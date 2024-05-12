pepifoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have a weak spot for robust but small regional banks, and ever since I started following Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) about 3.5 years ago, I continued to be pleasantly surprised by the bank’s performance and how robust its loan book is with a low amount of loans past due. Meanwhile, the earnings remain relatively strong despite the negative impact from the interest rate evolution on the financial markets and the Washington State-based bank’s dividend yield of just over 3.5% is somewhat attractive, mainly due to the low payout ratio and its ability to continue to add its earnings to its balance sheet, further boosting its tangible book value per share.

Keeping an eye on the net interest income development

It goes without saying I'm very keen on seeing how the smaller regional banks deal with the evolution of interest rates on the financial markets. Some are obviously dealing better with the situation than other banks, and I'm glad to see Timberland Bancorp seems to have a pretty good grip on the situation.

The bank reported a total interest and dividend income of $23.2M which is an increase of approximately $0.6M compared to the first quarter of its financial year. That being said, the total interest expenses increased by approximately $1M which means the total net interest income decreased slightly on a quarter-over-quarter basis and by almost 10% compared to the second quarter of last year.

TSBK Investor Relations

As the image above shows, the bank also recorded a $2.62M non-interest income while the total non-interest expense (shown below) came in at approximately $11M. The net interest margin in the second quarter was approximately 3.48%, a decrease of 12 bp compared to the quarter before.

TSBK Investor Relations

This means the pre-tax income before loan loss provisions was approximately $7.3M and as Timberland kept the total amount of loan loss provisions limited to just under $0.1M, the reported pre-tax income was $7.2M, resulting in a net profit of $5.7M. This represents an EPS of $0.71 based on the average share count of 8.08M shares and brings the H1 EPS to $1.48 per share. Keep in mind Timberland Bancorp continues to buy back its own shares and as of the end of March it had just 8.02M shares outstanding, which means the EPS is still trending up even if the net profit doesn’t increase.

At the end of March, Timberland’s book value was $238.7M while the tangible book value was $27.79 per share. It definitely makes sense for Timberland to buy back its own shares at a discount to its book value of almost $30/share and its tangible book value of just under $28/share.

The bank’s balance sheet is also relatively liquid. At the end of March, Timberland had $1.91B in assets with about $180M in cash and cash equivalents and an additional $73M in CDs and securities held for sale.

TSBK Investor Relations

As you can see in the image above, the book value of the securities held to maturity was almost $212M, but the fair value was roughly $11M lower. This would have a negative impact on the book value of approximately $1.37/share. On top of that, the fair value breakdown (shown below) indicates that the fair value of the loan book is approximately $1.306B compared to the $1.359B book value.

TSBK Investor Relations

Should Timberland liquidate all of its assets, the realized fair value would be approximately $65M lower than the book value. This means the downside is relatively limited, and if the interest rates on the financial markets start to decrease, the fair value will increase toward the book value.

I’m more interested in seeing the total amount of loans past due and the very low amount of loan loss provisions was making me optimistic. Looking at the breakdown below, the total amount of loans that are past due came in at just $4.2M, which represents just over 0.3% of the total loan book.

TSBK Investor Relations

It’s not a surprise to see commercial real estate loans representing a large portion of the total amount of loans past due, but as you can see in the image above, the total amount of CRE loans on the balance sheet was approximately $576M, which means less than 0.2% of the total amount of CRE loans was classified as past due.

Considering Timberland Bancorp had already recorded $16.8M in loan loss provisions, it makes sense to see a relatively low amount of additional loan loss provisions.

Investment thesis

I still like Timberland Bancorp as the bank has a very strong loan book with a low amount of loans past due, and it is remarkable to see the stock is currently still trading at a discount to its tangible book value. Additionally, the H1 EPS was approximately $1.48/share while the bank pays a quarterly dividend of $0.24 and the $0.96/share annual dividend represents a dividend yield of approximately 3.7% while the payout ratio is just under 35%.

I have a small long position in Timberland and will try to add to my position in the next few weeks.