from its fundamentals, period. It's not a function of speculation, guesswork, or popularity, at least not short-term popularity.

Management's job is to grow the business and manage its complex risk profile, and British American is a master of doing both.

S&P

British Americans score 100th percentile among global companies (top 80 companies in the world) according to S&P's 1000+ risk management model.

It also scores 94% in perfect risk management under S&P's new industry perfection standard.

S&P

That 94% score is the average of how BTI's risk management in every single risk metric compares to the No. 1 rated company in its industry, which for most of them is British American itself.

To put it another way, S&P is saying that BTI is the industry leader at managing almost every kind of risk, as close to perfectly as is practically possible for any company in the real world to do.

FactSet Research Terminal

Free cash flow is expected to hit a record in 2025 and then again in 2026, even as it increases investments into RRPs.

Those RRPs are now profitable, with management guiding for steadily improving profitability.

$30 million profits in RRPs in 2023.

$500 million in 2024.

$1.1 billion in 2026.

$6.5 billion in 2030 (33% of sales from RRPs)

By 2030, BTI plans to have 33% RRPs and 50% by 2035.

Almost 50% of profits are expected to come from RRPs by 2030 as governments' tax on these products is far lower than that of cigarettes.

British American's Stealth Returns Make It An Unsung Hero Of Dividend Investing

FAST Graphs, FactSet

BTI's price has been pretty much flat for the last four years.

But anyone telling you it's "dead money" is ignoring the 9% yield it's averaged over that time.

FactSet Research Terminal

BTI averaged 17X earnings in 2017. By 2018, it was historically 50% undervalued. It's been growing steadily across every fundamental metric since then, compressing the valuation to the lowest level in 25 years.

Management has announced an $800 million buyback program, and in the next two years, BTI is expected to repurchase $2.5 billion worth of shares. At the lowest PE and highest yield in 25 years.

Thought Experiment: What If British American's Price Never Goes Up Again?

Four years and BTI's price is flat. Yet sales, earnings, dividends, and cash flows are steadily growing.

How long can that go on? If it were to continue for four more years and the company grows as expected, it would trade at 5X earnings and a yield of 12%.

Some investors would think, "Price flat for eight years! The Horror!"

I would be thrilled by such an unlikely event, and here's why.

Imagine two companies, A and B.

Both yield 10% and grow 5%, just like BTI today.

That's 15% long-term expected returns, assuming zero changes in valuation. Assume BTI's PE of 6.5 stays that low forever, even once it no longer sells any cigarettes and is significantly de-risked.

BTI will trade for 6.5X earnings forever, even when it is no more "evil" than alcohol companies. It will trade at these valuations forever because "younger investors hate tobacco, ESG, wokeness, etc."

Over eight years, 15% of annual returns are 205% of the expected total returns.

Company A tripled in year one and traded flat for seven years as fundamentals caught up to price.

Company B trades flat for seven years and then triples in year eight as the price matches the fundamentals.

Company A makes you feel like a genius in year one, and then seven years of frustration due to the insane valuation having to be worked off.

Company B lets you buy steadily at a steadily higher yield and better valuation, with growing conviction because you have 32 quarters of proof that management is delivering on its guidance and growth strategy.

After eight years, both companies have delivered the same 200% returns or 15% per year.

Your total return in both A and B is equal.

But which one do you own more of? The company in which you were reinvesting dividends for eight years at the best valuations in 25 years?

Or the one that made you feel great immediately?

Company B is the one that makes you far more profit in absolute terms.

Now, ask yourself this question.

Imagine you are God and can extend the time frame of this experiment. Not eight years, but as long as you want.

Ten years? 20 years? 30 years? How long would you love for a quality company to grow at 5% and yield 10% to keep its stock price flat before eventually rocketing higher as the price catches up to fundamentals?

What Happens If British American Tobacco Price Stays Flat While It Grows As Expected

Year BTI Yield BTI PE 2028 11.60% 5.2 2029 12.60% 4.8 2030 13.68% 4.3 2031 14.86% 4.0 2032 16.14% 3.6 2033 17.52% 3.3 2034 19.03% 3.0 2035 20.67% 2.8 2036 22.44% 2.5 2037 24.37% 2.3 2038 26.47% 2.1 2039 28.75% 1.9 2040 31.22% 1.8 2041 33.90% 1.6 2042 36.82% 1.5 2043 39.99% 1.3 2044 43.42% 1.2 2045 47.16% 1.1 2046 51.21% 1.0 2047 55.62% 0.9 2048 60.40% 0.9 2049 65.60% 0.8 2050 71.24% 0.7 Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Imagine extending our thought experiment to 2050, another 26 years, 30 years of flat prices even as the company grows steadily.

BTI would yield 71% at that point and trade at 0.7 times earnings.

Ignore the fact that dividend reinvestments alone would make this impossible.

BTI's DRIP would be around $2 billion annually, assuming a 10% DRIP rate management growth and buyback guidance.

And BTI's buyback program would be several times that large, potentially $10 to $11 billion annually.

But let's ignore the math and say, "BTI price is $30 in 2050," despite 30 years of solid growth.

The yield is now 71%, rising exponentially for decades.

