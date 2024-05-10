Luis Alvarez

Investment Thesis

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) posted quarterly earnings and revenue for their first quarter of FY24. The maker of niche development operations (DevOps) and source code management tools and solutions delivered a robust earnings beat in the first quarter while marginally raising its guidance ahead of its own prior projections on sales growth.

Going into Q1, markets had high expectations of JFrog, with consensus estimates for its full-year FY24 growth being higher than what management had originally guided for. Management’s guidance did not raise guidance high enough to justify its forward PE, which may have dented the post-earnings stock performance, in my opinion.

If I ignore JFrog's post-earnings performance today, the stock was up ~17% on a YTD basis, beating markets as shown below in Exhibit A.

Exhibit A: JFrog’ performance vs. the S&P 500 index on a year-to-date basis (SA)

Earlier this year, I published a research note on JFrog’s full year FY23 earnings. Based on my previous analysis, I was encouraged by the progress management had made throughout the year. I had mentioned, “The all-round progress by JFrog has turned me bullish on the company’s software package management tools business.”

After analyzing JFrog’s Q1 results in 2024, I continue to hold a positive view about the company and still recommend the stock as a Buy, but I have lowered my target price.

Seasonality maybe the devil in the details in JFrog’s Q1 Earnings report

In the first quarter, the Sunnyvale, CA-headquartered company reported revenues of $100.31 million, as seen below in Exhibit B, up 25.7% y/y, beating consensus estimates by $1.69 million, or ~1.7%. I also note that their Q1 revenue figures were above the upper end of management’s own Q1 revenue target range of $98–$99 million.

Exhibit B: JFrog’s Revenue trend for the past four quarters along with Subscription revenues, in millions of U.S. dollars. (Company sources)

The company generates a majority of its revenues based on a subscription model, and subscriptions continued to grow at a slightly faster pace by 28% y/y to $95.4 million. Per their earnings report, subscription revenues now account for 95% of the company’s revenue streams, up from 93% four quarters ago. As seen in Exhibit B, the growth rates continued to expand per my observation, with both revenue and subscription revenues growing marginally faster at ~26% and 28% y/y respectively, faster than the growth rates posted by the company in the same quarter last year.

Since JFrog had demonstrated tremendous progress in acquiring larger customers, such as enterprises, through last year, I looked at the progress in its Q1 quarter as well.

Upon further inspection, as seen in Exhibit C below, I note that their customer and operational metrics seem to have posted some sequential weakness, taking a pause after posting consecutive growth over the past 3–4 quarters in FY23.

Exhibit C: JFrog’s customer and operational metrics. Cloud revenue in millions of U.S. dollars. (Company sources)

Chief among the customer metrics that slowed down on a sequential basis were the company’s volume of customers it added in Q1 who contributed over $1M in ARR in Q1, posting +90% growth in Q1, faster than the 31% growth seen four quarters ago but sequentially slower than the previous quarter.

At the same time, total revenue that came from Enterprise+ subscriptions stood at 49%, unchanged from the previous quarter. Then, to add to the marginal sequential headwinds that I noticed, the company’s trailing twelve month Net Dollar Retention rates dipped slightly to 118% from 119% in the previous quarter. I view these numbers as quite strong on a y/y basis, albeit with some marginal sequential weakness.

My take on the results here is that the expectations were high for JFrog after a strong performance for a year. First quarters generally tend to be slower for most cloud businesses, and JFrog is no exception. I have added some recent Q1 management commentary from Datadog, an indirect peer to JFrog, who also operates within the larger DevOps/DevSecOps space below:

Overall, we continue to see no change in a multi-year trend towards digital transformation and cloud migration. We are seeing improved usage growth with less impact from optimization than we had seen in the last few quarters. For those customers who are remaining cost focused, we are very happy to help them get value from their observability solutions and consolidate into the Datadog platform to achieve time and cost savings. Meanwhile, we are seeing continued experimentation with new technologies, including a growing adoption of AI, which we believe will be an accelerator of technical innovation and cloud migration over time.

I felt it was important to add Datadog’s commentary above because it is consistent with my long-term view generally about the broader DevOps/DevSecOps space.

Now, on the Q1 earnings call, JFrog’s management made some similar comments, talking more about the Q1's seasonality:

This was not a head scratcher for us. This was something to be expected. The customer behavior and what we see in terms of seasonality there is typically seasonably weaker in Q1, as budget decisions are being made, new software development projects are being determined, and that typically will scale through and grow throughout the course of the year. And this is the trend that we’re seeing.

JFrog's management also added more context behind the seasonal trends being seen in their data by drawing from past experiences which is consistent with my observations of cloud spending.

