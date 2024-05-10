pablorebo1984/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is one of the few airline stocks I do like. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is an outspoken airline executive, but overall the Ryanair strategy is returning value to shareholders. While I do have a strong buy rating that so far has paid off rather well, Ryanair stock is down year-to-date and over the past days the stock is down more than 8%. In this report, I will be discussing the reason for Ryanair stock trading down, and I will provide my stock price target assessment to see whether the recent concerns provide a base to adjust my rating.

Fewer Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes For Ryanair

Ryanair

The problems at Boeing (BA) including lower production rates on the Boeing 737 MAX are well known by now. In March 2024, Ryanair provided an update on the Boeing delivery schedules saying that instead of a minimum of 50 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes out of a scheduled 57 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries for the peak summer season, it would now only receive 40 MAX airplanes. The delivery of new MAX airplanes seating more passengers than their Boeing 737-800 is key to the company’s targeted passenger numbers. At the time, Ryanair pointed out that as a result of the delivery delays as well as the grounding of some of the Airbus A320neo family airplanes of its competitor, fares were expected to rise across Europe. So, overall, the message was one that we saw in the recovery period of the pandemic when fares were supported by a combination of labor and aircraft shortages, and that has not necessarily been a bad thing for airline profits.

Ryanair Warns For Lower Fares

The delay in deliveries is not a surprise, and in fact, is also not why Ryanair stock is down. It would be weird for the stock price to show any reaction nearly six weeks after the news. However, while Ryanair initially had warned about higher fares a couple of days ago, it now seems that the 5%-10% hike in fares as envisioned is not as robust as previously thought. Ryanair is now expecting that fares will be flat or at most rise 5%, to the surprise of O’Leary. Investors and analysts were anticipating higher fares during the summer, and the fact that O’Leary now points at possibly flat fares might be somewhat concerning. This could be a sign of some unanticipated softness in the market for this summer season, rendering Ryanair unable to pass higher cost through to customers, and that will subsequently provide a margin pressure.

It should be noted that O’Leary is known to use the media strategically. So, while there indeed are capacity constraints that justify fare hikes that could be fully supported, it might very well be the case that Ryanair is keeping fares low in an attempt to force prices down at its main competitors, which are Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) and Wizzair. Lufthansa recently reported earnings which showed a €350 million impact from strikes, while Wizzair has around a quarter of its fleet grounded due to the engines issues with the PW1000G, which is the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan. Separately, the results posted by Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) also initiated a review to cut costs after its first quarter loss widened. While Ryanair would like to hike fares, I believe that the company will not do it even if they could, because by not hiking prices they could be hurting other airlines that are seeing significantly bigger challenges on their operations.

Ryanair Stock Remains A Buy

The Aerospace Forum

While Ryanair stock has been trading down the past few days, I believe the company remains a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to be invested in airlines. The stock is trading slightly below its fair value based on 2024 expected earnings, and there's 43% upside when valuing the company against its median EV/EBITDA multiple. As a result, I believe that the stock is a compelling buy.

Conclusion: Ryanair To Embark On Strategic Pricing War

I believe that the lower growth in fares for the summer is not so much driven by weak demand. Given the position that Ryanair is relative to its competitors, it will likely benefit the low-cost carriers to keep prices low and thereby erode unit revenues and margins at competitors such as Lufthansa, Wizzair and Air France-KLM, which had a significantly tougher start of the year. Ryanair likely recognizes this and keeps prices low in a strategic move that should ultimately see it come out of the pricing war significantly stronger than peers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.