Do you think investors would be upset? At having a low-risk place to invest their savings at yields of 10% to 71%?

They know their PEG ratio has always been reasonable and soon became increasingly absurd.

BTI's EV/FCF divided by growth rate (cash-adjusted PEG) would fall to 0.2.

That's half as low as Amazon's (AMZN) lowest PEG ratio in the 2022 bear market.

Do you think anyone will be upset if BTI stays at the lowest PE in 25 years for a few more months? Even a few more years?

Sure, traders and short-term speculators are hoping for a quick profit.

But for compounders? We would welcome BTI's price being pinned at $30 forever if, somehow, through some wonderful sorcery, such a thing was possible.

Why BTI's Price Won't Stay $30 Forever

As BTI proves it can profitably grow RRPs and replace cigarettes entirely (2053 in the US per management guidance), it will no longer be a tobacco company.

It will be a nicotine and cannabis company and no more "evil" or harmful to its customers than alcohol companies.

That's why Bank of America noted several years ago that tobacco giants might become "big nicotine and cannabis" and, once the smoke-free future is achieved, trade at alcohol valuations.

What Blue-Chip Alcohol Giants Trade At: 23 To 33X

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

BTI trades at 6X earnings, and if the price were to stay at $30 forever, it would keep falling.

Yet, every single year, it de-risks its business. Cigarettes have no future, no one denies this. But nicotine?

Statista

Nicotine is no more at risk of extinction than alcohol. Humans will always crave recreational drugs like alcohol, nicotine, and cannabis, and it's unlikely that the world is going to declare a 1920s-style prohibition crusade.

Right now, at a 10% yield, I allocate 6% of my family fund to BTI.

I increase that by 0.1% for every 0.1% above 10%, up to the max risk cap of 20% for Ultra SWAN aristocrats.

That would require a 24% yield for BTI. That would be a wonderful dream, but it will never happen because the market will not allow a safe 24% yield. But that's the level of conviction I have in this company after watching it for six years and confirming its thesis has never been at high risk of breaking.

Risk Profile: What To Keep In Mind

In short, here's what can go wrong with BTI in the future.

The popularity of their specific RRP brands, like Vuse, declines.

RRP sales are slow and will miss 33% by 2030 and 50% by 2050 targets.

Profitability on RRPs (currently expected to match or even exceed tobacco) doesn't meet expectations.

Governments decide to tax RRPs like tobacco (which would affect margins and growth rates).

Some governments might ban RRPs entirely (the UK has proposed this, though it's since been retracted).

Many things can go wrong with any business, with more than 1,000 major risk metrics that can be quantified. That's why a diversified portfolio, prudent risk position sizing, and a focus on safety and quality are so important.

According to S&P, this company has 97% perfect risk management and is among the top 80 companies on earth in terms of risk management.

I've watched BTI deliver solid results quarter after quarter. If that changes, I will let you know in a quarterly update.

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

Bottom Line: British American Is Doing Exactly What Analysts Expect

Have you heard Jim Cramer on CNBC talking about BTI?

Have you heard anyone on Bloomberg? Or in Forbes, Fortune, or YouTube praising BTI for its incredible 18% annualized returns over the last five months?

The market is starting to wake up, very slowly, to the incredible valuation opportunity in BTI.

The company is facing numerous tailwinds in the coming few years.

Fed cutting rates could free up as much as $1 trillion in money market funds to invest in high-yield blue chips, and there are no higher-yielding blue chips than BTI.

The company is buying back almost $1 billion in shares this year, and that's expected to soar to $1.25 billion next year and potentially keep growing in 2026 as BTI still owns $8 billion worth of Indian conglomerate ITC and just sold 20% of its position to fund buybacks and investments in RRPs.

Fundamentally, most importantly, RRPs are now profitable and very popular, and BTI is delivering on its smoke-free transition plans quarter after quarter.

According to S&P, this company has 97% perfect risk management and is among the top 80 companies on earth in terms of risk management.

Given the best available data today, I'm confident that my 6% portfolio allocation to BTI at a cost basis of $29.44 will result in excellent returns in the coming five-plus years.

Let me leave you with one final bit of context, exemplifying why I'm highly convinced about BTI.

The Last Time British American Was This Undervalued (2000, Value Crash + Master Settlement Panic)

Time Frame (Years) Annual Returns Total Returns S&P 500 Annual Returns S&P 500 Total Returns 1 109% 109% 56% 56% 3 45% 208% 33% 134% 5 42% 487% 28% 250% 7 40% 953% 22% 291% 10 30% 1231% 19% 487% 15 25% 2742% 18% 1122% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

From 2000's lows to 2017's bubble highs, BTI went up 39X, a 24% annual return for 17 years.

Just like in 2000, it seemed impossible for BTI ever to become overvalued again; today, investors think BTI can never go above six or 7X earnings.

While I can't guarantee that BTI will succeed in its smoke-free transition plans, it has been on track so far.

Analysts, rating agencies, the bond market, and I have complete confidence in this management team to deliver on 4% to 9% growth plans at a low-risk 10% yield, with the industry's lowest payout ratio and a solid BBB+ credit rating, and 97% optimal risk management, I'm more confident in BTI than ever.