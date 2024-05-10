Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTTYY) Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 and Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (OTCPK:NTTYY) Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 and Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Takuro Hanaki – Head of Investor Relations

Akira Shimada – Member of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Toshihiko Nakamura – Executive Officer, Head of Finance and Accounting

Takashi Hiroi – Representative Member of the Board and Senior Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Satoru Kikuchi – SMBC Nikko Securities

Mitsunobu Tsuruo – Citi Securities

Munehisa Tokunaga – Mizuho Securities

Daisaku Masuno – Nomura Securities

Takuro Hanaki

Now, we would like to start the Briefing on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 and Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025. I am Hanaki from the IR office and will be serving as the facilitator today. First, I would like to introduce today’s attendees. Mr. Shimada, Member of the Board, President and CEO; Mr. Hiroyi, Representative Member of the Board, Senior Executive Vice President; Mr. Nakamura, Executive Officer, Head of Finance and Accounting; Mr. Hattori, Executive officer, Head of Corporate Strategy and Planning are present here today. Today’s briefing session is streamed live. We are planning to stream it on our website at a later date, so we seek your understanding beforehand. As for today’s explanation material, please refer to presentation materials posted on our company IR website. On the first page it shows the points to be noted, so please go through it as well.

President and CEO, Shimada, will explain the outline of the financial results, followed by a Q&A from the floor. Mr. Shimada, please.

Akira Shimada

Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your kind attendance. Allow me to present to you the financial results for fiscal year 2023 and also financial forecast for fiscal year 2024 at this time. Please turn to Page 4 of the material. Operating revenue, operating profit and profit all increased year-over-year; operating revenue, operating profit, and profit all reached record high levels. As for operating revenue, well, revenue from electricity business dropped by ¥260 billion, driven by increase in revenue in Integrated ICT Business and Global Solutions business operating increased by ¥238.4 billion and reached ¥13,374.6 billion at the end of the day. Now, of the increase in revenue, impact from foreign currency accounted for roughly ¥200 billion.

As for operating income, there is negative impact from costs related to disaster recovery and security, but cost reduction and streamlining of non-core assets helped to achieve increase of roughly ¥93.9 billion in operating profit and the total was ¥1,922.9 billion. Profit increased ¥66.4 billion year-on-year due to increase in operating profit and reached ¥1,279.5 billion. As for EBITDA, increased by ¥127.9 billion year-on-year, driven by increase in operating profit and reached ¥3,418.1 billion. As for EPS, we achieved the target, which was the financial target of the previous medium-term financial plan, which ended in fiscal 2023. So we achieved EPS of ¥14.8 at the end of the day.

Please turn to the following Page, Page 5 please. This talks about contributing factors by segment. Let’s start from Integrated ICT business. Supported by increase in Integrated Solutions and Enterprise Business as well as asset impact driven by reorganization and growth in Smart Life business focusing on finance and payment, both revenue and operating profit increased in this market segment. As for Regional Communications segment, there was negative impact from costs related to disaster recovery and security, but cost reduction and streamlining of non-core assets helped to achieve increase in both operating revenue and operating income.

Turning to Global Solutions Business segment. Operating revenue and operating profit increase driven by increased revenue in public sector, finance and enterprise business in Japan, increased operating profit based on increased revenue. Also revenues dropped correction – turning to other segments. Revenue dropped, due to drop in revenue from electricity business at Anode Energy because they contained electricity procurement due to skyrocketing cost of power. But operating profit also declined because of the impact of increase of procurement costs compared to the previous year. So that is the situation presented to the other segment. Allow me to elaborate a little bit. In fiscal 2022, profit from sales of electricity expanded due to jump in the market price, but in fiscal year 2023, the market price dropped causing the loss in sales, which led to operating loss on a year-on-year basis.

Please turn to Page 7, Page 7 of the material please. This shows you fiscal year 2024 results forecast, fiscal year result forecast. Operating is anticipated. Our operating revenue increased year-over-year while operating profit and profit all decreased year-over-year. While there is ¥130 billion negative impact from currency, we are aiming for record operating revenue based on increased revenue in Global Solutions business. The guidance for operating profit and EBITDA is negative year-on-year, but if we exclude the one-time factor from the previous year such as the streamlining of non-core assets, then we are actually in the positive territory as far as operating profit is concerned.

We believe that fiscal year 2024 will be a year to evolve various measures toward medium term plan goals in fiscal 2027. We will expand the base profit and actively implement various measures to increase operating profit over the medium term.

Please turn to the following page. This shows you the contributing factors by segment. Starting with Integrated ICT segment, except increase in both operating revenue and operating profit through increase in enterprise business based on expansion of Integrated Solutions Business. As for Regional Communications segment, we expect both operating revenue and operating profit will decline because of the reaction toward the noncore asset streamlining in the previous year, as well as increased disaster recovery cost and the continued drop in voice service and ICP revenue and packet communications revenue. But through selection of business and cost reduction based on improved efficiency, we are aiming to achieve inflection points so that we can indeed achieve growth in revenue and operating profit in fiscal year 2027. So that is what we are aiming to achieve.

As for Global Solutions Business segment there is going to be an increase in both revenue and operating profit through growth in revenue driven by robust digitalization demand as with the Others segment.

Urban Solutions revenue increased driven by expanded sales of residential homes, but as a result of the reaction to the sales in the previous year, operating revenue will increase but operating profit will decline in this segment.

Let’s turn to Page 9. Page 9 please. Here we talk about current profit levels and initiatives to reach medium term targets. We actively streamlined non-core assets to achieve the previous medium-term targets, for which fiscal 2023 was the final year, and achieved significant profit increase. And so that being the case, in fiscal year 2023, we were able to achieve the EPs target as well.

Although profits are expected to temporarily decline in fiscal year 2024, we will actively work on expanding growth areas and implement cost structure reforms in order to achieve the new medium-term targets for fiscal 2027.

To be more specific, we will actively maximize return from investment in growth areas. Also work to strengthen domestic and international enterprise business, leveraging synergy from integration of NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA. We also expect drastic cost structural reforms to take place and we are aiming to increase EBITDA by 20% in fiscal year 2027 compared to fiscal year 2022. So that is the growth in EBITDA that we are aiming to achieve.

Please turn to the following page. I like to add one comment on the financial results. As you can see, our balance sheet is expanding, but most of the expansion is in line with the expansion of our Finance and Data Center Business, which are characterized as growth areas in our medium-term management strategy. As these businesses have distinct business and financial features compared to the telecommunications business, which is the main pillar of our existing business, we decided to disclose separately so that this may help our stakeholders in assessing the enterprise value as well as the creditworthiness of our company.

As for the Data Center Business, assets, liabilities, as well as EBITDA, operating revenue and operating profit will be disclosed in the supplementary data for the annual results starting for fiscal year 2023.

As for the Finance Business, we are reflecting the balance sheet for Monex and ORIX Credit, which are newly consolidated companies starting from fiscal year 2023. But as full year results will be incorporated in the consolidated results starting from only fiscal year 2024, what we’re doing is we are planning to expand disclosure by the end of fiscal year 2024. As far as this segment is concerned.

Please turn to Page 11. Here we talk about shareholder return. At the board today, we resolved to increase year-end dividend per share to ¥2.6 which represents an increase of ¥0.1 over the forecast making at beginning fiscal 2023, and annual dividends per share are forecasted to be ¥5.2, which is an increase of ¥0.1 from fiscal 2023. So these are resolved at the board. So dividends are expected to increase for the 14th consecutive year as a result of this effort.

Let me now turn to topics. From Page 13. I will briefly go over them. First of all, I would like to explain about establishing NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL. In the DOCOMO Group a new company will be established in July to manage and promote global business centrally and flexibly across various businesses. Within the Group companies NTT Digital, OREX SAI and some overseas group companies will be transferred and start the expansion of application services such as Web3 and support of Open RAN implementation for telecoms globally. Through this, we aim to bring about richer lives and societies for customers around the world. Next page please.

Next, I will say about NTT Precision Medicine’s establishment. Precision medicine is a medical concept to provide optimal disease prevention and medical care that is personalized for each individual. Realizing a precision medicine requires integrated collection, analysis and utilization of medical healthcare data such as clinical trial data or medical examination data that is linked to an individual. Towards this realization, we will integrate assets and resources that are held by each of the companies within NTT Group establish NTT Precision Medicine, which will conduct from data generation to utilization of data in a one-stop manner and make strenuous efforts in this business by partnering with all the stakeholders.

Next Page 15, please. Next I will explain about newly appointing CCXO and CAIO. In order to strengthen CX, we will newly appoint Chief Customer Experience Officer at major NTT Group companies. In addition, customer engagement indicators will be reflected in executive performance based compensation. Furthermore, in order to promote AI first, we will newly appoint two Chief AI officers, CAIOs.

Next is regarding towards achieving net-zero in 2040. Fiscal year 2023 actual results for Scope 1 and Scope 2 was 2.42 million tons and steadily progressing in the reduction faster than planned. In addition, as an interim target towards achieving net-zero in fiscal year 2040, we are aiming for 17 million tons or 40% reduction of Scope 1, 2 and 3 in total to be achieved in fiscal year 2030. Next page, please.

I will explain about initiatives to roll out overseas business for IOWN. We hosted the Upgrade 2024 conference in San Francisco towards the implementation of IOWN and other technologies globally. We proposed R&D results and our product developments including distributed DC, utilizing All-Photonics Network and tsuzumi; and this was reported widely through domestic and international media and had many participations from overseas as well.

Next I will explain the status of the number of shareholders. We report the number of shareholders as of end of March. As you see on the right side of the chart, it shows the number of shareholders as of end of March. Historically, the number of shareholders was trending in a slight increase. However, after the announcement of a stock split, there is a continuous increase and it has doubled. The proportion of shareholder in their 40s or younger has increased approximately 4x and the age composition has become more diverse. Next page, please.

As for the medium-term management strategy, the progress since this February is as shown here. This concludes my explanation.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Takuro Hanaki

Thank you. We’d like to proceed to the Q&A session. As far as questions are concerned, we will take questions from those who are on site as well as people who are connected remotely. Those who have registered beforehand and are connected to the web conference system, these are the people that we will take questions from. For those of you who are on site if you have any questions, please raise your hand and wait for the microphone to be brought over to you. For those who are connected through the net, please use the raise hand button on the web conference system. For you to cancel your question, please push the raise hand button once again. Also when we designate the questionnaire, we’ll call upon your name and affiliation. So we ask you to mute your microphone, please mute your microphone. When you completed your question, please make sure that the mic on your side will be muted until we complete the response. Let’s take questions for those of you on the floor. So please raise your hand if you have any questions. We’d like to go to the gentleman in the front row, please. Please go ahead with your question, sir.

Satoru Kikuchi

Thank you. I’m SMBC Nikko Securities, Kikuchi. Thank you for the opportunity. I have two questions or actually maybe three questions. The first question is about the streamlining of your noncore assets. You’ve done a great job over the past three months. You’ve done a great deal. How much sales we’re able to earn and what about the profits from that?

You did this over three months, maybe you were able to totally complete the streamlining of your assets. On Page 9, I think there was indication that there’s still noncore assets that need to be streamlined. Do you have more noncore assets that are ready to be sold? So can you talk about the further streamlining of noncore assets? I’m sure that you’ll proceed with the streamlining of noncore assets, but what about streamlining of your core assets going forward?

A few years ago you sold off your base station assets to JTower, DOCOMO did, and yesterday NTT Data, they presented the financial results and they mentioned that data center REIT would proceed. So can you talk about the possibility of further streamlining of your core assets going forward? What about taking your core assets off the balance sheet? What type of rate do you envision? If you could cite some concrete cases, I would appreciate that. That’s my first question.

Akira Shimada

All right. Thank you. I like to respond to your question, first with regard to the streamlining of the noncore assets. Well, in principle, this applies to NTT, to us, this also applies to NTT DOCOMO and Communications as well. They are now part – they have become integrated, they are part of the same group and they have decided to improve efficiency of their assets. So that is where the streamlining of noncore assets really began.

