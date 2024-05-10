koto_feja

Space is an area that increasingly draws the attention of investors, and to me, that's not quite surprising. In space, we see commercial interest as well as defense interest coming together, which gives space companies the ability to capitalize on commercial demand trends as well as defense demand trends. Both of those end-markets offer bigger opportunities than they did years ago. In commercial space, there are opportunities when it comes to space exploration, tourism, geospatial analytics and telecommunication. We see increasing demand for defense communications as well as space-based solutions for missile defense as well as telemetry and tracking.

For investors, selecting the right companies for space exposure is key. Companies such as Intuitive Machines that I covered previously might be too risky as they are newer to the field and need to grow business, mature margins and admittedly have a less proven track record than well-established space companies. In this report, I will be analyzing MDA Space (OTCPK:MDALF). While the company went public in 2021 after it was sold by Maxar Technologies a year earlier, it was established in 1969, so I would think it's a company with more mature margins and lower risk driven by the decades it has already operated. In this report, I will analyze whether the company provides a compelling investment opportunity.

MDA Space Q1 2024 Earnings: Not What We Are Looking For In Space Tech

MDA Space

First quarter 2024 LTM results are not necessarily promising. Backlog is up a staggering 169%, driven by a C$2.1 billion award in 2023 to build 198 satellites for Telesat. Revenues were up 14%, but on adjusted EBITDA level we saw only 3% growth. Given that we're looking for margin expansion opportunities, this might not be a good indication. However, adjusted net income over the past twelve months has been up 21%.

MDA Space

Taking a closer look at first quarter results, we see that revenues increased by 4% to C$209.1 million. Those are not the kind of growth rates one would expect from a space tech company, not even for a mature space tech business. Gross profits declined by C$9.3 million or 14% driven by a C$4.4 million increase of depreciation and amortization and a C$12.6 million increase in material and labor costs. It should be noted that depreciation of assets is normally not part of the gross profit calculation. If we were to exclude this, the cost of goods would be increasing 9.8% contrary to the 12.2% growth.

The margin contraction primarily reflects the program mix and that pretty much trickled through to the adjusted EBITDA, which also declined by 14%. So, the first quarter results are not quite promising. They're not bad as we see double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins, but we're seeing year-on-year contraction on sales, margin and profit.

MDA Space Outlook For 2024 Is More Promising

MDA Space

For the full year, MDA Space expects C$1 billion in revenue, representing 5% growth. So, that's a strong indication that the delivery and revenue recognition as well as cash flows are heavily backloaded as we see with many aerospace and defense companies. Margins of 19% to 20% would provide an adjusted EBITDA of C$190 million to C$210 million, indicating 15% year-on-year growth. So, the full-year outlook is looking a lot better, but we also note that the 21.6% margins seen last year is not what the company is guiding for in 2024. The margin pressure is driven by evolving mix where MDA Space possibly has lower margins on the start of some programs providing some margin pressure, and it should be noted that manufacturing costs for satellites is currently at elevated levels. That's not just the case for MDA Space, it was recently also highlighted by Leonardo S.p.A.

What I do like is that MDA Space is winning contracts from different end-markets. It had the C$2.1 billion win from Telesat last year and in Q1 2024 it received a C$74 million contract from defense contractor General Atomics to deliver radios and design the RPAS ground control center information system for the MQ-Bs that are to be delivered to the Canadian Armed Forces. Furthermore, the Canadian Space Agency awarded MDA Space a contract extension valued C$250 million to support robotics operations on the ISS until 2030.

The company has also unveiled its Aurora and Skymaker product lines. The former aims to capitalize on a transition to digital space technology, while the latter provides space robotics products and services. Especially with the commercialization of space in mind, I believe space robotics could offer solid growth opportunities, and with the establishment of the product line, MDA Space is also positioning for this.

Is MDA Space A Good Stock To Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

MDA Space is still generating negative free cash flows, but in the years to come the free cash flow profile is expected to improve significantly. I believe that the company will fully utilize it senior revolving credit facility and ultimately look to extend the facility or refinance it when positive cash flows are achieved. With the current balance sheet data and projections for cash flow and EBITDA, I feel comfortable rating MDA Space a buy with a $13.12 price target, valuing the stock one year ahead of earnings, representing 28% upside.

Conclusion: MDA Space Is A More Mature Way To Ride The Space Tech Wave

Space is offering opportunities for years and likely decades to come. Many space companies I have analyzed, however, are higher risk names as they're attempting to penetrate the market. While MDA’s first quarter results and 2024 expected margins show decline I believe, the company’s decades of experience makes MDA Space a lower risk name to invest in compared to market entrants.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.