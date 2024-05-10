55 May Dividend Kings: Buy 8, Watch 8 More

Summary

  • "What is a Dividend King? A stock with 50 or more consecutive years of dividend increases."—suredividend.com.
  • The 55 Dividend Kings screened as of May 7 represented 9 of 11 Morningstar Sectors. Broker targeted-top-ten net-gains ranged 14.53%-33.61% topped by Gorman-Rupp, and Johnson & Johnson.
  • By yield, Altria tops-all. Top-ten May Kings: KVUE, FRT, UBSI, FTS, BKH, NWN, CDUAF, UVV, MMM, & MO averaged 5.38% in yield.
  • The Kings showed top-ten broker-estimated target-price upsides from: FRT, ABBV, KVUE, NWN, SYY, NFG, TGT, MSEX, JNJ, and GRC, averaging 15.57%.
  • $5k invested May 7 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, Kings showed 2.33% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all the top ten. Bigger (higher-priced) equities led these Dividend Kings by almost one-quarter length.
pet crown. three dogs celebrating the three wise men from the birth of christ. Isolated on plain background

smrm1977

Foreword

As a supplement to this article, please note that The Motley Fool, which sourced this latest list, and SureDividend both update their lists periodically.

While most of this May collection of 55 Kings is too pricey to justify

