This article was co-produced with Leo Nelissen.

It’s time to talk about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

We know what you’re probably thinking right now.

Something like “again?”

We indeed discuss Realty Income a lot. In fact, it’s Brad’s biggest position.

That said, we don’t discuss Realty Income because we’re running out of ideas, but because of one very specific reason: the company brings tremendous value to the table for investors who rely on income and investors looking to build a dividend portfolio with subdued risks.

The company carries the tag “The Monthly Dividend Company®” for a reason, as it is focused on investors looking for a low-risk asset that comes with both growth and elevated income.

Sure, growth may not be elevated, as we will discuss in this article. But that’s OK. After all, none of us have ever made the case that Realty Income is where investors go for growth.

Realty Income brings something else to the table.

It has a well-covered 5.7% yield, an A-rated balance sheet, and an asset portfolio with tenants that most of its peers can only dream of.

The bad news is that the times of high-single-digit or even low-double-digit adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) growth are gone, as the company is expected to maintain low-single-digit AFFO growth in the years ahead.

But then again, that’s part of its mature supersized business and is offset by three major benefits:

Size matters. The company is using its size to its advantage, which includes enjoying favorable borrowing conditions.

Growth may be slow, but due to elevated interest rates and sticky inflation, Realty Income equity is quite attractive, which hints at above-average returns on a prolonged basis.

It is using the current environment to its advantage, applying sale-leaseback and other value-adding growth opportunities.

So, with all of this in mind, this article will elaborate on all of this, as we explain again why the O ticker is so great for a wide variety of dividend investors.

We Like Realty Income for More Than One Reason

Over the past few quarters, we have seen plenty of comparisons between Realty Income and faster-growing net lease peers, like Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT).

Realty Income is roughly 10x larger based on its market cap and a company with a much better tenant base. While this is not supposed to be a direct comparison with EPRT (we are bullish on EPRT as well, as it’s a great business), it’s fair to say Realty Income is even more “essential.”

After all, as the handy overview from its peer Agree Realty (ADC) shows, Realty Income’s largest tenants are dollar stores and anti-cyclical grocery and convenience stores.

Not a single one of its peers has a similar low-risk tenant base.

Agree Realty

Even better, other major tenants are home improvement giants, drug store operations, health and fitness companies, or successful restaurants like Red Lobster, which is part of the massive Darden Restaurants (DRI) group.

Realty Income

Moreover, none of its tenants has a weighting of more than 3.4%, with its top 20 clients all being insulated from changing consumer behavior, benefitting from non-discretionary products/services, low-price items, essential services, and non-retail operations.

These non-retail operations often include gaming assets (like Realty Income’s investment in the Bellagio) and supply chain giants, like FedEx (FDX), who rely on an efficient network of distribution centers.

Realty Income

Historically speaking, this solid tenant base has protected the company against distress. Using the data in the chart below, we see that the company has consistently outperformed other S&P 500 REITs when it comes to occupancy rates.

Even during the Great Financial Crisis, it did not see an occupancy rate of less than 96.6%, which exceeds 200 basis points above the sector median. The current occupancy rate is north of 98%.

Realty Income

With this in mind, we believe most of the people reading this will be aware of the stress on the consumer. Elevated rates and sticky inflation have created a very tough environment for most consumers.

For example, the average rate on credit cards is now close to 22%!

Wells Fargo

As a result, almost 3.5% of credit card balances in the U.S. were at least 30 days past due, with some credit scores dropping to 2020 lows.

Bloomberg

Generally speaking, this is bad for retailers and a wide range of consumer-focused stocks.

However, real estate is different.

As reported by Globe Street, retail net lease (where Realty Income makes most of its money) is doing just fine!

“A recent report found that retail vacancy rates are at their lowest level in two decades, as rents continue to rise. The report compared 390 retail marketers across the United States and found that the national retail vacancy rate sat at just 4%.”

A critical part of this trend is an increase in M&A and sale-leasebacks (“SLB”).

SLB transactions are deals where a company sells its real estate to free up cash for investments, debt reduction, or share repurchases. It’s similar to a loan, except that money comes from a landlord instead of a bank.

Essentially, they turn their buildings into cash in exchange for regular rent payments.

Realty Income has the financial stability to take on major deals during times of elevated inflation, as it has one of the best balance sheets in the entire REIT universe. It also helps that many companies prefer to sell their buildings rather than taking on expensive debt.

It has a net leverage ratio of 5.5x EBITDA.

99% of its debt is unsecured.

94% of its debt has a fixed rate.

The weighted average maturity of its debt is 6.5 years.

It has a credit rating of A- (or equivalent) from both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

Realty Income

Realty Income also has $4.0 billion in liquidity compared to $2.4 billion in debt obligations through 2025.

In the first quarter, the company raised $1.25 billion in debt with a yield of just 5.1%.

That is extremely cheap in this environment and allows the company to fund all capital plans without the need for further debt placements.

The company is using this balance sheet to exploit opportunities in what is estimated to be a $5.4 trillion addressable market in the United States alone, including roughly $700 billion of emerging investment verticals like data center developments and a fast-growing gaming industry.

Realty Income

In Europe, the company estimates that its addressable market is no less than $8.5 trillion, with $2.6 trillion of opportunities in the United Kingdom alone. In this case, we’re making the case that the U.K. is a part of Europe (continent).

Based on this context, in the first quarter, the company invested $598 million across retail, industrial, and data center properties, with over half of this investment allocated to Europe and the U.K.

