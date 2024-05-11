Spotlight On The CPI Print, Walmart Earnings, Google Event And Zeekr Buzz

Investors will get their hands on the April CPI and retail sales numbers in the week ahead in two reports that have the potential to reset expectations on the trajectory for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Seeking Alpha Investing Group Leader James Foord reasoned recently that the Fed Put is back, and it is more than just dovish rhetoric. "Liquidity dynamics are still supportive of markets over the next few months," he noted. The geopolitical front could get chippy next week, with the Biden administration expected to announce new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other strategic sectors, including batteries and solar equipment. The fresh levies are a result of the White House's multi-year review of the Trump-era Section 301 tariffs that began in 2022.

In corporate earnings, some of the major reports to watch include those from Walmart (WMT), Alibaba (BABA), Home Depot (HD), and Deere (DE). The AI battle could also ratchet up. That is because Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI is expected to announce an AI search tool that could rival Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), while the annual I/O Developer Conference hosted by Google is anticipated to showcase the tech giant's latest AI tools and AI-linked enhancements to products as OpenAI Apple (AAPL) will hold a special event on May 7 to showcase new iPad products and hardware accessories. The conference calendar heats up with the JMP Life Sciences Conference, the Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference, and the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines, & Industrials Conference all expected to attract attention.

