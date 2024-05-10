Savers Value Village, Inc. (SVV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.65K Followers

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Walsh - Chief Executive Officer
Jubran Tanious - President & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Randy Konik - Jefferies
Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs
Peter Keith - Piper Sandler
Michael Lasser - UBS
Mark Altschwager - Baird
Bob Drbul - Guggenheim
Mark Petrie - CIBC

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Savers Value Village conference call to discuss financial results for the First Quarter Ending March 30, 2024. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. Please note that this call is being recorded and a replay of this call and related materials will be available on the company's Investor Relations website.

The comments made during this call and the Q&A that follows are copyrighted by the company and cannot be reproduced without written authorization from the company. Certain comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to different risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from expectations or historical performance. Please review the disclosure on forward-looking statements included in the company's earnings release and filings with the SEC for a discussion of this risk and uncertainties.

Please be advised that statements are current only as of the date of this call. And while the company may choose to update these statements in the future, it is under no obligation to do so unless required by applicable law or regulation. The company may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in today's earnings release and SEC

Recommended For You

About SVV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SVV

Trending Analysis

Trending News