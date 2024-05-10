Leafly Holdings, Inc. (LFLY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Josh deBerge - Investor Relations
Yoko Miyashita - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suresh Krishnaswamy - Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lee - President & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Leafly Q1 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Matt, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Josh with Leafly. Josh, please go ahead.

Josh deBerge

Good afternoon, and welcome to Leafly's Q1 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are CEO, Yoko Miyashita; and CFO, Suresh Krishnaswamy. Today's prepared remarks have been recorded. A copy of our press release can be found on our website at investor.leafly.com. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. Forward-looking statements, include statements regarding the services offered by Leafly, the markets in which Leafly operates, business strategies, performance metrics, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and Leafly's projected future results and financial outlook and can be identified by words, such as expect, anticipate, focus, intend, plan, believe, seek or will. These statements reflect our views as of today only, should not be relied upon as representing our views at any subsequent date and we do not undertake any duty to update these statements.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual

