Article Thesis

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) released its first-ever earnings results this week. The company's results were well received by the market, as revenues came in a lot higher than expected. But while the recent operational performance is strong, that does not automatically make Reddit a buy -- investors should consider the company's valuation and position in its market.

What Happened?

Reddit released earnings results on May 7. The headline numbers can be seen in the following screencap:

Reddit results (Seeking Alpha)

We see that revenue growth came in a lot stronger than expected, with sales jumping by almost 50% and with the top-line estimate being beaten by more than 10%. While the profit number looks horrendous at first sight, this is the company's GAAP result, which was heavily impacted by one-time expenses due to its initial public offering. On an adjusted basis, or on a going-forward basis where these one-time expenses will not occur again, profitability will be a lot better.

The market liked these results, sending Reddit's stock higher by more than 10% directly after the company's earnings release. Right now, Reddit trades around the same price it started trading at following its IPO, at just above $50 per share.

Reddit's Operational Performance

While the strong revenue performance already indicates that things must have gone well during the first quarter of 2024, let's delve into the details.

One of the most important metrics in the social or interactive media space is the user count and how it changes over time. Reddit did very well on that front during the quarter, as its user traffic hit a new record high, according to its earnings report.

The company's "daily active uniques", or DAUq, rose by a strong 37% compared to the previous year's quarter. This is somewhat surprising as Reddit has been around for quite some time. It's possible that the US election year effect is at play here as people are likely more interested in discussing politics during such a year, while Reddit's recent IPO might also have given the company some extra publicity that may have resulted in more people checking out the platform. But no matter what, Reddit seems to have strong momentum right now and is offering a service that its users like, which bodes well for Reddit's near-term growth, I believe.

User count growth is a major source of revenue growth, although the company can also drive revenues by showing more ads to its users or by demanding more money per advertisement from the advertisers it does business with. Ad revenue growth was slightly stronger compared to the company's user count growth, as ad revenues jumped by 39% compared to the previous year's period, which makes for a 200 base point higher growth rate compared to the company's daily active users. Non-ad revenue rose even faster, although from a much lower base, as around 90% of Reddit's revenue is ad revenue.

Profitability depends on several factors, including revenue growth, but margin development also is highly important. Reddit managed to grow its gross margin by a huge 500 base points over the last year, from an already appealing level of more than 83% to close to 89%. This is even higher than Meta Platforms' (META) gross margin of 81% as of the most recent quarter. But while Reddit's gross margin is highly competitive, its operating margin, unfortunately, is far from strong. The high gross margin indicates that each additional dollar in revenue should be quite accretive, but the company is lacking scale for now - Reddit's operating expenses are higher than the company's gross profits, thus Reddit will have to grow substantially in order to become profitable. Especially R&D expenses were high, at more than $400 million during the quarter, driven to a significant degree by stock-based compensation expenses. But even during the previous year's first quarter, when the IPO effect wasn't there, R&D expenses came in north of $100 million for a single quarter. Relative to the gross profit of around $200 million per quarter, that seems elevated, and the same can be said about Reddit's sales, marketing, and administrative expenses. In total, Reddit recorded a substantial loss of almost $600 million for the quarter on an operating basis.

In the future, the impact of stock-based compensation will be less severe compared to the first quarter when the IPO made these expenses jump. But even when share-based compensation is completely backed out, adjusted EBITDA totaled just $10 million during the first quarter - which means that the adjusted EBITDA margin is around 4%. This is well below what many other tech companies are achieving. Reddit will have to grow significantly while keeping costs under control in order for operating leverage to lift its margins to a more attractive level - considering the fact that this was the first quarter with a positive adjusted EBITDA number, the company could be on the right track.

Looking at Reddit's balance sheet, we see that the company ended the first quarter with $970 million of cash, which was up from $400 million at the end of the previous quarter. At the same time, marketable securities totaled $700 million, which was down slightly over the quarter. Overall, cash and equivalents were thus up handsomely during the first quarter, which can, of course, be attributed to the company's IPO in March, which resulted in a nice cash influx. Reddit's cash flow was positive during the first quarter, at $32 million on an operating basis, and at $29 million on a free cash flow basis, after accounting for just $3 million in capital expenditures. With Reddit's solid cash position and with Reddit being cash flow positive, I believe that there is little liquidity or balance sheet risk - Reddit looks solid from that perspective.

Of course, the positive cash flow number is only possible due to the company's use of share-based compensation. If Reddit would pay its management and employees with cash only, the cash flow picture would be worse. Issuing shares to management and employees comes at a cost, however, as this dilutes shareholders over time. This is not a company-specific issue, but rather something that holds true for many recent IPOs and younger/smaller companies. But investors should nevertheless not neglect the impact of share-based compensation on their holdings, as ongoing dilution will likely be a meaningful headwind for Reddit.

Is Reddit A Good Investment?

Reddit had a successful IPO and shares climbed higher in the first weeks of trading. But since then, enthusiasm has waned to some degree, at least until Reddit reported its first quarter earnings results. Those looked strong as the company showcased great business growth momentum. It remains to be seen how sustainable this growth is, however - I believe that it's possible that extra attention due to the IPO played a role, and 2024 could also be an above-average growth year due to the upcoming US election. It's thus far from clear whether Reddit will be able to grow its user count at a strong 30%-plus rate in the coming years as well.

Reddit's gross margins are great, but for now, the company is still too small for its relatively high operating expenses. While profitability is improving, there's still significant progress to be made until Reddit is solidly profitable - and it's not guaranteed that the company will get there eventually.

All in all, Reddit thus has positives for sure, but the company is far from a "sure bet." When it comes to valuation, Reddit does not look especially expensive. We can't value the stock based on earnings, as there are none, but the enterprise value to sales ratio of around 6 (based on forward sales estimates) is not very high - Meta Platforms, for example, trades at 7x sales.

Overall, I'm neutral on Reddit for now. The operating performance looks good, but the lack of profits and uncertainties about the sustainability of its current growth rate pose some risks. If Reddit's compelling user count growth and margin improvements persist, it could be an appealing investment, but I will remain on the sidelines until we get more clarity on that.