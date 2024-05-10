Payment Networks Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief With The Interchange Settlement

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Interchange Settlement

May 2024

We Hope Senator Durbin Can Move onto Something Else

We have invested in Mastercard and Visa since their IPO’s, in 2006 and 2008 respectively. When both payment companies initially listed, they identified potential legal liabilities stemming from merchant interchange lawsuits. During its IPO roadshow, Visa took a somewhat differentiated tact, by shielding new public shareholders from this liability and putting the risk onto the shoulders of its banking partners, card issuers, and earliest owners.

Over the last few decades, there have been numerous settlements, as well as legislation impacting the payment industry. The Durbin Amendment, inside of Dodd-Frank legislation in 2010, altered debit fees. Also, a court ordered interchange settlement was approved over 15 years ago, but it was not fully embraced by the merchant community. Last year, Senator Durbin announced his intention to alter the payment environment again, with his CCCA (Credit Card Competition Act). This created a headwind for the networks, as it appeared that legislation from DC was on the horizon. We wrote numerous articles on this subject, highlighting our view that government interference in setting pricing isn’t ideal. All of our research notes can be read at www.manolecapital.com, under the “Research” tab. If you don’t believe us, since we clearly have a vested interest, there is additional thoughts about how the CCCA would negatively impact consumers.

Morning Consult, a Washington DC-based research firm, conducted a poll of 4,416 US adults. 69% of respondents stated that merchants would likely keep the cost savings, rather than pass it onto consumers. This is exactly what happened with Senator Durbin’s debit legislation. Also, this poll found that 66% said large merchants (i.e., Amazon, Target, Walmart, etc.) would likely choose cheaper, less-secure networks to process its credit card transactions. The big issue with this aspect relates to the zero-fraud liability on credit card transactions. Right now, cards issued with a Visa or Mastercard logo have a stated policy that cardholders are not liable for fraud if they notify their issuer 30-days from receipt of their monthly bill. With skyrocketing online fraud, this can become a real concern.

ICBA president and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey recently said that it and hundreds of community banks “strongly oppose this controversial credit card legislation, as it would reduce access to credit card services, weaken cybersecurity protections, and end popular credit card rewards programs - solely to benefit large retailers like Amazon and Walmart”. In addition,

Instead of DC legislation interfering with the well-functioning payments industry, another landmark interchange settlement was announced on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. From our perspective, the whole payment industry can now breathe a major “sigh of relief”. This legislation will impact certain players differently, but we wanted to review our early findings and explain some of the bigger ramifications on our payment industry.

Details

Well over a decade ago, a settlement on interchange litigation failed to get enacted, as too many merchants backed out of the court-approved agreement. With this latest deal, thousands of US merchants (over 90% are small businesses), have agreed to resolve their long-running disputes over card network fees. While there is still much to learn about this new settlement, but it still needs to receive court approval by the US District Court in Brooklyn, NY, and Judge Margo K. Brodie. If it receives approval, we expect new rules in late 2024 or early 2025. One key fact that must be understood is that while Visa and Mastercard set interchange rates, they do not earn interchange revenue.

We thought it would be helpful to review our 1-page payment economics slide. This simple slide tries to show which parties or entities, within the payment’s ecosystem, earn what on a credit card transaction. On a typical $100 credit card transaction, roughly $2.50 in fees can be deducted.

$100 CC Transaction Fees (Manole Capital Management)

$100 CC Transaction Fees (Manole Capital)

The differences in the MDR (merchant discount rate) depends on what product or service a company sells, its historical fraud rates, whether a card is present or not, etc. There are tons of differences, but we like to use this 2.5% as a decent average. Physical, brick and mortar retailers can pay less than 2.5%, while certain online-online merchants can pay significantly more. If you want to see an actual interchange pricing menu, click here.

Understanding who gets paid is critical in understanding the ramifications of this settlement. This is why both network stocks were fairly flat upon this announcement, while the card issuers and banks were down. Card issuers (i.e., the banks) earn 70% of this, or $1.75 in swipe fees or interchange revenue. They earn the vast majority of the economics because they are taking the vast majority of the risk. These banks have real costs for providing this unsecured loan, as well as the liability risk on most fraudulent transactions. Card issuers need to spend money to attract new customers, as well as entice consumers to use their cards, offering various rewards, miles, points, etc. From our perspective, we prefer to own the payment networks, gateways, acquirers and processors.

Specifically, interchange fees will decline by four basis points for three years, and they cannot be raised for five years. In addition, the agreement requires each network to ensure that its average effective credit card interchange rate (including posted rates and negotiated rates), is at least seven basis points lower than the average credit interchange rate for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024. These reductions are expected to save merchants an estimated $30 billion (over the next five years), but once again – it comes out of the card issuer pie, not Visa or Mastercard’s network fees.

On that same $100 credit card transaction, the payment networks earn a steady, predictable, sustainable, recurring revenue (per swipe) of roughly $0.15 or 6% of that $2.50. Merchant acquirers and payment processors earn the rest of the fee or 24% or $0.60 for authorizing, clearing, and settling the transaction.

