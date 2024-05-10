Emanuel M Schwermer

Investment Thesis

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) announced its first quarter of FY2024 results at the beginning of the month. The company beat revenue estimates but missed EPS estimates. The stock sold off after earnings and is down over 18% over the last month, as shown in the graph below. I understand investors are worried about the 2Q24 outlook regarding “significant levels of ongoing investment in new categories and international markets." But I think these investments will pay off big time and pave the next leg of growth for Dash.

In my opinion, DoorDash is better positioned to show upside in FY2024 due to two factors: 1. its solid fundamentals and healthy financials, and 2. management’s efforts to expand into the grocery delivery market and turn Dash into a “one-stop shop.”

I’m initiating DoorDash with a Buy Rating. My philosophy is: Buy low and sell high. I believe we’re at the buy-low stage, and the best course of action would be to add Dash on the pullback. As shown in the graph below, Dash underperformed the S&P500 over the last month by ~17%.

Even looking at the stock’s three-month chart, Dash underperforms again, down ~3%, while the S&P 500 is up 4%, as shown. Contextually, the recent pullback makes sense; Dash was on a run with high investor confidence ahead of its recent 1Q24 results, and now expectations are rebalancing. The stock currently shows that the bad news has been priced in, so I think there’s minimal downside from here.

Dash’s Value Proposition: One-stop Shop

DoorDash’s main source of revenue is its delivery service. Dash does one thing, and it does it well in regards to perfecting the delivery experience; now, management is expanding this delivery experience to new markets, particularly groceries, beauty, electronics, apparel, and other categories to position itself as a one-stop-shop. In my opinion, Dash has a solid foundation to up its total orders and by extension top-line growth. Total orders surged 21% year-over-year to 620 million in 1Q24, significantly higher than the previous quarter, 4Q23, which showed a 23% year-over-year to $574 million, compared to 543 million in 3Q23 and 532 million in 2Q23. Revenue also witnessed an upward trend, increasing 23% year-over-year to $2.5 billion in 1Q24, compared to $2.3 billion in 4Q23, higher than $2.2 billion in 3Q23, $2.1 billion in 2Q23, and $2.0 billion in 1Q23.

The US is home to most Dash customers, and the delivery industry is forecasted to reach around $353 billion in online food delivery revenue in the US by the end of 2024. The food delivery industry in the US is divided into meal delivery and grocery delivery, expected to reach $96 billion and $257 billion, respectively. Dash is usually known for its meal delivery service but is actively trying to penetrate new sub-markets within delivery while navigating a market with lofty consumer expectations. Under CEO Tony Xu, the company is more active than ever in expanding its offerings. The company is looking into expanding its selection in “the health and beauty category, the apparel category, the electronics category,” turning DoorDash into a “one-stop shop for buying everything inside the city.” In my opinion, this gives DoorDash a competitive edge over its competitor on the grocery front, Amazon (AMZN).

I’m most optimistic about Dash’s grocery delivery service which the company began offering in 2020, around three and a half years ago, and has more recently shown momentum. According to the 1Q24 earnings call transcript, Dash management's new vertical business, the grocery business, is growing at 100% year-over-year, and the focus has been to “continue to drive more selection, improve the quality, as well as make the product more affordable.” Even with smaller baskets, the company is seeing positive unit economics. Customers are always looking for improvements, whether it's “reduced average delivery time, defect rates, lower net consumer fees per order” as per one of the questions in the earnings call. I mean, who doesn’t like paying less for more? In my opinion, management’s recent efforts reflect how customer expectations are a priority and that it is “candidly the highest or the most difficult form of competition.”

Management is working on reducing the cost of the selections they’re offering and improving the quality, particularly given the current macro backdrop and tightening budgets. I don’t think the positives of the groceries’ expansion have been reflected fully on Dash’s top-line or stock price performance yet, but I believe this is something we’ll see more of in FY2024. For three quarters straight, grocery has “seen north of triple digits growth year-over-year,” and I think this will translate into revenue growth.

