Taiwan Semiconductor: Tracking A Trailing-Edge Semiconductor Slowdown

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TSMC warns about overall semiconductor market growth in 2024, but expects healthy growth for itself.
  • TSMC's share price fell by 5% following its earnings call, but later rebounded after strong revenue in April 2024.
  • TSMC faces vulnerabilities due to industry fluctuations, competition, and geopolitical risks, but maintains a dominant position in the foundry market.
  • TSMC is also vulnerable to semiconductor slowdown due to reliance on trailing edge chips and broader economic trends.

A man standing on a rocky point overlooking Peyto Lake.

Jordan Siemens

In its Q1 2024 earnings call on April 18, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) (or TSMC) CEO C. C. Wei warned about the overall semiconductor market growth in 2024, stating:

"We lowered our forecast for the 2024 overall semiconductor

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
16.99K Followers

Robert Castellano has 38 years of experience analyzing the semiconductor markets.

He runs the investing group Semiconductor Deep Dive. It provides investors with recommendations for stocks with the greatest near- and medium-term growth potential. Members receive detailed analysis and research tools to make investments in semiconductor and tech stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News