Now, if we want to develop in-house throughout NTT group, then those assets are being transferred to NTT urban. So the assets that we’re talking about this time, these are not assets that would be worthy of [indiscernible] operators. So that is why we are selling off those assets to third-parties as a Japan. So it’s not that they’re remaining on balance sheet.

In fiscal year 2023, inclusive book value, we had roughly ¥200 billion streamlining of assets. Now, of that amount, I would say maybe ¥100 billion out of the ¥200 billion would be the process would actually be profit. I think that’s a rough picture.

Now, naturally, when we sell off these assets, we have to of course, make sure that we retire property on the assets. We need to take out the property on the assets. So in fiscal year 2023, we did a lot of this streamlining in a single year. That’s because we made full the preparation in the preceding couple of years.

Now, are we done with the non-streamlining of these noncore assets? That is not the case. There are still some assets that remain. If there are unrequired assets that emerge, then we’ll be happy to streamline those assets at the time.

For fiscal year 2024, we believe that a certain level of activities will remain, maybe not on the scale as fiscal 2023, but some level of streamlining of assets will continue in fiscal year 2024. The wireless relay stations that have been a longstanding challenge for the company, but with the change in the technologies, these are assets that are no longer required.

So I think we need to take a planned approach and make sure that we take them off the assets category, but we could have really – but selling of relay stations in the mountainous areas are not going to be attractive. So we need to combine that with attractive real estate. I think we need creative ideas if we are to solve those unattractive assets.

Now, what about the securitization of other assets? Yesterday, entity data presented the financial results, and I believe they mentioned that they will pursue REIT of data centers by fiscal year 2025. What about fiscal 2023? Part of the data centers were actually sold off, as a matter of fact. So combining the finance of third parties and expanding data center that is a policy, which we have mentioned that we want to pursue since the past. But then the interest rates in U.S. has gone up, so it’s very difficult for various funds to work together because of the increase in interest rate.

So that opportunity has come down. So in the initial investment we were in this place, we are now investing our money. So as far as fiscal 2025 is concerned, if we focus on the possibility of REIT, I don’t think it will be on a very large scale. The thing is, but by pursuing REIT, we can find out what assets will be interested.

What is the assessment of the clients? So that’s how we want to start this program. So if we pursue a massive scale, then this is going to have a downward effect on our profit. So we need to be very careful as this program. What about the securitization of assets and tenants and base stations? That is something we have to consistently pursuing going forward.

We will probably continue to pursue sales because when they completed all the intended asset sales in our program. All right, allow me to also add some comments. Mr. Shimada talked about the scale of operations for this fiscal year as for we sold off non-core assets, there are two types of such as SSL.

First is the one being pursued by NTT and the other being pursued by NTT urban. They pursued non-core asset streamlining. These assets were sold and they were able to gain proceeds, that’s for NTT urban. Sometimes they also handle core assets as well as they’re in real estate, but they are beginning to sell off assets or the profitability is not that high. So that has been done in the context of the management decision on the part of the NTT urban.

Then going forward, what about the possibility of REIT? Mr. Shimada has already responded to this question. If we sell off our core assets, then this is going to have a downward effect on our profit. So it’s important that we scrutinize the content of the sales. Once we have certain scale, once we’re able to actually go beyond the capacity of balance sheet, then we can strategically sell some of the good assets, because bad assets we cannot sell as rates.

And we want to make the maximize the return. That is the principle we need to employ. So I think the alternative finance type of principle will apply in a decision making system. Now, technology may be evolving and copper will have to be migrated so former core assets can translate into non-core assets, for those assets will continue to actively pursue sales of those assets.

Satoru Kikuchi

Thank you very much. My second question is this. I was going – so let me, I have two, three – I have three questions, but let me turn to my second question on Page 10. Page 10, you talk about balance sheet. You mentioned that the data center business is expanding and you want to offer straightforward disclosure. We appreciate your efforts to provide very clear disclosure. Now, the asset side, the EBITDA from the asset side, and operating profit, we need more information. We need interest, bear interest related cost as well in relation to the liabilities column as well.

Akira Shimada

Because for shareholders, we need pre-tax type of financials. We want to push more straightforward information about liabilities as well. And also with regard to assets, in ten years or 20 years time, I think you’ll be able to have good view of potential profits down the line. So right now you’re showing the EBITDA level, but if you could also share with us your ideas about potential pre-tax profit. If you could present that information as well, we would really appreciate that.

Satoru Kikuchi

That would give us a great sense, that will give us a great sense of comfort because then we’ll be able to do a calculation for DBAs and DCF. So if you could please provide information, pre-tax profit, and also if you could talk about some of the future potential profit that may emerge from your current assets. This is my second request.

So let me turn to my third point. The second point was a question. Well, it’s not a question, but this time you didn’t announce any share buyback last year. In the first quarter, you made an announcement about the share buyback. Now, I’m sure that you’re not going to do anything about the share buyback, but on the other hand, the dividend growth is actually quite small this time. So your principal, if there been any change in shareholder return policy, that’s my third question. Thank you. With regard to my request on the second point, if there’s anything you can comment on my second point, I would appreciate, but I appreciate your response to your first question.

Akira Shimada

All right, let me start with your second point. This touches upon our corporate strategy planning purposes. Now, my colleagues on this side of our table are probably concerned. But right now, I’m not too overly concerned about the financial burden at this moment. Where I’m not concerned, we have about 20% data center business is growing at a CAGR of exceeding 20% among the top three companies.

We are actually the new entrant and we are the ones who are making the newest investment among the top three players, which means that our return will be coming out later stage compared to our competition. Now, we have a situation where the growth or this business is engineering strong growth. It’s a point that we provide a very strong position in the marketplace as a result. Right now, we’re in the midst of intense competition over our footprint in the marketplace. So it’s important that we continue to be a main player in the global data center business.

We need to establish ourselves as one very strong global player in this data center business. Of course, financial expenses are more visible right now. That is true. I think for some time the interest rates is high, but we can expect further downward trend in interest rate going forward. As I mentioned, I think we’ll be able to generate return over the long-term. That is also very visible. So hopefully we’ll be able to give this – we want to make strategic consideration based on these various elements. To what extent can we disclose these factors? That’s something that we want to consider if we remain.

Now turning to the other point about the shareholder return, our policy about shareholder return has not changed at all. Fundamentally, we had a one for 25 split in the share. So for one year, might sound questionable for you. But still we achieved all the financial targets in the midterm plan. So at the end of the period, we also increased our dividend. And of course, in line with our business growth, it’s important that we’ll be able to steadfast increase dividend as far as the EPS is concerned.

It’s no longer the part of the indicator in the new midterm plan. However, as I mentioned earlier, we want to make sure that there’s steadfast growth in EPS as well under the new plan. That means we are very mindful about the requirement for the shareholder return. Thank you.

Toshihiko Nakamura

If I could also add with regard to your second point about the disclosure, if I could be somewhat specific, we are now in the face of expanding our investment in data center business. So that is why there is increase in the size of our balance sheet. But this is a time consuming effort before we can recover the cost, data center is going through a time consuming process because we need to buy land beforehand and then we gain permission from the local community, get power and then have consequential permits.

So compared to other type of assets, this data center business is more long-term. So that is why liabilities of PSS is high and because also the high interest rate is going to be a factor. However, down the line we’ll be able to recover the cost because our customers will be increasing. Fortunately, if interest rate were to come down, then that will also have a positive impact as well.

So right now there are negative impacts from these two factors at this moment. I think we need to be mindful of the phase of the investment required. We need to consult with entity data. Hopefully we’ll be able to talk about the timeline of our portfolio at some time. Maybe we can provide a form where we offer explanations. We’d like to give that matter consideration and the shareholder return Mr. Akira explained. Thank you. That’s all. Thank you.

Takuro Hanaki

Thank you very much. We would like to take the next question, the second row.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

This is Tsuruo from Citi Securities. Thank you very much for this opportunity. First question is regarding cost reduction. The cost reduction plan, I believe it’s about ¥10 billion less than the original plan. In this area you have a solid execution till now. So maybe this is an unusual situation. So I want to know the background on this. And I’m sorry that various questions are mixed together. And then the regional telecommunications, it had a dip. And you’re going to use a cost to expand the growth businesses. So how should we look at the future and what is going to happen to the cost reduction regarding the future from now? Maybe you don’t have it now, but in the medium-term what kind of a cost reductions are you thinking different from what you have conventionally doing? I’m sorry, various questions were mixed in this.

Akira Shimada

As you have pointed out, we were slightly shy to ¥1 trillion by about ¥10 billion. And if we kind of tried or forced ourselves, maybe we could have achieved it. However, we had the earthquake and CSI and there were security related matters. So to the very end, how much are we going to provision? We had some areas we had to have the provision last minute. So of course if we were able to achieve it, that would have been great. But overall our understanding is that we have achieved the target that we had.

And moving forward, basically I did talk about, we appointed newly two CAIO officers. The first – one person externally will be responsible to share the AI development externally. And the other person will be in charge for the internal development of AI and promoting that. And the Head of the Development Technology division also will be the Co-CAIO. So where we can replace it by AI, we are going to replace it by AI as much as possible is what we’re planning.

So there will be the investment cost to implement AI and there will be operation costs for fine tuning temporarily that is going to incur. However, in the long-term, all those processes will be automated. Therefore, the business processes with AI, we are going to make it flow through. It’s not just DOCOMO and not just for the operations side, but it will be customer contact center type of area or as the contact point from the user side, we would like to thoroughly implement what we can therefore FY 2024 will incur the costs for that. So it will be the starting point for the cost to incur. And this is not going to complete in an era. So we would like to continue this effort for a while. So in absolute money amount terms, what this is going to be, we will not know until we actually conduct this. So, I would like to refrain from answering that.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Thank you very much. My second question is regarding ROIC, ROIC. You are in the phase of investment, so I do understand the situation. But the existing ROIC is declining, though the profit is increasing. So for next fiscal year onwards, how should I think about the existing ROIC? Of course, this is not included in the medium term plan, but I am concerned, so, I would like to know about this.

Akira Shimada

First of all, well, DOCOMO, in the existing areas, how are we going to look at it is one key point. Well, the asset side of course, however, the other point is, how are we going to build up profit for fiscal year 2024? In terms of customer basis, we have a 35% market share. So we need to thoroughly think of how we can retain and maintain this customer base. ARPU itself, the plan shows that it will be declining and later on you can ask President Lee [ph] from DOCOMO the same question.

However, for myself, we should have more market promotions for [indiscernible] and acquire customers and make that gain as the base for smart business and growth areas. So as for the profit base, we will have to and we need to conduct more marketing activities. There was a mention of a tower before and as much as possible on the asset side, we would like to downsize it. However, instead of securing profit, it will be even though we need to drop the profit level a bit. My understanding is that we need to have a solid base for future profit generation and we are about to enter a struggling phase for DOCOMO.

So the FY 2024 profit maintenance if they don’t have the source to turn around, it will be hard. So of course, securing profit is important, but how can we have them maintain the current situation and how we can add more initiatives for further expansion? That is where we are right now.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Thank you very much.

Takuro Hanaki

Let’s go to the next question.

Munehisa Tokunaga

Thank you. Munehisa Tokunaga from Mizuho Securities. Thank you for this opportunity. I would like to ask two questions. My first question is the factors behind the drop in operating revenue. You cited onetime factors. Now sale of noncore assets, even exclude that. I think it seems that there’s still an operating loss. So can you talk about some of the breakdown involved in the drop in your operating profit at the end of the day and also how the sales of noncore assets play into the picture?

Akira Shimada

Okay, thank you. We talked about streamlining with the noncore assets and the proceeds from the sales of that have played into the picture. We had there’s a disaster recovery cost pertaining to not the Peninsula earthquake. And also we had some incident pertaining to some data treatment. We had to make an all out effort to adjust this. So these are some of the temporary factors that played in. These are multifactors that had driven the drop in the operating profit.

Munehisa Tokunaga

I see. So what about East and West? You expect a onetime increase in cost for NTT in this fiscal year, is that what you’re saying?

Akira Shimada

We talked about the East and West [ph] about customer securities and yes, there was some expense that will be referred to this year.

Munehisa Tokunaga

Okay. Thank you. I want to ask you on that page 9, EBITDA growth. You expect a 20% increase over the three-year period as far as EBITDA is concerned. What are some of the drivers behind the 20% increase in EBITDA you foresee for the next three years? Can you talk about how EBITDA growth will translate into increase in operating profit as well? Thank you.

Akira Shimada

Let me start with how we think about our growth areas. I think Integrated ICT business segment are the growth areas naturally and we also believe the Global business – Global Solutions business rather will also represent a growth area for us. As far as fiscal year 2023 is concerned, we had alliance with Monex, we also secured acquisition in the finance sector. On the global side, we also carried out small scale acquisitions, but we’re not yet at full operation mode. So in fiscal year 2023, what is important that we generate return from the assets we acquired back in 2023.

This will have a full impact in the global operations side. We felt that we need to acquire and reinforce our capabilities especially in North America especially in the digital service area. So for the next year or two, the overall market is likely to be in a downward trend and many people no longer put risk assets on the market because they’re waiting for the market price to increase. So that being the case, I think for the past year or two, the timing of the acquisition is going to turn for the better. So that is the expectation that we have.

So NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA of these companies will also consider to grow their profits through these activities.

Munehisa Tokunaga

Thank you. I have a follow-up question. Acquisitions, do you believe that you will actively carry out acquisition in the global side?

Akira Shimada

No. But I think the size of the acquisition is not going to larger outside Japan.

Munehisa Tokunaga

Thank you. That’s all for my side. Thank you very much for responding to my questions.

Takuro Hanaki

Thank you very much. We would like to take the next question. Please go ahead.

Daisaku Masuno

This is Masuno from Nomura Securities. Thank you. I would like to ask each question. So regional telecommunications segment, it seems it’s going to be struggling very much. How are you going to turn it around? Text voice is going down, IP voice is going down, the optical broadband is not going to increase. And within that, looking at this year’s plan NTTs, the sales revenue is going down and you are probably building up the cost for the future and the expense as well is accumulating. So within that situation, what level of profitability is sustainable? And excluding the gains from selling the assets, if you exclude that, it will be at a level that is a year later. But so at which level of profitability are you going to maintain the business?

Akira Shimada

Honestly speaking, as we have pointed out, the profitability level of NTT East and West to further largely increase, it is not going to be difficult. However, having said that, in FY 2024, the planned profit level is the bottom is what I think and from there we need to increase it. However, increasing it from that level is going to be quite a difficult task. So in order to maintain the level, what needs to be done is something that we need to thoroughly work out. And also this time PSTN migration is going to be completed next January. And up to now, the copper line at the tandem signal transfer switch or core routers is changed to optical. But within the prefecture, TSLS between inter TLS still exist. And by removing those, that will lead to improvement of the efficiency of acid and we also will be able to sell it as well. So there are various ways that we still can implement.

It’s not that we haven’t estimate that’s calculated, but as a overall concept we believe that there’s still things that can be done and for cost reduction, there are still things that we can do. We can extend the cost reduction initiatives that we have been doing till now or where it requires the human hands. We can replace that with AI technology. And also conventionally the businesses that were conducted as a legacy business still exists. Maybe we need to make a decision to terminate those businesses. Those things will be required.

Well, I said legacy type of business. Well, there are some paper media-type of businesses, so we would like to think of doing something about it as well.

Takashi Hiroi

And if I may add a little bit, the NTTs east and west profit level has largely dropped and we need to turn that around. So there’s the revenue side and the cost side. On the revenue side, the FTTH demand projection we are not getting it right. Trend wise it was not that strong, but during COVID-19 it increased and that part we actually matched our cost structure and now it is not increasing that much in terms of a demand. And within that situation the cost has increased and the profit went down.

And NTT has already explained in their financial results briefing, so we need to implement measures one more time to improve the situation. And in order to do that, we need to create the source to do that and they need to conduct even further cost reduction. And as Mr. Shimada said, we can implement AI technology and automate some work. We can actually reduce outsourcing and that needs to be done more than what we have been doing.