Dash: Shifting away from standing on one leg

Another reason I’m positive about Dash is because of management’s efforts to not have the bulk of sales concentrated in North America. Dash currently has over 450,000 merchants and around 20 million customers on the platform; it has a global presence in all 50 US states and Canada and operates in 28 countries outside the US, including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and Japan. After a decade after its launch, DoorDash made $8.15 billion in revenue during FY2023, versus $6.58 billion in 2022 and $4.88 billion in 2021, in my opinion, this reflects financial health and management’s efforts to expand the service and maintain a loyal customer base.

Dash is building its international portfolio. Its expansion into the European market is a strategic move, allowing the company to mitigate the risks that come with dependency on one market and diversify its revenue streams. But this is a long-term investment; according to management’s last earnings call,” We’re not even in the geographies that we are in, in 100%, or even close to 100% of the population….We have a long way to go in terms of getting to the cities that we watch to reach.” I agree that some might take this as a red flag, but I see this expansion panning out in the near term.

Dominating market share or sharing the market?

I’m optimistic about DoorDash’s expanding market share that reached an all-time high of 67% in US share of sales, significantly higher than its biggest competitor, Uber Eats (UBER), which came at 23%, according to a Bloomberg analysis as of March 2024, as shown in the graph below. I think there’s little valid concern over Dash’s market share dominance, in my opinion. I think this is something that may be more challenging on the grocery delivery front, particularly with strong competition from the likes of Amazon and Walmart (WMT).

Dash boomed during the pandemic. When everyone was quarantined at home, Dash came to the rescue through expansion beyond food delivery to household essentials and in turn reached 543 million orders in total in the first nine months of 2020, substantially higher than 181 million in 2019. Sales surged 230% to $2.9 billion in 2020, and that wasn’t a fluke; Dash continues to retain its share of the market in 2024, and in my opinion, we’ll see Dash’s share of the market remain resilient into the next quarter and through FY2024. This is what I like to call resilience in the face of a literal global hindrance. The following graph shows DoorDash stock against the S&P500 over the past five years.

The competitive environment is becoming more challenging, particularly after the announcement of the partnership between Uber and Instacart (CART) to "offer restaurant delivery through the Instacart app." This move that took place earlier this month means that Instacart is scaling its business beyond the grocery delivery market into meal delivery, a couple of years after Dash entered the grocery market. CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, called the partnership a "threat to DoorDash" and investors shared his same sentiment, with Dash stock trading lower after the news. I think the partnership does threaten DoorDash's efforts to be a differentiated one-stop-shop, but I'm not too worried because I think if we learned one thing about Dash in the post-pandemic environment, it's that the company has a loyal customer base and solid share retention.

What could go wrong

My current worst-case scenario is that the stock hasn’t hit the bottom yet and that there’s more downside ahead. I don't think that’s the case, and here’s why. I believe the increased investment costs that are weighing on the stock and outlook will pay off big time under the broader “one-stop shop” initiative. I see the risk in regards to the time frame in which this initiative will show up on top-line and bottom-line growth; I expect we’ll see a positive impact in the near-to-mid term after expectations reset this quarter. But you can’t make money unless you spend money. So yes, maybe the bottom hasn’t hit yet, but I don't think there’s much downside left. I’m not setting you up to catch a falling knife, but no investment is risk-free. And in this case, I think the risk-reward is favorable.

What’s Next

Dash is up over ~14% year-to-date, slightly outperforming the S&P 500. Over the last month, the stock has been taking a hit and has been underperforming the S&P500, creating an attractive window to jump in on the pullback. For next quarter, Dash is guiding Marketplace GOV for $19.0 billion to $19.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $325 million - $425 million. The current average consensus of revenue is $2.54 billion. In my opinion, there’s more upside to come.

The company’s strong financial health is reflected through steady streams of revenue every quarter, and I expect more upside in the next quarter due to the “one-stop shop” initiative where Dash will become a go-to place for diverse customer needs.