In our opinion, this is the key area where the details will need to be understood. Larger merchants pay a significantly lower acceptance cost than SMBs, as they are provided volume and transaction discounts (for their scale). For example, Walmart and Target pay materially less in an MDR, than the local, mom-and-pop retailer. Do small merchants have leverage to approach their acquirer and demand lower fees? Yes, but most won’t get the majority of this decrease. Certain merchants pay one MDR, known in the industry as bundled pricing. Whether it is a credit or debit card, these merchants pay one flat rate for card acceptance. With debit pricing declining by 30% (from $0.05 on face + $0.21 fixed down to $0.04 + $0.144) and credit pricing falling by 7 basis points, acquirers will pass along some of this discount to their merchants.

We expect acquirers will round this discount off and keep the vast majority of the underlying transaction expense reductions for themselves. An analysis from Jefferies indicated that Square (Parent company Block (SQ)) will see a material benefit from this settlement change, as many of its merchants are smaller in size. Jefferies estimates a 9-basis point increase in Square’s net take rate, a 6% increase in 2025 gross profit, all based off of a 50% / 50% mix of credit versus debit and a $25 average transaction size. Once again, small merchants will get some benefit, but they don’t have the embedded technology (and time) to differentiate between various card brands and payment types.

To quickly summarize, the brunt of the pain - from this latest settlement - will be borne by the card issuers and banks, with lower interchange rates. However, merchants have new rights and will look to leverage this negotiating power against their acquirer.

Steering

In addition to lowered interchange pricing, this new agreement will allow merchants to steer payments. While merchants have been asking for this ability for years (and Visa and Mastercard have fought them for years), it is potentially a tricky customer experience to navigate.

As a consumer, I like to pay with whatever form of payment I choose. It can be cash, check, debit, credit, pre-paid, A2A (account to account), BNPL (buy now, pay later), etc. When a merchant tries to steer me to their preferred method of payment - maybe their cheapest form of acceptance - I can get a bit frustrated. I abide by their requests, especially if I want their product or service, but it can be a pain point. I know all merchants would like to have all of their transactions occur without any costs, but that’s entirely unrealistic. I’d like to be the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, but that too isn’t going to happen. There is a real cost to payments, just like there is a real cost to labor, rent, electricity, etc.

We do not believe that a bored high-school cashier, at the POS (point of sale), will be able to navigate the complex world of various card brands. Will a cashier be able to remember that a Citi AAdvantage Executive Mastercard or a Platinum American Express card or a JPMorgan Chase Sapphire Reserve Visa card is permitted? We think the complexity of various cards and payment methods will simply have merchants accept all payments and not steer towards one particular brand or card.

Today, certain merchants accept Visa and Mastercard, but not American Express (due to higher costs of acceptance). Certain businesses only accept cash, and no card payments are allowed. Steering payments has existed for years, but now merchants will have more flexibility to pick and choose. We are in favor of more choice and personal freedoms, but we expect certain merchants will take advantage of the situation and botch this new power. We hope we are wrong, but only time will tell.

Surcharging

In addition, when a merchant places a surcharge on my credit card usage, often in excess of their acceptance costs, that irritates me (since I know acceptance costs). Why should they surcharge me 4% for using my credit card when their cost to accept cards is only 2.25%? In my opinion, turning my card usage into a profit center just isn’t fair. Merchants don’t charge consumers for the electricity (lights, air conditioning, heating, etc.) in their stores. Why charge a paying consumer for picking the best form of payment in my wallet? Gas stations have been offering a lower rate for cash for years, but the vast majority of consumers prefer the convenience of transacting with a card.

Surcharging (and steering for that matter) have the potential to really annoy customers. Merchants complain about abandoned carts online, as well as wanting to quickly move customers through the checkout line. If merchants don’t handle steering and surcharging properly, this could ultimately become a major pain point. Merchants should tread carefully on these new rights, but we envision some making mistakes to bother their customers.

Conclusion

All of these estimates are just that… estimates. Banks and card issuers might respond with lower rewards, higher annual fees, or other actions, but we are positive that they will enact fees to make an acceptable return on their business. In Mastercard’s press release, its Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Rob Beard said, the “agreement brings closure to a longstanding dispute by delivering substantial certainty and value to business owners, including flexibility in how they manage acceptance of card programs.” In Visa’s press release, their North American President Kim Lawrence said:



By negotiating directly with merchants, we have reached a settlement with meaningful concessions that address true pain points small businesses have identified. Importantly, we are making these concessions while also maintaining the safety, security, innovation, protections, rewards, and access to credit that are so important to millions of Americans and to our economy.

We agree 100% and are pleased that businesses have decided to settle these issues - without the interference of our politicians. In our opinion, this legal settlement could be a “clearing of Washington DC risk”, for both Visa and Mastercard. That is, if Senator Durbin focuses on other pressing issues. The last time that DC got involved, it set price caps, curtailed usage, and tried to put its thumb on the scale to benefit certain parties. This time, economic parties and businesses freely decided how to interact with each other, and the government stayed out. If the constant suits and litigation comes to an end, we hope that payment innovation will thrive.

Warren Fisher, CFA

Founder & CEO

Manole Capital Management