The initial weighted average cash yield of these investments was 7.8%. The cash yield of investments in Europe was 8.2%.

In general, the company has a major advantage in times of elevated interest rates. While its stock price may be down due to investors avoiding the REIT space, the company has – historically speaking – used periods of elevated rates and recessions to make attractive acquisitions.

Because of its financial stability and the fact that the net lease business model is strong in times of elevated rates, it can use opportunities in challenging times that others just cannot compete with. That’s why the company’s size is such a big advantage in this environment.

Realty Income

To add some color here, the company achieves a yield of roughly 8% on investments, including internally funded acquisitions. Its weighted average cost of capital is 6.5%, based on common equity and debt. This leaves a 1.5% investment spread.

A 1.5% investment spread means that for every $1 billion of investments, the company adds $15 million in annualized AFFO. That’s very decent – especially in this environment.

Moreover, as we can see below, even shareholder returns have been very steady in various interest rate environments.

In the 1996-2008 period, interest rates were more than twice as high as during the 2009-2022 period. In that period, the company grew adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) by 5.2% per year. That’s just 0.2 points below the annual CAGR in the 2009-2022 period.

Realty Income

In general, the company believes it has the potential to return 11% per year, based on 5% average annual AFFO growth and a dividend yield close to 6%.

Please note that this calculation assumes an unchanged valuation and that the total return consists of a capital gains and income component.

This means that if the company’s AFFO multiple remains unchanged, it can achieve 5% in annual capital gains if it grows per-share AFFO by 5% per year. When adding its 6% pre-tax dividend yield, investors have a shot at growing their pre-tax investment by 11% per year.

So, why has Realty Income performed so poorly?

There’s Tremendous “Hidden” Value in Realty Income

The chart below shows the ratio between the Realty Income and S&P 500 (SP500) total returns. In other words, it shows their stock prices, including dividends.

It shows that if you had bought Realty Income in 2008 or before, you would have made more money than if you had bought the S&P 500.

That’s good!

The bad news is that if you had bought Realty Income at any point after 2008, you would have been better off buying the S&P 500.

TradingView - O/SPY

This is also one of the reasons why so many people tell us that Realty Income is “boring,” “overrated,” or “washed up.”

To counter that, we need to bring up two things:

While Realty Income underperformed the S&P 500, it offered a higher yield than the S&P 500, which made it a much better investment for income-dependent investors.

Realty Income has grown its dividends for 30 consecutive years, with a 4.3% CAGR. It currently yields 5.7%.

Realty Income

Realty Income is undervalued. Since early 2007, Realty Income shares have returned 7.6% per year, which is well below the company’s 10-11% target.

This “poor” performance is entirely caused by the past 3–4 years.

Between early 2007 and the start of the pandemic, Realty Income returned 11.3% per year!

Since then, its stock price has suffered due to general distrust in the REIT sector. Investors did not want to buy companies with limited pricing power that were dependent on cheap debt to expand in an environment of elevated rates and inflation.

It’s difficult to disagree with that.

However, investors are throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

As we just discussed, Realty Income is thriving in this environment.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect per-share AFFO growth to be between 2-4% through 2006, which – in addition to its 5.7% yield – could result in a total return close to 9%.

FAST Graphs

However, due to its poor stock price performance, Realty Income trades at just 13.5x AFFO, which is a mile below its long-term normalized multiple of 17.5x.

Although it’s fair to make the case that a multiple that high won’t be achieved in the current rate environment, there’s a valuation component of the total return that could substantially improve future returns beyond the 10-11% target.

In other words, Realty Income brings much more to the table than just safety, as it is expected to maintain solid growth rates, exploit opportunities in a challenging market, and reward investors with a juicy dividend.

Moreover, because of its valuation, we can assume that on a longer-term basis, the O ticker could return north of 10% on a consistent basis.

Sure, the current environment may be challenging, but the long-term value of Realty Income is very difficult to beat – especially for investors looking for safety and consistent growth.

While young investors may be better off investing in companies with higher growth, even investors 10–15 years away from retirement may benefit from adding a stock that is capable of delivering a juicy yield on cost through consistent dividend growth.

Takeaway

Realty Income remains a cornerstone in our investment strategy, not for its growth potential, but for its almost unbeatable stability and income generation.

While its growth may be modest, the company's focus on low-risk assets and a diverse tenant base provides a reliable stream of income.

With its solid financials and use of its size advantage, Realty Income navigates challenging market conditions with ease.

Despite recent underperformance, its undervaluation presents an opportunity for savvy investors seeking consistent returns.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Stability & Income : Realty Income offers a stable income stream, making it ideal for income-focused investors.

: Realty Income offers a stable income stream, making it ideal for income-focused investors. Diverse Tenant Base : With tenants like dollar stores and essential retailers, Realty Income boasts a resilient tenant portfolio.

: With tenants like dollar stores and essential retailers, Realty Income boasts a resilient tenant portfolio. Financial Strength : Its strong balance sheet and low-risk assets provide security in uncertain times.

: Its strong balance sheet and low-risk assets provide security in uncertain times. Sale-Leaseback Advantage : Realty Income's expertise in sale-leaseback transactions unlocks additional value and cash flow opportunities.

: Realty Income's expertise in sale-leaseback transactions unlocks additional value and cash flow opportunities. Net Lease Strengths: The net lease model provides predictable income and mitigates property management responsibilities for investors. It also protects the company against elevated rates and inflation.

Cons: