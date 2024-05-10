Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 4:49 PM ETMotorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.65K Followers

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Rossiter-Turner - Investor Relations
Stephen Hood - Chief Executive Officer
Stanley Beckley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Tilchen - Canaccord Genuity
Michael Kupinski - Noble Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Motorsports Games Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ben Rossiter-Turner from Motorsport Games. Please go ahead.

Ben Rossiter-Turner

Thank you, and welcome to Motorsport Games’ first quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. On today’s call is Motorsport Games’ Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Hood and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Stanley Beckley.

By now, everyone should have access to the company’s first quarter 2024 earnings press release filed today after market close. This is available on the Investor Relations section of Motorsport Games’ website at www.motorsportgames.com. During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made on this call or to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Please refer to today’s press release and company filings with the SEC, including its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, for a detailed discussion on certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement made today.

