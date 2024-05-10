Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.65K Followers

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Wheeler - President and Chief Executive Officer
Robert Curda - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Dezellem - Tieton Capital

Operator

Welcome to the Geospace Technologies Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting the call today from Geospace is Mr. Rick Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer. He is joined by Robert Curda, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being recorded and will be available on the Geospace Technologies Investor Relations website following the call.

At this time all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Rick Wheeler. Sir, you may begin.

Rick Wheeler

Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, and welcome to Geospace Technologies conference call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. As mentioned, I'm Rick Wheeler, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and I'm joined by Robert Curda, the company's Chief Financial Officer. In our prepared remarks, I'll first provide an overview of the second quarter, and Robert will then follow-up with more in-depth commentary on our financial performance. After some final comments, we'll open the line for questions.

Today's commentary on markets revenue, planned operations and capital expenditures may be considered forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on what we know now, but actual outcomes are affected by uncertainties beyond our control or prediction. Both known and unknown risks can lead to results that differ from what is said or implied today. Some of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in our SEC Form 10-K and 10-Q filings.