And four, the bad efficiency businesses, we need to withdraw from those businesses. And also there’s inflation, which is an indirect impact as well. So we need to mitigate that impact as well. So that also requires further cost reduction headcount we have enjoyed the decline till now and had a positive impact. However, the personal expenses overall is increasing, so we’re not enjoying that positive impact that we did till now. Therefore, we need to spend several years on putting more efforts in changing the structure of the cost reduction itself or the cost structure.

Daisaku Masuno

Understood. Thank you. My second question is at the integrated ICT business segment. This is something that I was planning to ask DOCOMO later on, but this time you will be creating the consumer focused company and you will have a consumer business and the enterprise business. So it was now easy to understand in terms of organization?

If that is so, having two companies is strange, so DOCOMO and Communications should merge, [indiscernible] merge and have the consumer and the enterprise business separately. And having two CEO’s or Presidents may work too, but it’s not talking about reorganizing the group. So DOCOMO and Com were making one and have the consumer and enterprise business clearly are separated may be easier to understand. So what do you think about that?

Akira Shimada

Well, that’s one way of thinking about this. However, for the foreseeable period, I would like to maintain what it is right now. But of course we’d like to think or consider various options for the future. And lastly, the role of the holding company, the shareholder return, I just wanted to confirm there’s a share buyback and the dividend has not changed, and that goes for this school year as well. And also holdings have the R&D and LLM and yesterday a different company was making the announcement and they’re saying that from NTT they’re going to – there’s no mention of us spending 100 billion or 200 billion invested in GPU, I’m not hearing that. So the stewards that generate AI.

Daisaku Masuno

Who’s going to do it? DOCOMO holdings. Well, I understand you’ll be working on LLM, but the GPU type of infrastructure investment; this is at the level of several ¥100 billion. You do not have such thoughts as a holding company.

Akira Shimada

Regarding GPU in fact, in order to develop LLM, we did a certain level of procurement of GPU’s.

Daisaku Masuno

And what kind of platform or infrastructure are we going to create?

Akira Shimada

It’s going to require more of a solid societal consensus.

Daisaku Masuno

What is that GPU going to be used for?

Akira Shimada

That itself seems that currently is discussed in it still being ambiguous. So there’s the social infrastructure discussions and also there’s discussions regarding cloud. And currently the cloud itself became the cloud of hyperscalers basically.

Daisaku Masuno

And probably with the rise of generative AI, will public cloud suffice?

Akira Shimada

I think there are some of that factor that’s occurring in the market. So how are we going to create the cloud other than the public cloud or the cost is high for download. The public cloud are some realistic issues that are arising as well.

Daisaku Masuno

So GPU and other technologies, how are that going to be combined? Is that going to be implemented in the industry side?

Akira Shimada

Those are the issues that we need to consider.

Daisaku Masuno

So creating the GPU infrastructure for the general public, but rather for the industries.

Akira Shimada

Well, if I call it solutions, it may sound small, but it’s an industry cloud GPU platform how are we going to think about that it’s something that will become a discussion for this term.

Daisaku Masuno

As the country nation, Japan, METI has a ¥75 billion subsidy and SoftBank was saying ¥20 billion subsidies.

Akira Shimada

So as Japan, there is going to be ¥100 billion that will be invested in this. So it seems that in the past, NTT was the company that was working with the Japanese government or their NTT was the first ones to make the first move. So as the Japanese government wanting to do such a thing, there’s no atmosphere that solo – NTT, let’s do it together. So towards the government, what we’re saying is that the coding device of development for ion we are receiving, excuse me, the electronic photonics convergence device subsidies provided by the government for ion. So there are cooperative relationships.

So in this area, or as the NTT group, we do have a strategy. So the things that we should do the area is that it’s better that we make the investment and there are areas that is better to receive the support and subsidies from the Japanese government. So, we would like to thoroughly review that and receive the sufficient level of support that we need.

Daisaku Masuno

Thank you very much.

Takuro Hanaki

[Operator Instructions] Thank you.