U.K. Economy Surges Back Into Growth In The First Quarter

May 10, 2024 3:50 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.77K Followers

Summary

  • The UK economy powered out of its technical recession in the first quarter, judging by the initial GDP figures released today.
  • Real wage growth is positive, and is likely to become even more so as the year goes on.
  • Headline inflation is likely to be below the 2% target from May onwards, with nominal wage growth at 6% and falling more slowly.

British flag

kutaytanir

By James Smith

First quarter growth was massive

The UK economy powered out of its technical recession in the first quarter, judging by the initial GDP figures released today. The economy expanded by a whopping 0.6% quarter-on-quarter.

Admittedly, the

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.77K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News