We had significant traction in our large customers really in the second half of 2023. So this quarter that we’re seeing somewhat digestion as customers are looking at their budgets and considering expansion opportunities. We saw in Q1, although there was nice growth, it wasn’t at the same pace that we saw in previous quarters. We would expect that that would start to trend more normalized in future quarters, and it will be similar to what we saw in 2023.

Taking these comments from both of these companies for what they’re worth, I note similar trends through FY23. I believe enterprises may be taking a step back to re-evaluate how to better fit JFrog’s artifactory and repository products, especially given the scale at which LLM models have been developed, launched, and deployed into production over the past many months.

I believe JFrog could actually benefit from a wider proliferation of LLM models in today’s landscape. Plus, the company is wading deeper into the security space by launching security solutions, giving its enterprise more reason to consolidate its tools on JFrog’s platform.

Operational leverage shows some sequential weakness as well

In Q1, net loss narrowed from $21.8 million, or $0.21 on a per-share basis, last year to $8.8 million, or $0.08 on a per-share basis, this year for JFrog. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported EPS of $0.16 compared to $0.06 a year ago, beating Q1 estimates by $0.02.

Strong numbers, in my opinion, and moderate progress made towards GAAP profitability. As seen in Exhibit D below, management delivered robust margin expansion on an adjusted basis. Adjusted operating margins expanded by ten percentage points to 13% in Q1, sequentially lower than the 14% seen in the previous quarter.

Exhibit D: JFrog delivers robust margin expansion in Q1 FY24 (Company sources)

JFrog’s balance sheet appears to have a favorable capital structure as well, per my observation. The company holds no debt besides lease liabilities and commitments, which now stand at $19.8 million, down from the $22.3 million seen in the previous quarter. JFrog ended the first quarter of 2024 with $71.4 million in cash and equivalents, decelerating from $84.8 million in the previous quarter.

Still bullish but reducing price targets

In Q2, management expects revenues to grow ~23% y/y to $103.5 million, now growing at a slower rate than the 24% y/y growth rates seen a year ago. At the same time, Q2 operating margins continue to expand on a y/y basis to 13% vs. 10% seen in the previous year.

For the full year, I note that management now expects ~$427.5 million at the midpoint of its guidance range of $425.5–$429.5 million. While this is a raise from the previous guidance range of $424–$428 million revealed in the previous quarter, it was still two percent lower than the $436 million I was initially expecting them to post in FY24.

I have shortened my investment horizon to three years, as I have been doing with all my previous research notes. Since management has reiterated their long-term projections, which were announced last year, I will continue to project based on those assumptions. These were the same assumptions made in my previous valuation of JFrog.

To recap the assumptions from my previous note on JFrog: I expect revenue to grow 22-24% CAGR based on management’s guidance. I expect adjusted operating income to grow at a 34% CAGR based on the stabilization in SG&A expenses and cost profile optimization that management is showing. My adjusted operating margins are conservative, and they have room to expand further, which should boost the outlook depending on the progress shown by management.

Shares outstanding are assumed to be 116 million based on 3-4% dilution rates on a CAGR basis.

JFrog’s valuation shows some upside (Author)

Based on my forecasts of ~34% compounded growth in adjusted income, as seen in Exhibit E above, the company should fetch a forward valuation premium of ~60–61x if I compare it to the S&P 500's long-term earnings growth of 8%.

As shown in Exhibit E, I believe JFrog still offers upside, with my target price of ~$37 implying 10-12% upside from current levels.

Risks and other factors to look for

My assumptions are based on the continued strength seen in enterprise spending on upscaling their AI infrastructure needs. If spending from this category were to dissipate, JFrog would see strong headwinds, especially because enterprise spending is a major revenue driver for them.

I have also assumed that Q1 and Q2 are demonstrating seasonally slower growth as seen in previous quarters, with the back half of FY24 growing faster than H1 FY24. However, if there are any slowdowns, it may affect JFrog’s H2 growth. I currently do not expect this scenario to play out this year.

Currently, in the business spending landscape, clients are continuously attempting to optimize their IT budgets, trying to consolidate vendor tools with a single vendor to be in a better position to negotiate lower prices. So far, it appears that this has not affected JFrog yet. Management has also said that while they saw higher utilization of their products, they “don't believe the overall industry trends related to optimization is completely in the rearview mirror.”

Takeaways

JFrog had high expectations going into Q1 FY24. The company’s suite of DevOps tools and products continues to show momentum, especially among its enterprise customers, as production of LLMs scales. The company saw strong growth in the back half of last year, leading to sky-high expectations, and I believe the stock is currently a victim of its own success. I believe this is a temporary headwind, and I expect the stock to reverse course over the coming months.

I continue to recommend JFrog as a Buy here.