Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.65K Followers

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Kompa - Investor Relations
Todd Borgmann - Chief Executive Officer
David Lunin - Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Fleming - Executive Vice President, Montana/Renewables & Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Roger Read - Wells Fargo
Saumya Jain - UBS
Gregg Brody - Bank of America
Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to John Kompa, Investor Relations for Calumet. Sir, please go ahead.

John Kompa

Good morning. Thank you, Jamie and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me on today's call are Todd Borgmann, CEO; David Lunin, CFO; Bruce Fleming, EVP Montana/Renewables and Corporate Development; and Scott Obermeier, EVP Specialties.

You may now download the slides that accompany remarks made on today's conference call which can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of our website at calumat.com. Also, a webcast replay of this call will be available on our site within a few hours.

Turning to the presentation on Slide 2 and 3, you can find our cautionary statements and tax disclosures. I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, we may provide various forward-looking statements. Please refer to the partnership's press release that was issued this morning as well as our latest filings with the SEC for a list of factors that may affect our actual results and cause them to differ from our expectations.

With that, I'll now pass the call to Todd.

Recommended For You

About CLMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLMT

Trending Analysis

Trending News