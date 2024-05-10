JFrog Q1 Earnings Review: Seasonality Is The Devil In The Details

Summary

  • JFrog reported strong Q1 earnings, beating consensus estimates and raising guidance for sales growth.
  • The company's subscription revenues grew by 28% year-over-year, accounting for 95% of total revenue. Enterprise+ subscriptions now account for 49% of total revenues.
  • JFrog's customer and operational metrics showed some sequential weakness, but I believe seasonality is at play and I expect higher growth in the back half of FY24.
  • I still maintain my Buy rating on JFrog but have lowered my price targets.
Investment Thesis

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) posted quarterly earnings and revenue for their first quarter of FY24. The maker of niche development operations (DevOps) and source code management tools and solutions delivered a robust earnings beat in the first quarter while marginally

