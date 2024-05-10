Jonathan Kitchen

There's been a lot of demand lately for funds that generate income using options strategies to enhance yield. With demand comes products from both niche exchange-traded fund ("ETF") issuers and the largest of the large. Goldman Sachs, seeing this demand, recently launched the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX). This fund is designed to cater to the needs of those who wish to participate in the upside potential of the S&P 500 (SP500) while generating income through a dynamic options strategy. But does it work, or is the options yield component more just a gimmick?

Launched by Goldman Sachs Asset Management on October 26, 2023, GPIX uses a dynamic options overwrite strategy, which involves writing call options on the S&P 500 Index. This strategy is designed to generate income from the options premiums, adding a layer of income on top of the potential capital appreciation from the underlying index. With an expense ratio of 0.35%, which is effectively reduced to 0.29% through a management fee waiver valid until at least December 29, 2024, GPIX is attempting to be an efficient option for investors focused on cost-effective income generation.

ETF Positioning

Because this is basically the S&P 500 with an options overlay, the top holdings are all the ones you see in market-cap weighted averages. Nothing unique or new to speak of here. This is the S&P 500 through and through.

Independent of the options overlay, I'm personally negative on market-cap weight large-cap proxies like the S&P 500 at this point in the cycle, largely because I view momentum as being tired, with Technology likely to reverse given broader mean reversion I expect to take place.

Even if you like the yield component, the risk of a correction in large-caps alone is one reason I would avoid this from a buy and hold perspective, as opposed to holding other parts of the market which have not participated in the rally since late 2022 to the same degree.

Peer Comparison

There are two ways to make comparisons here to evaluate the relatively short performance. The first is by comparing the fund to its benchmark, the S&P 500 itself. When we look at the price ratio of GPIX to SPY, we can see that the fund has underperformed. This should be surprising as covered call options writing tends to dampen downside markets and lag in upside ones, like what we've been through. In other words, this isn't necessarily a negative - it's to be expected.

The real competitor to GPIX is the JPMorgan Equity Premium ETF Income (JEPI). The price ratio of GPIX to JEPI here should better relative strength. This could be due to the strike prices the covered calls are transacted at one average being different. Still, I'm not sure one can come to any conclusions on which fund is better than the other for what it's trying to do, given the short history of GPIX.

Pros and Cons of Investing in GPIX

Investing in GPIX offers several advantages, including the potential for income generation through options premiums, participation in the growth of the S&P 500, and the expertise of Goldman Sachs Asset Management in executing complex strategies. The dynamic options overwrite strategy can provide a buffer during market downturns, as the income generated from options can offset some of the declines.

The yield is fairly solid here for whatever it's worth - certainly more than the S&P 500. This, of course, is the appeal of the fund.

However, the strategy also comes with its set of challenges. The use of options can cap the upside potential during strong bull markets, as the written call options may limit the fund's ability to fully participate in the index's gains. Additionally, the active management approach requires a higher level of trust in the fund managers' ability to navigate market conditions effectively.

Conclusion

GPIX is a good fund for those looking to generate income while maintaining exposure to the growth potential of the S&P 500. Its active management and dynamic options strategy offer a differentiated approach to income generation in the ETF space. My concern is more around the S&P 500 itself. I wouldn't consider the fund because of my own views there. Still - if looking for yield while maintaining that as a core allocation, GPIX is worth considering.